New Mexico: Silver City to Santa Fe

It’s sunny and snowing in Santa Fe as I write this morning, but I suppose it happens: after all, the town is nearly 7200 feet above sea level (ca. 2200 m). And it was chilly last night, so I’m glad I brought a fleece.
I arrived yesterday afternoon from Silver City, making a circuit around the area on routes 180 and 12 back to Interstate 25 north to Santa Fe. The route is below: from Silver City around the Gila National Forest and then heading east, intersecting I-25 at Socorro and heading about 2.5 hours north to Santa Fe:
There are almost no towns and no traffic on this road, so I had a pleasant circuit, including having to watch out for elk (I didn’t see any):
This is the Ceiling Cat RentalMobile parked in the middle of nowhere in the high desert.
Between the towns of Datil and Magdalena sits a weird group of radiotelescopes in the desert: the Karl G. Jansky Very Large Array (known as the VLA), built between 1973 and 1980. There are 27 of the antennae (scopes) sitting alongside a Y shaped railroad route, which is how they’re moved about. Each arm of the Y is 13 miles (21 km) long. Here’s a view of a few of them north of the road, looking like weird mushrooms sprouting from the desert:
Wikipedia tells us how they’re used:
Each of the massive telescopes is mounted on double parallel railroad tracks, so the radius and density of the array can be transformed to adjust the balance between its angular resolution and its surface brightness sensitivity. Astronomers using the VLA have made key observations of black holes and protoplanetary disks around young stars, discovered magnetic filaments and traced complex gas motions at the Milky Way’s center, probed the Universe’s cosmological parameters, and provided new knowledge about the physical mechanisms that produce radio emission.
. . . at one point [JAC: see my pic below], [the railroad track] intersects with U.S. Route 60 at a level crossing—and a specially designed lifting locomotive (“Hein’s Trein”), the antennas can be physically relocated to a number of prepared positions, allowing aperture synthesis interferometry with up to 351 independent baselines: in essence, the array acts as a single antenna with a variable diameter. The angular resolution that can be reached is between 0.2 and 0.04 arcseconds.
There are four commonly used configurations, designated A (the largest) through D (the tightest, when all the dishes are within 600 m of the center point). The observatory normally cycles through all the various possible configurations (including several hybrids) every 16 months.
Finally, the article adds “The VLA is present in the 1997 movie Contact, as the location where the alien signal is first detected.” Here’s a better picture from Wikipedia:
I eventually reached Interstate 25 at the town of Socorro, where friends told me to eat at the New-Mex/Mex restaurant of Sofia’s Kitchen (full name: Sofia’s Kitchen and Burrito Tyme).
I lucked out, as chile relleno, one of my favorite dishes, was on special. It’s Mexican and originated in the city of Puebla, where I went to a meeting just a few months ago. There are of course variations, but they all involve a roasted green pepper stuffed with either meat or cheese (I favor cheese), and then breaded and deep-fried. It’s then covered with either green or red chile sauce and, often, more cheese, like the one below, which was served with refried beans and Spanish rice, with a tortilla on the side. The combination of the breading, sauce, vegetal pepper, and molten cheese is fantastic:
The inside of the breading, showing the cheese-filled pepper:
Santa Fe (population about 84,000) is of course one of the most famous tourist cities of the American Southwest, and rightfully so. It’s lovely and full of local architecture, modeled on the adobe dwellings of the local Native Americans. This is the plaza, first settled by the native Tewa around 900 AD. It’s still the center of town:
Sundry pictures around downtown Santa Fe. A traditional bunch of hanging dried chiles:
These adorned animals must have some connection with local Native American tradition, but I have no idea what they are. The jaguar is particularly resplendent:
Around the plaza; I liked all the blue colors:
I don’t know who this chap is, but I bet his party has something to do with marijuana:
A local tree of some sort (a birch?). The scars on the trunk looked so much like eyes that I thought someone had painted them on:
With all the great local food, it was no surprise to see the “Chicago Dog Express” not only devoid of customers, but closed. Get your Chicago dogs in Chicago!
I spent two pleasant hours in the Georgia O’Keeffe Museum near the Plaza. Most of you know of O’Keeffe, one of America’s greatest painters, famed for her colorful landscapes and large paintings of flowers, bones, and other artifacts.
Born in Wisconsin in 1887 (she died at 98), O’Keeffe lived in New York City for many years, marrying the famous photographer Alfred Stieglitz. She discovered the beauty of New Mexico in 1929, and spent several months painting in the state until she moved here permanently after Stieglitz’s death. The Museum harbors what must be the largest collection of her paintings in the world, and also contains lots of photographs of her at her famous Ghost Ranch house, as well as photos taken by Stieglitz, who used her as a subject. Here’s the entrance to the Museum, which, fortunately, was open late on Friday:
Here are some of her paintings that I liked. She began with more conventional art: portraits, still lifes, and so on, but found her true painting “voice” in New Mexico. The first painting is early; the rest are classic O’Keeffe. You’re allowed to photograph the art so long as you don’t use a flash, so excuse the quality of these hand-held photos of paintings:
The paint box frequently used by O’Keeffe:
Here’s a photo of O’Keeffe taken by Stieglitz in 1918, when she was about 30. He often concentrated on her hands, which were quite lovely:
To end this episode, here’s this morning’s breakfast at the famous local joint, the Tecolote Cafe. I had blue-corn batter pancakes filled with toasted pine nuts, topped with ample lashings of butter and syrup. I overordered: one would have been sufficient, but I got the “long stack”: three plate-sized flapjacks. I could eat only half of them.
Here’s the order; I’ve cut into one of the cakes to show the color, but you can see it better in the second photograph.
Lovely blue-ish interior filled with pine nuts. I love those nuts, but they’re expensive and virtually impossible to find.
I’ll go back to this place for breakfast tomorrow before I head north to Taos and the surrounding area.
The trunks look like aspen, often called poplar.
We’d need leaves to be sure, though.
Glen Davidson
I’ll try to supply some; going back that route today.
The tree is almost certainly an aspen. It is self-pruning which results in loss of lower branches. The eyes are the scars left from shed branches. Quaking aspen is the most common name. I have never hears it called a poplar. The aspen is in the Salicaceae family and is Populus tremuloides. The name derives from the flickering effect of a breeze on the leaves with the green top and whitish undersides showing alternately. Aspen are clonal so they are rarely or never seen alone in nature. They can be propagated from cuttings for decorative use. The Pando clone near Fishlake, Utah covers about 106 acres, weighs 6 million kgs, and is estimated to be 80,000 years old. While the range may not be shrinking, the footprint of aspen within its range is shrinking. The reintroduction of wolves in Yellowstone NP benefited aspens and shrubby riparian willows. Your friends in Las Cruces probably know a great deal about the problem of declining aspen since it is huge problem and will get worse with global warming.
They’re always called poplar in NZ (and I think Britain, but don’t quote me). I didn’t know poplar and aspen were the same tree.
I think the plate is too small or the pancake too big. A fine breakfast.
Living here in Wichita, not so far down to the Santa Fe area. Have gone through New Mexico a few times but never Santa Fe. The altitude would be something to get use to.
We got rain last night, but it was barely above freezing.
I have been a weather observer for NOAA for many years, and I have records going back several. Last year on 04/29, we got ten inches of heavy, wet snow, and lost several tree branches as a result.
In 2008, the year we built our house, we poured the basement walls the Thursday of Memorial Day weekend, in snow flurries. Six days later, when we started framing the floor, in topped out at 90 degrees F. Not at all unusual here.
The tree is an aspen.
L
That map Jerry posted has a red “pin” on my screen, showing where I live.
Is it on anyone else’s screen?
L
I see the map with the pin, but it definitely is not where I live which is in Albuquerque.
Yes, straight east of Los Lunas.
That applies to me as well; just straight east of Los Lunas, about 8.437,43 km (5242 mi) that’s where I live.
Pin position same for everyone. It’s not an active map – just a screenshot.
It seems really weird, though.
Probably nobody else thought to question its presence, which is understandable.
But to me it was a shock.
L
I don’t know what the pin is, I just took a screen shot of a map of the area. It may have been taken from another site representing something I don’t know.
The pin is on Estancia nearly 20 miles by crow to the NW of your goat/cat haven. Perhaps PCC[E] has business at the jail? [kidding] 🙂
I remember the post from 2 or 3 years ago with the seven[ish] cats, inc Clawed Monet, & those short eared goats – I hope they’re all well! I was wondering – do you make goat cheese for sale or is it better to sell the milk?
You work very hard! I just reread the 2015 post: LINK ]
NWNE
I also had a great tour of New Mexico last year ,with my wife and daughter. To me, Hatch chiles, when green, are one of the great delicacies, along with the pillowy sopes dripped with a little honey. Also, a tip if you plan to go in spring: try to time it to be there on April 1. The Trinity site is open to the public only on that day and one day in October. You caravan in your car along with hundreds of others to see the site of the first atomic blast. It is a strange and moving experience to walk around the site. Other interesting stops: Roswell, for the kitchy but fun international alien museum (Roswell is one of the wealthier little towns in NM due to the local oil fields); Meow Wolf, an immersive art “experience” in Santa Fe in which you walk through a warren-like house/warehouse, with each room its own bizarre, and often fascinating, installation. It’s very hard to explain; just try it. The Ghost Ranch, north of Sante Fe, where O’Keefe lived solo on a ranch outside the main complex late in life. It’s an incredible setting with great short hikes and an amazingly good little museum on the local paleontology (which is substantial). And Three River petroglyphs, just north of Tularosa, with hundreds of beautiful and mostly pristine (yet very accessible) glyphs produced by the Jornada Mogollon, Puebloan ancestors.
I was just at Three Rivers this Feb (road trip from SLC to Big Bend NP and several places in between). It is a wonderful little park with some great petroglyphs. If you like Jornada Mogollon art, Hueco Tanks (Texas state park ~30 miles east of El Paso) is incredible, if you are in that neck of the woods. You need a guide for most of the art, but it was well worth the time. Amazing area.
Tent Rocks NM, near Santa Fe and the Jemez mountains is wonderful. Jemez is pretty too.
And if you like hot springs (and don’t mind commercial ones), Truth or Consequences has some nice hot springs.
Of course, a piece on O’Keeffe is incomplete without this famous picture.
The Costco in my area (southern CA) sells pine nuts in a big bag for a reasonable price. So good roasted!
Good prices on Amazon too iirc.
O’Keefe’s house. I am so jealous. Maybe I’ll go there this summer.
The map of New Mexico has quite a few large green spots on it. The latest version of the Department of the Interior has a way of dealing with that.
Re pine nuts: they used to be almost impossible to get, or incredibly expensive for a tiny portion, but no more. In Chicago the cheapest place to get them is Trader Joe’s, you get a good size bag for maybe $6–they’re only a bit more expensive than some other nuts. Well worth it for pesto or just toasting and throwing on everything.
You need to roast them in a cast-iron pan as soon as you get them home, or they will quickly turn rancid.
I freeze them in 1/2 portions and take them out as needed.
L
Ol’ Georgia had to sneak one into every painting, didn’t she?
As long as you’re in New Mexico you ought to try the mix of green and red chile called “Christmas chile” that’s served in most places in Santa Fe. Usually you get a scoop of green on one side of the main thing, and a scoop of red chile on the other.
The best green chile, though, is what my wife makes, from a recipe her former New Mexican mother-in-law taught her: Pueblo green chiles (somewhat different from and better than Hatch) in a pork-based sauce with little tomato. We often eat a mix of that with beans, cheddar cheese and sour cream. Or we spoon it over scrambled eggs. Yum!
If you pass a bit north of Denver, stop in and try some!
My wife pickles green chilies – marvelous!!
Miscellaneous from a former resident; maybe try The Shed, just off of the Plaza; New Mexico, not really new, not really Mexico; Poor New Mexico. So far from heaven, so close to Texas [first NM governor]; puffy sopapillas filled with Questa honey; Lottaburger:-); take the high route to Taos and the Gorge route back; and for some funny stories, check out NM Magazine’s “One of Our 50 is Missing.”
The Shed is excellent, as is its sister restaurant La Choza, which gets fewer tourists. Tecolote is one of my favorite places. It has moved since I worked in Santa Fe to a new location. I used to go there for lunch often and get a breakfast burrito and the bakery basket. I recommend it.
I will just note that Alan’s comment about Pueblo chile being better than Hatch is fighting words here in New Mexico. New Mexico has an official state question, which is Red or Green. The question has three answers, red, green, and as Alan notes, Christmas, which just means that you get both red and green on your food. Don’t know of places that put them on the side unless you ask for it that way, which shows you are not from New Mexico.
The hanging bunch of chiles is called a Ristra. You can them for decoration, in which case they are often coated with something to keep them from rotting. But, traditionally, you keep a ristra in the kitchen and just pluck off a couple/three chiles to use when cooking.