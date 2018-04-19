Airport water fountains

I needed a drink of water in the Houston (Hobby) airport, and one good thing about America compared to, say, Europe, is that water fountains are nearly always handy in public facilities. Seeking my drink, I found this:
Now usually there are two levels: low to the ground for kids and higher up for adults. If the kid is intermediate sized, they can stoop, as I often do when the Big People’s Fountain is occupied. But here we have five different levels (or maybe four; I didn’t measure the end ones). That means that, unless there are huge crowds vying for water, so that many fountains are needed, this installation costs 2.5 times as much as the standard one.
Is there some purpose for this, or is it an artistic array designed to be attractive? I’ve never seen it before, and while it affords libations for those of diverse heights, including the Altitudinally Challenged, there is such a thing as bending down.
“Altitudinally Challenged”?
I prefer “Lacking in Perpendicular”.
Horizontally advantaged?
(Taking a positive spin)
“Compact”
Could it be for people in wheel chairs, which could be at various heights & hard to adjust for?
I believe the farthest to the right frame is for disabled persons with vehicular aid – note the slight extension from the next fountain.
All in all, I find it a pleasing installation.
Having been through the Houston airport more than I’d like, this is in keeping with the rest of the airport and Texas in general. It’s vast with little comparative population so they have space to waste, and they do.
It’s a metaphoric art installation, representing the progress of man. The 4th one is the Obama era.
That would make the yellow Caution cone the Trump era.
Fell over before they could even install a tiny fountain.
If the fourth fountain represents the Obama era, the next fountain must represent the Legislative – Judicial era and the one representing (Spanky) tRUMPs era is at least eighty floors down…sad.
I think they are telling you that you are in the big city now sonny. We can give you water at any level you like.
I guess, artistic design.
Personally, I think it’s a lovely design.
Maybe it’s a play on those silly stick figure car stickers. Baby, Kid, Mommy, Daddy, Doggy.
It is beautiful. As a service to people of different height (Podh’s) and people of restricted growth (Porg’s), it appears a bit of a slight overkill, but as a work of art it works for me.
If I saw that I’d have to check out the urinal architecture.
There is such a thing as bending over, I agree. I wish they would make high ones for the bad-backed, four feet up or so. Levels, lots of levels.
Looking for the goldilocks zone…
They could make one adjustable… nevermind, I keep thinking of giraffes and the trouble they have to go to, to take a drink.