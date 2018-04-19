Here’s the timber rattlesnake!

by Matthew Cobb
The answer to James Green’s timber rattlesnake quiz was posted on Twitter by Asia Murphy (@am_anatiala) who studies mammals in Madagascar using camera traps. Here you go:
Very interesting! Why would a rattler choose such a high perch? Bird nests or similar?
I guess I did see this one then. Cue uncontrollable tremor…
Snakes in trees. Yet another good reason to live on the B.C. coast where we don’t do such things.
I didn’t even look up in the branches. I just assumed it would be on the ground, and almost thought I saw it here and there, but wasn’t able to convince myself.