Tara’s latest video: bobcat catches wood duck hen

Tara Tanaka just sent this video filmed yesterday which is ineffably sad, showing a bobat making off with what appears to be a fully conscious wood duck hen. I know bobcats gotta eat, but a mallard hen? It struck to close to home, and made me tear up a little. As Tara said, it was the hardest thing she ever filmed.

Just after sunrise I was walking past the window and I saw all of the ducks flush from the dike. I stopped to see if I might be able to see what had scared them, when I saw a large animal climbing out of the water onto the dike. I squatted behind my camera, flipped it on, switched to video and pointed it toward the dike. My heart sank as I saw a large Bobcat emerge from between my blind and the Gheenoe with one of our beloved hen Wood Ducks in his jaws. I’ve watched these ducks lead their ducklings out of boxes, protecting and raising them, and this was the hardest thing I’ve ever videoed. That the duck looked fully conscious but frozen with fear made it a thousand times worse. I hope she wasn’t one of the ducks currently incubating eggs. I’ve slowed this down to 50% of original speed.