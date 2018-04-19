Spot the timber rattlesnake!

by Matthew Cobb

This was posted on Tw*tter by James Green (@jameskelangreen), who’s from Texas and describes himself as “Nature Fanatic. Tree Guy. Mediator between man and nature. Polyamorous. Godless.” Somewhere in James’s pic is a timber rattlesnake… I’ll post the answer in a couple of hours.

DbGWK10VAAAtwA1.jpg-large.jpeg

8 Comments

  1. ratabago
    Posted April 19, 2018 at 9:30 am | Permalink

    Sneaksy thing. I sees it lurking.

    Needed to embiggen it first though.

    Reply
    • Mark Sturtevant
      Posted April 19, 2018 at 10:24 am | Permalink

      Lately I have not been able to embiggen pictures here by double clicking. I have to use the regular zoom function on the monitor.
      Is this a thing, now?

      Reply
  2. another fred
    Posted April 19, 2018 at 9:55 am | Permalink

    My eyes were instantly drawn to the odd pattern just below the trunk of the large tree in line with the right (our right) side and to the left of the line between the large tree and the smaller one growing beside it.

    Don’t know if that’s it or not, my eyes aren’t that good.

    Reply
  3. rickflick
    Posted April 19, 2018 at 10:05 am | Permalink

    If I didn’t know that timber rattlesnakes are never found in trees, I would say I found it.

    Reply
  4. Pliny the in Between
    Posted April 19, 2018 at 10:18 am | Permalink

    It’s fascinating to me how dreadfully bad I am at spotting things in these pictures while at the same time being very adept at actually spotting subtle things (including on more than one occasion, venomous reptiles)in the wild. And it’s not about motion since most of the things I point out to hiking companions are static. I guess I need that third dimension and full range of hues.

    Reply
  5. Mark Sturtevant
    Posted April 19, 2018 at 10:21 am | Permalink

    Got it! That was an exemplary ‘Spot the__’ posting. Hard, but not impossible.

    Reply
  6. George
    Posted April 19, 2018 at 10:43 am | Permalink

    I have found the timber rattler in at least eight different locations. I am never going in the woods again.

    Reply
  7. Matthew North
    Posted April 19, 2018 at 10:46 am | Permalink

    I looked for a bit and found it.

    Hint, all snakes are on the ground, right?

    Hmm…

    Reply

