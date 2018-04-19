Thursday: Hili dialogue

by Grania

Good morning!

A noteworthy marker from today in history – the cartoon show The Simpsons made its debut in 1987 as a 2 minute short on The Tracey Ullman Show. I suspect it is safe to say that no-one thought it would still be running 31 years later. Whether it should still be running 31 years later is another question.

NASA TESS (Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite) lifted off yesterday evening. It has its own website here if you want to follow its journey.

LIFTOFF! Our @NASA_TESS spacecraft has left the launch pad at 6:51pm ET to search for unknown worlds beyond our solar system! Watch #TESS live: https://t.co/AabMjJGEZt pic.twitter.com/5dRaqH2HdC — NASA (@NASA) April 18, 2018

Successful main engine cutoff (MECO) of the @SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying @NASA_TESS on its journey to search the skies for planets outside of our solar system. Watch live: https://t.co/AabMjJGEZt pic.twitter.com/6QYxjjypxq — NASA (@NASA) April 18, 2018

Other stuff from Twitter today.

A niche joke, both funny and painful to academics

Two academics walk into a bar. They bring their own drinks & pay $5000. After drinking some beer, they stock the bar, wipe the tables and do the washing up. As they walk out, the barman smirks and yells “next time it's $6000”. It's an #academicpublishing metaphor. — Simon Oxenham (@simoxenham) April 18, 2018

In Ireland: Cows making like gazelles. Please note the grey skies that pass for “a lovely day” here.

Cows react as they are let outside for the first time in over eight months.

An unusually long and wet winter in Ireland kept them inside. pic.twitter.com/a4jdxSSD2a — Naomi O'Leary (@NaomiOhReally) April 18, 2018

The perils of asking for a cappuccino.

This barista either REALLY likes me or is the worst ever at foam art. Alas, I fear the latter. pic.twitter.com/wuRuIPmHuG — Alex Andreou (@sturdyAlex) April 17, 2018

From the World Of Cats on the Internet today:

Gus’s staff Taskin sent us this picture of Gus exploring. It’s now snowless enough for him to roam, but he muddied himself terribly. In fact, Taskin says that this is the dirtiest Gus has ever gotten. He then proceeded to go back in the house and lie down on the harpsichord bench, getting it muddy.

And possibly the strangest thing you’ll see today (or not). Dozhdlivaya Istoriya (A Rainy Story) – a cat tale from the Soviet Union.

In Soviet Russia, cat strokes *you*. 'A Rainy Story / Дождливая история' (1988) dir. Tatiana Mititello. #SovietFilmWednesday pic.twitter.com/shD9IYElWT — Folklore Film Fest (@FolkloreFilmFes) April 18, 2018

Finally, a bit of flattery in the feline world.

Hili: Why do people like quackery, pseudo-science and conspiracy theories so much?

A: Because they lack the feline perspective.

In Polish:

Hili: Dlaczego ludzie tak uwielbiają szamaństwo, pseudonaukę i teorie spiskowe?

Ja: Z braku kociej perspektywy.

Hat-tip: Barry