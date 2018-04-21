Saturday: Hili dialogue

by Grania

Good morning! It’s Saturday, with a bit of luck it’s a Saturday with blue skies round your way.

Here’s an eclectic collection of tweets to start your day.

this is what the world map sounds like on the piano😮 pic.twitter.com/eyonAOz3D9 — kara☀︎ (@karaweeks_) April 17, 2018

A bird foot of a Syrrhaptes Sandgrouse. Wikipedia says: “The small feet lack a hind toe, and the three front toes are fused together. The upper surface is feathered, and the underneath has a fleshy pad.”

Did you know that Syrrhaptes sandgrouse have ditched the typical bird foot and traded it for a paw? #FeetsFriday pic.twitter.com/dc7bZV7Cl4 — Meredith Miles (@meredithcmiles) April 20, 2018

A fearsome adversary.

The post warrior.

'I SAID NO JUNK MAIL' pic.twitter.com/ueOKBnWgM4 — HUMOROUS ANIMALS (@CUTEFUNNYANIMAL) April 20, 2018

Here’s a lovely video of a sugar glider.

Sugar Glider: 📌Marsupial mammal 📌Has a membrane (patagium) that extends from its forelegs to its hind legs 📌When glider jumps, it extends its legs (to flatten and stretch its patagium) to create an airfoil 📌By moving its tail and legs the glider can change direction pic.twitter.com/wN3nHilKDt — Laurel Coons 🌀🔬 (@LaurelCoons) April 20, 2018

Master strategist Hili is trying out a new tactic which may or may not work.

Hili: I have an allergy.

A: To what?

Hili: Just now to everything except cream.

In Polish:

Hili: Mam alergię.

Ja: Na co?

Hili: W tej chwili na wszystko poza śmietanką.

JAC addendum: today’s Google Doodle features Jane Goodall, and if you click on it (click on screenshot first), you’ll see a video and cartoon of her talking about the importance of Earth Day,which is tomorrow.

