Saturday: Hili dialogue

A bird foot of a Syrrhaptes Sandgrouse. Wikipedia says: “The small feet lack a hind toe, and the three front toes are fused together. The upper surface is feathered, and the underneath has a fleshy pad.”
Master strategist Hili is trying out a new tactic which may or may not work.
Hili: I have an allergy.
A: To what?
Hili: Just now to everything except cream.
In Polish:
Hili: Mam alergię.
Ja: Na co?
Hili: W tej chwili na wszystko poza śmietanką.
JAC addendum: today’s Google Doodle features Jane Goodall, and if you click on it (click on screenshot first), you’ll see a video and cartoon of her talking about the importance of Earth Day,which is tomorrow.
The Kiwi’s, most mammal-like of birds, did not completely lose their hind toe, although it is small, and did not fuse their three other toes, but they do have a mammal-like footpad allowing them to walk silently.
The Syrrhaptes sandgrouse’s feet are stunning, an example of convergent evolution, it appears. What pushed them to develop mammal-like paws?
I mean, the evolution of many mammal-like traits of the Kiwi’s is clear: no indigenous land mammals in NZ (apart from 2 or 3 bats, the most ground dwelling bats of all, btw), so they occupied a mammal niche, but why the Tibetan sandgrouse?