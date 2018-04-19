Airport water fountains

I needed a drink of water in the Houston (Hobby) airport, and one good thing about America compared to, say, Europe, is that water fountains are nearly always handy in public facilities. Seeking my drink, I found this:

Now usually there are two levels: low to the ground for kids and higher up for adults. If the kid is intermediate sized, they can stoop, as I often do when the Big People’s Fountain is occupied. But here we have five different levels (or maybe four; I didn’t measure the end ones). That means that, unless there are huge crowds vying for water, so that many fountains are needed, this installation costs 2.5 times as much as the standard one.

Is there some purpose for this, or is it an artistic array designed to be attractive? I’ve never seen it before, and while it affords libations for those of diverse heights, including the Altitudinally Challenged, there is such a thing as bending down.

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on April 19, 2018 at 12:45 pm and filed under food and drink, Get off my lawn!, travel. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

17 Comments

  1. mikeyc
    Posted April 19, 2018 at 12:47 pm | Permalink

    “Altitudinally Challenged”?

    I prefer “Lacking in Perpendicular”.

    Reply
  2. Diana MacPherson
    Posted April 19, 2018 at 12:49 pm | Permalink

    Could it be for people in wheel chairs, which could be at various heights & hard to adjust for?

    Reply
    • painedumonde
      Posted April 19, 2018 at 1:36 pm | Permalink

      I believe the farthest to the right frame is for disabled persons with vehicular aid – note the slight extension from the next fountain.

      All in all, I find it a pleasing installation.

      Reply
  3. Paul S
    Posted April 19, 2018 at 12:50 pm | Permalink

    Having been through the Houston airport more than I’d like, this is in keeping with the rest of the airport and Texas in general. It’s vast with little comparative population so they have space to waste, and they do.

    Reply
  4. Hempenstein
    Posted April 19, 2018 at 12:51 pm | Permalink

    It’s a metaphoric art installation, representing the progress of man. The 4th one is the Obama era.

    Reply
    • sshort
      Posted April 19, 2018 at 1:06 pm | Permalink

      That would make the yellow Caution cone the Trump era.

      Fell over before they could even install a tiny fountain.

      Reply
    • W.T. Effingham
      Posted April 19, 2018 at 1:12 pm | Permalink

      If the fourth fountain represents the Obama era, the next fountain must represent the Legislative – Judicial era and the one representing (Spanky) tRUMPs era is at least eighty floors down…sad.

      Reply
  5. Randall Schenck
    Posted April 19, 2018 at 12:56 pm | Permalink

    I think they are telling you that you are in the big city now sonny. We can give you water at any level you like.

    Reply
  6. mayamarkov
    Posted April 19, 2018 at 12:59 pm | Permalink

    I guess, artistic design.

    Reply
  7. Ken Pidcock
    Posted April 19, 2018 at 1:22 pm | Permalink

    Personally, I think it’s a lovely design.

    Reply
  8. painedumonde
    Posted April 19, 2018 at 1:38 pm | Permalink

    Maybe it’s a play on those silly stick figure car stickers. Baby, Kid, Mommy, Daddy, Doggy.

    Reply
  9. nicky
    Posted April 19, 2018 at 1:45 pm | Permalink

    It is beautiful. As a service to people of different height (Podh’s) and people of restricted growth (Porg’s), it appears a bit of a slight overkill, but as a work of art it works for me.

    Reply
  10. Mike Anderson
    Posted April 19, 2018 at 1:55 pm | Permalink

    If I saw that I’d have to check out the urinal architecture.

    Reply
  11. Curt Nelson
    Posted April 19, 2018 at 2:11 pm | Permalink

    There is such a thing as bending over, I agree. I wish they would make high ones for the bad-backed, four feet up or so. Levels, lots of levels.

    Reply
  12. laingholm
    Posted April 19, 2018 at 2:31 pm | Permalink

    Looking for the goldilocks zone…

    They could make one adjustable… nevermind, I keep thinking of giraffes and the trouble they have to go to, to take a drink.

    Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: