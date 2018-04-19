Thursday: Hili dialogue

by Grania
Good morning!
A noteworthy marker from today in history – the cartoon show The Simpsons made its debut in 1987 as a 2 minute short on The Tracey Ullman Show. I suspect it is safe to say that no-one thought it would still be running 31 years later. Whether it should still be running 31 years later is another question.
NASA TESS (Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite) lifted off yesterday evening. It has its own website here if you want to follow its journey.
Other stuff from Twitter today.
A niche joke, both funny and painful to academics
In Ireland: Cows making like gazelles. Please note the grey skies that pass for “a lovely day” here.
The perils of asking for a cappuccino.
From the World Of Cats on the Internet today:
Gus’s staff Taskin sent us this picture of Gus exploring. It’s now snowless enough for him to roam, but he muddied himself terribly. In fact, Taskin says that this is the dirtiest Gus has ever gotten. He then proceeded to go back in the house and lie down on the harpsichord bench, getting it muddy.
And possibly the strangest thing you’ll see today (or not). Dozhdlivaya Istoriya (A Rainy Story) – a cat tale from the Soviet Union.
Finally, a bit of flattery in the feline world.
Hili: Why do people like quackery, pseudo-science and conspiracy theories so much?
A: Because they lack the feline perspective.
In Polish:
Hili: Dlaczego ludzie tak uwielbiają szamaństwo, pseudonaukę i teorie spiskowe?
Ja: Z braku kociej perspektywy.
Hat-tip: Barry
When Big Brother watches you, so does his pet, Big Cat.
Glen Davidson
Not many people are aware that Central Florida is cattle country. I was driving back from the airport last week, and passed a field next to Lake Jessup on I-417. It was a cooler day, and the field was full of gamboling cows.
The first ten seasons of the The Simpsons contain some of the best satire ever seen on TV. So many sophisticated jokes and gags that kept the viewer on their toes. Watching the the show today is like visiting with a beloved and once brilliant friend who’s suffering from dementia. The time to pull the plug was long ago.