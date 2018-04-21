Name the tree

I posted this picture of the trunk of a tree growing near where I’m staying. Readers demanded to see the leaves before a definitive ID, with one surmising that it might be an aspen. Here’s the trunk:
And here are the
leaves catkins (no leaves yet). Anybody know? I await the correct answer.
Aspen. The green bits are catkins, which emerge before the leaves. Sex before photosynthesis!
One Adam Twelve, One Adam Twelve, see the tree demanding sex before photosynthesis on the corner of Calisto and Margarita.
There’s enough green in the catkins for significant photosynthesis, yet with no leaves getting in the way of pollen travel. But leaves will pay the price of seed development once that gets going in earnest.
Glen Davidson
They could be aspen catkins . . . I couldn’t figure out how to paste a photo I found on the internet of them . . . google “aspen catkins” for some pics.
The photo I found appears to prove that you are correct. Yes, I don’t know how to forward the pictures to this site. Google has many…
Thanks
Yes, seed pods of aspen:
http://www.treenm.com/nm-tree-species/quaking-aspen/
Took me a while to figure it out, as I thought the ‘leaves’ looked like larch needles.
Here’s catkins ID’d as aspen:
http://www.friendsofthewildflowergarden.org/pages/plants/aspen_quaking.html
Very consistent with aspen, but not anything that would definitively ID it. The branches look like aspen, for what it’s worth.
I’d certainly go with aspen.
Glen Davidson
I’ll try again to get an actual picture here:
I think it may be an Aspen. There are a few leaves showing, a bit out of focus at about 1/3 along x axis and about 1/3 up y axis but most of what you see are catkins. Think the catkins are mostly male flowers.
aspen. here’s a discussion of the difference appearance of birch and aspen: http://jakesnatureblog.com/2017/02/06/birch-tree-aspen-tree/ Although aspen usually have a greenish tinge, they can get very white as in the photo.
These look like the flowering bodies of the aspen. Later these will have a fluffy white and sticky catkin. The leaves are not yet out. You can see the buds that will eventually be leaves on the twigs.
Until recently it was unknown whether or not aspens sprouted from seeds but it was documented a few years ago. Since they are clonal and sprout ramets from the root system to create new “trees” some thought they may not reproduce from seed.
Sometimes the two white birches (one is an imported species)found in No America can resemble aspen but the bark is papery and strips away from the under layer. The native paper birch, Betula papyrifera, does not occur naturally as far south as NM. Birches also produce cones and do not have catkins.
Did you find the tree as an isolated plant or was it surrounded by similar trees?
Isolated: planted as an ornamental outside a business.
Yes, It’s a Quaking Aspen (Populus tremuloides). The “eye” phenomenon is well known. https://fireflyforest.net/firefly/2005/10/27/aspen-eyes/
Well, this just shows my ignorance of botany. I thought those were some weird leaves of an imported tree, but they’re bloody CATKINS. I am embarrassed. I guess it’s an aspen.
At first I was thinking, what, larch, tamarack? But they don’t have white bark.
The catkins do look a bit like weird needles.
Glen Davidson
Yes, same here.
I read in a novel that a grove of aspen trees have a common root system. In effect, they are all one tree. True?
Hoskisson’s note came up while I was writing: aspens are clonal. Thank you. I understand that, in contrast, oak and maple trees’ separate root systems intermingle, a factor in the contagion of oak and maple wilt, caused by fungi(Ceratocystis fagacearum and verticillium respectively).
True. One often sees a whole hillside that changes to the same color at the same time because it is basically one giant organism.
From personal experience, they do spread vegetatively. How much vs. from seed probably depends on the individual site.
If you drive through the high country in Colorado, there are some wide open vistas of stands of aspen groves, and because they are clonal, they are circular. Nice examples in South Park, near Fairplay.
Yes, but. Aspens are clonal. A stand of aspens may all be one clone. However, genetic testing of different trees reveals that A single stand may have two or more clones. Sometimes several different clones.
Aspens are usually the gorgeous yellow fall foliage that you see mixed in with evergreens. Like this:
Aspens fix nitrogen (symbiotically with bacteria), like other willow family memebers do. That’s one reason you see them growing in poor soils.
Glen Davidson
Note at upper left an L shaped region of greenish yellow curved around a more orange patch. Probably two clones.
Aspen
I know – but yeah. Aspen…. I think.
They do different things depending on what they did the previous year.
Almost certainly an aspen. But besides looking at it, you might try listening to it, as per A. E. Housman’s lovely lines:
And overhead the aspen heaves
It’s rainy-sounding silver leaves.
