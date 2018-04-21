Name the tree

I posted this picture of the trunk of a tree growing near where I’m staying. Readers demanded to see the leaves before a definitive ID, with one surmising that it might be an aspen. Here’s the trunk:

And here are the leaves  catkins (no leaves yet). Anybody know? I await the correct answer.

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on April 21, 2018 at 3:30 pm and filed under plants. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

27 Comments

  1. fkbarker
    Posted April 21, 2018 at 3:37 pm | Permalink

    Aspen. The green bits are catkins, which emerge before the leaves. Sex before photosynthesis!

    Reply
    • W.T. Effingham
      Posted April 21, 2018 at 4:24 pm | Permalink

      One Adam Twelve, One Adam Twelve, see the tree demanding sex before photosynthesis on the corner of Calisto and Margarita.

      Reply
    • glen1davidson
      Posted April 21, 2018 at 4:37 pm | Permalink

      There’s enough green in the catkins for significant photosynthesis, yet with no leaves getting in the way of pollen travel. But leaves will pay the price of seed development once that gets going in earnest.

      Glen Davidson

      Reply
  2. Ann German
    Posted April 21, 2018 at 3:40 pm | Permalink

    They could be aspen catkins . . . I couldn’t figure out how to paste a photo I found on the internet of them . . . google “aspen catkins” for some pics.

    Reply
  3. glen1davidson
    Posted April 21, 2018 at 3:48 pm | Permalink

    Here’s catkins ID’d as aspen:

    http://www.friendsofthewildflowergarden.org/pages/plants/aspen_quaking.html

    Very consistent with aspen, but not anything that would definitively ID it. The branches look like aspen, for what it’s worth.

    I’d certainly go with aspen.

    Glen Davidson

    Reply
    • glen1davidson
      Posted April 21, 2018 at 3:50 pm | Permalink

      I’ll try again to get an actual picture here:

      Reply
  4. Elizabeth Belyavin
    Posted April 21, 2018 at 3:49 pm | Permalink

    I think it may be an Aspen. There are a few leaves showing, a bit out of focus at about 1/3 along x axis and about 1/3 up y axis but most of what you see are catkins. Think the catkins are mostly male flowers.

    Reply
  5. netbuoy
    Posted April 21, 2018 at 3:51 pm | Permalink

    aspen. here’s a discussion of the difference appearance of birch and aspen: http://jakesnatureblog.com/2017/02/06/birch-tree-aspen-tree/ Although aspen usually have a greenish tinge, they can get very white as in the photo.

    Reply
  6. Wayne Y Hoskisson
    Posted April 21, 2018 at 3:57 pm | Permalink

    These look like the flowering bodies of the aspen. Later these will have a fluffy white and sticky catkin. The leaves are not yet out. You can see the buds that will eventually be leaves on the twigs.

    Until recently it was unknown whether or not aspens sprouted from seeds but it was documented a few years ago. Since they are clonal and sprout ramets from the root system to create new “trees” some thought they may not reproduce from seed.

    Sometimes the two white birches (one is an imported species)found in No America can resemble aspen but the bark is papery and strips away from the under layer. The native paper birch, Betula papyrifera, does not occur naturally as far south as NM. Birches also produce cones and do not have catkins.

    Did you find the tree as an isolated plant or was it surrounded by similar trees?

    Reply
  7. Leo Glenn
    Posted April 21, 2018 at 3:59 pm | Permalink

    Yes, It’s a Quaking Aspen (Populus tremuloides). The “eye” phenomenon is well known. https://fireflyforest.net/firefly/2005/10/27/aspen-eyes/

    Reply
  8. whyevolutionistrue
    Posted April 21, 2018 at 3:59 pm | Permalink

    Well, this just shows my ignorance of botany. I thought those were some weird leaves of an imported tree, but they’re bloody CATKINS. I am embarrassed. I guess it’s an aspen.

    Reply
    • glen1davidson
      Posted April 21, 2018 at 4:27 pm | Permalink

      At first I was thinking, what, larch, tamarack? But they don’t have white bark.

      The catkins do look a bit like weird needles.

      Glen Davidson

      Reply
  9. jellen
    Posted April 21, 2018 at 4:02 pm | Permalink

    I read in a novel that a grove of aspen trees have a common root system. In effect, they are all one tree. True?

    Reply
    • jellen
      Posted April 21, 2018 at 4:13 pm | Permalink

      Hoskisson’s note came up while I was writing: aspens are clonal. Thank you. I understand that, in contrast, oak and maple trees’ separate root systems intermingle, a factor in the contagion of oak and maple wilt, caused by fungi(Ceratocystis fagacearum and verticillium respectively).

      Reply
    • Joe Dickinson
      Posted April 21, 2018 at 4:13 pm | Permalink

      True. One often sees a whole hillside that changes to the same color at the same time because it is basically one giant organism.

      Reply
    • Hempenstein
      Posted April 21, 2018 at 4:14 pm | Permalink

      From personal experience, they do spread vegetatively. How much vs. from seed probably depends on the individual site.

      Reply
    • Douglas E
      Posted April 21, 2018 at 4:43 pm | Permalink

      If you drive through the high country in Colorado, there are some wide open vistas of stands of aspen groves, and because they are clonal, they are circular. Nice examples in South Park, near Fairplay.

      Reply
    • sedgequeen
      Posted April 21, 2018 at 5:26 pm | Permalink

      Yes, but. Aspens are clonal. A stand of aspens may all be one clone. However, genetic testing of different trees reveals that A single stand may have two or more clones. Sometimes several different clones.

      Reply
  10. glen1davidson
    Posted April 21, 2018 at 4:04 pm | Permalink

    Aspens are usually the gorgeous yellow fall foliage that you see mixed in with evergreens. Like this:

    Aspens fix nitrogen (symbiotically with bacteria), like other willow family memebers do. That’s one reason you see them growing in poor soils.

    Glen Davidson

    Reply
    • Joe Dickinson
      Posted April 21, 2018 at 4:17 pm | Permalink

      Note at upper left an L shaped region of greenish yellow curved around a more orange patch. Probably two clones.

      Reply
  11. ThyroidPlanet
    Posted April 21, 2018 at 4:16 pm | Permalink

    Aspen

    I know – but yeah. Aspen…. I think.

    They do different things depending on what they did the previous year.

    Reply
  12. mirandaga
    Posted April 21, 2018 at 4:43 pm | Permalink

    Almost certainly an aspen. But besides looking at it, you might try listening to it, as per A. E. Housman’s lovely lines:

    And overhead the aspen heaves
    It’s rainy-sounding silver leaves.

    Reply
  13. Diane Garlick
    Posted April 21, 2018 at 5:12 pm | Permalink

    sub

    Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: