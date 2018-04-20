New Mexico: Day 1

So it’s farewell to the Land of Boiled Peanuts (which I love when sold hot by the roadside, but not canned like these in Piggly Wiggly), and hello to the Land of Green Chile:
And I am with my friends Avis and Bill, who teach biology at New Mexico State University in Las Cruces. Avis’s mom, the renowned ornithologist/ecologist Fran James (who taught at at Florida State, and is retired but still works) was also visiting. (That’s why Avis is named Avis.)
I spent one night, and Avis prepared make-your own fajitas will grilled chicken and all the fixings. I finally learned how to wrap a flour tortilla properly (result not shown). Important: do not overload the tortilla with fillings or it will squirt out the end:
There are two cats in the house: my old friend Janet, the calico, and a new and very active one-year-old tuxedo cat, Boris. Boris likes to sprawl on his back, which is hilarious. But woe to those who try to pet that belly! (Actually, he’s a very gentle cat.)
Janet:
Boris (you can tell I’m getting my cat fix):
I will return to Las Cruces for two more days of visiting after six days of perambulation. I planned to leave early today, but Enterprise (a rental car company I’m coming increasingly to despise) didn’t have my car ready, as it was in transit from El Paso, Texas, an hour away. So we all went out to breakfast at Nellie’s Cafe, a great and popular spot in Las Cruces.
Left to right: Avis James, Fran James, and Bill Boecklen
The number 2 combination, recommended by Bill: ground beef taco, refried beans with cheese, Spanish rice, an enchilada with “chile meat” (pork), and a chile relleno filled with cheese. A great breakfast, and I chose the green over red chile (you usually get a choice), as I think the green has more flavor.
Up into the mountains northwest of Las Cruces to the quaint town of Silver City, which wants to be Santa Fe but is not quite as trendy. It’s lovely, and the drive here was gorgeous:
Sadly, in the middle of nowhere, and having driven very carefully, the tire started leaking air. (New cars tell you this.) When it got down to ten pounds I pulled over, called the AAA, and waited an hour and a half for someone to put the toy spare tire on (I didn’t trust the jack).
Then, driving to Silver City on the toy tire, I was informed that Enterprise could give me a swapper, but they had only huge vans, and by “huge” I mean half the size of a school bus. I bailed on that and went to Wal-Mart to buy a new tire. Enterprise said that if the flat is not my fault, they might reimburse me (bastards!). Well, they found three patched punctures in the tire when they replaced it, so it’s on Enterprise for giving me a threadbare tire. I anticipate a fight when I get back to Las Cruces! I lost about four hours of time, but I made it here and am staying at the Murray Hotel, an Art Deco original:
Finally, I have news from my two duck-sitters that all is well with Honey and Frank. I’m told they come at the whistle, and yesterday both of them ate from the grad-student duck-sitter’s hand! Here’s a photo I was sent.
I noticed that Honey’s swain last year was also lacking the dark brown bib of a normal male, which suggests that a). the males were hybrids with domestic white ducks, and b). the male may be the same male we saw last year. Readers with time on their hands may want to go back and compare Sir Francis to last year’s drake.
What guidance does PCC(E) have for readers sending links?
I sent something last night but I know the travel is not a good time.
I looked for your note about this but it took too long – or I was distracted away… chain reaction of life, you know….
I hope you have some good mix cds.
Vacations rarely go without some hitches.
Janet looks like a tortoiseshell cat from here, but I expect she has some white on her somewhere.
I should try to remember the green chile. The color had put me off, but I would like new experiences.
Sounds like Enterprise is a good one to stay away from permanently. When is it likely to be the driver’s fault for a flat tire. Maybe if they throw a barrel of nails on the road in front of the car. Nobody gets flat tires these days if they put good tires on the cars. Really nice breakfast…
Boris is double-daring you to pet his tummy, isn’t he! I would definitely risk a slashing to pet that tummy.
If you’re going to Albuquerque, I highly recommend the rather euphemistically-named National Museum of Nuclear Science & History, which is really more a museum of nuclear weapons. Quite interesting! They have a B-52 on display.
This makes me miss the food in New Mexico, some of the best to be found anywhere. Lived in Albuquerque (I should have taken that left turn!) for a few years back around ’79-’81. Loved it. Skiing, crewing for a hot air balloon during the annual balloon festival for a couple of years, camping and, did I mention the food?
I had to look up “relleno” as my grasp of Mexican (and New Mexican?) food is pretty bad. I do regret not exploring it more in Pittsburgh when I lived there, but there was time and money and such to constrain things.
Wikipedia says they are related to those “poppers” one gets at almost all Ottawa area pizzerias. Is that correct?
Dunno what a “popper” is but a chile relleno is a big, mild pepper, stuffed with cheese, and battered and fried. Highly recommended!
Basically poppers except bigger and milder!
That was a BIG breakfast.
Just up from Silver City is the little town of penos altos (I’m not certain I’ve got the spelling correct) with a great bar/restaurant. It looks derelict from the outside but it’s really neat inside.