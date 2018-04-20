Tara’s latest video: bobcat catches wood duck hen

Tara Tanaka just sent this video filmed yesterday which is ineffably sad, showing a bobat making off with what appears to be a fully conscious wood duck hen. I know bobcats gotta eat, but a mallard hen? It struck to close to home, and made me tear up a little. As Tara said, it was the hardest thing she ever filmed.

Just after sunrise I was walking past the window and I saw all of the ducks flush from the dike. I stopped to see if I might be able to see what had scared them, when I saw a large animal climbing out of the water onto the dike. I squatted behind my camera, flipped it on, switched to video and pointed it toward the dike. My heart sank as I saw a large Bobcat emerge from between my blind and the Gheenoe with one of our beloved hen Wood Ducks in his jaws. I’ve watched these ducks lead their ducklings out of boxes, protecting and raising them, and this was the hardest thing I’ve ever videoed. That the duck looked fully conscious but frozen with fear made it a thousand times worse. I hope she wasn’t one of the ducks currently incubating eggs. I’ve slowed this down to 50% of original speed.

Tara’s wildlife pages are here:

Vimeo: http://vimeo.com/h2otara

Photographs: http://www.flickr.com/photos/focused-on-birds

  1. Ann German
    Posted April 20, 2018 at 10:36 am | Permalink

    Why I don’t let my cats go outdoors. One could celebrate the bobcat’s good fortune, rather than mourn the duck’s hers. Nature.

  2. mikeyc
    Posted April 20, 2018 at 10:36 am | Permalink

    I understand your feelings for the duck, but personally, I feel for the cat. Vive la difference. Bobcats and their Lynx cousins are half-starved most of their lives and this catch looks like it’ll keep the cat alive and well awhile longer.

  3. Randall Schenck
    Posted April 20, 2018 at 10:43 am | Permalink

    In the animal world there is never a distinquishing between male and female in the hunt. Human hunting, which is not necessary, sometimes does require this identification prior to killing. Pheasant and deer come to mind but I do not know of any with ducks.

  4. glen1davidson
    Posted April 20, 2018 at 10:48 am | Permalink

    Another one bites the duck.

    I’ll be gone all week.

    Glen Davidson

  5. darrelle
    Posted April 20, 2018 at 11:31 am | Permalink

    Beautiful. The behavior seems identical to our domestic cats. She knows exactly where Tara is and is keeping tabs on her the whole time.

    Reply
    • mikeyc
      Posted April 20, 2018 at 11:38 am | Permalink

      You’re right! I hadn’t noticed. Of course, if it was my cat sooner or later I’d get the duck’s head dropped at my feet with a look that can only be interpreted as; “I’m done with this. You can have the leftovers. You’re welcome”.

      • darrelle
        Posted April 20, 2018 at 11:54 am | Permalink

        Duck head soup maybe? Or duck tongue? I remember an episode of Chopped that featured duck tongues as one of the ingredients. If I recall correctly even the judges were stumped regarding what to do with them or why anyone would eat them.

        • revelator60
          Posted April 20, 2018 at 12:00 pm | Permalink

          “Duck chin” is an item I’ve encountered on some Chinese restaurant menus.

        • mikeyc
          Posted April 20, 2018 at 12:04 pm | Permalink

          Ewww. But fish head soup….nummy.

        • freiner
          Posted April 20, 2018 at 2:16 pm | Permalink

          Duck Soup. I love that movie.

  6. Keith Douglas
    Posted April 20, 2018 at 11:37 am | Permalink

    The cycle of life and its exuberance and beauty is also a cycle of death and pain.

  7. Mark Sturtevant
    Posted April 20, 2018 at 12:08 pm | Permalink

    That is beautiful imagery, and it gets very real at times.
    I am not sure, but the cat looks to be a young female, and perhaps inexperienced? I don’t know why she does not dispatch the duck to ensure it does not get away.

    • Tara Tanaka
      Posted April 20, 2018 at 12:15 pm | Permalink

      Thanks Mark. Can you tell me why you think it’s a female? I’m wondering if she has kittens.

      • Lou Jost
        Posted April 20, 2018 at 12:54 pm | Permalink

        Maybe that is why she is carrying it whole instead of eating it.

        Reply
        Posted April 20, 2018 at 3:14 pm | Permalink

        Probably male, since you said it was large. Apparently male bobcats are significantly larger than females, with males around three feet long. Females can be as small as two feet. Judging by the duck, he does look like a large bobcat.

        Fine looking animal, in any case.

        Glen Davidson

  8. ladyatheist
    Posted April 20, 2018 at 1:44 pm | Permalink

    I choose to think the bobcat has babies at home to feed.

    Reply
    Posted April 20, 2018 at 2:55 pm | Permalink

    Wonderful video of two beautiful animals, and a nice Cricket Frog (Acris)chorus as background!

