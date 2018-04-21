Saturday: Hili dialogue

A bird foot of a Syrrhaptes Sandgrouse. Wikipedia says: “The small feet lack a hind toe, and the three front toes are fused together. The upper surface is feathered, and the underneath has a fleshy pad.”

A fearsome adversary.

The post warrior.

 

Here’s a lovely video of a sugar glider.

Master strategist Hili is trying out a new tactic which may or may not work.

Hili: I have an allergy.
A: To what?
Hili: Just now to everything except cream.

In Polish:

Hili: Mam alergię.
Ja: Na co?
Hili: W tej chwili na wszystko poza śmietanką.

JAC addendum: today’s Google Doodle features Jane Goodall, and if you click on it (click on screenshot first), you’ll see a video and cartoon of her talking about the importance of Earth Day,which is tomorrow.

  busterggi
    Posted April 21, 2018 at 7:33 am

    Sugar glider-man – because even criminals can’t stand that much cuteness.

  Roger
    Posted April 21, 2018 at 7:51 am

    I was gonna say something cynical-smarty-pants about the piano one. Like hey they can put the dots wherever they want and make it sound reasonable yada yada. Luckily I clicked on it first before opening mouth lol.

  glen1davidson
    Posted April 21, 2018 at 8:01 am

    The earth sounds a little flat, and it lost Antarctica.

    Glen Davidson

    mdeschane
      Posted April 21, 2018 at 8:24 am

      And Greenland.

  Taskin
    Posted April 21, 2018 at 9:04 am

    I am mildly distracted by the piano keyboard being reversed with the high notes on the left. However, it does allow for New Zealand to make a groovy little ending.

  nicky
    Posted April 21, 2018 at 10:46 am

    The Kiwi’s, most mammal-like of birds, did not completely lose their hind toe, although it is small, and did not fuse their three other toes, but they do have a mammal-like footpad allowing them to walk silently.
    The Syrrhaptes sandgrouse’s feet are stunning, an example of convergent evolution, it appears. What pushed them to develop mammal-like paws?
    I mean, the evolution of many mammal-like traits of the Kiwi’s is clear: no indigenous land mammals in NZ (apart from 2 or 3 bats, the most ground dwelling bats of all, btw), so they occupied a mammal niche, but why the Tibetan sandgrouse?

