A lower bar for Christians?

Today’s Doonebury, sent by reader Taskin, shows clearly how much American churches have had to bend on dogma and faith to retain their flocks.  Or is this simply a way to show that Trump is still an exponent of “Christian values”?

 

  1. Joe Dickinson
    I’m sure it’s a poke at how evangelicals have embraced Trumpism.

  2. Douglas E
    Fundamentalist evangelicals see Trump as an ally in the cultural wars, with primacy given to his unprincipled but politically expedient stand against abortion. Everything else is chaff.

  3. Randall Schenck
    I bring this up to one of my religious relatives from time to time and get the same old excuses or righteous babel.

  4. Ken Kukec
    With last week’s decision in Sessions v. DiMaya, Trump’s lone SCOTUS appointee showed he can’t even be counted on as a reliable vote for xenophobia. The evangelicals sure sold their souls to the Trump cult-of-personality on the cheap.

