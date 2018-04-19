A mis-misconception about evolution

I may have written about this this before, but reader Ivar just called it to my attention, so it’s worth going over again.
The “Understanding Evolution” website produced by the University of California at Berkeley is an excellent resource, and is especially good for its list of “misconceptions about evolution” page.
There are eight categories of misconceptions with answers to all of them at the links. Here, for instance, is one category for general misconceptions about evolution and science.
Misconceptions about evolution and the nature of science
- Evolution is not science because it is not observable or testable.
- Evolution is ‘just’ a theory.
- Evolutionary theory is invalid because it is incomplete and cannot give a total explanation for the biodiversity we see around us.
- Gaps in the fossil record disprove evolution.
Not bad, eh?
However, as organizations often do why trying to convince people that evolution is true, they have to stick their noses into theology, as Berkeley does with this question and its “correction” (my emphasis).
Misconceptions about evolution and religion
- MISCONCEPTION: Evolution and religion are incompatible.
- CORRECTION: Because of some individuals and groups stridently declaring their beliefs, it’s easy to get the impression that science (which includes evolution) and religion are at war; however, the idea that one always has to choose between science and religion is incorrect. People of many different faiths and levels of scientific expertise see no contradiction at all between science and religion. For many of these people, science and religion simply deal with different realms. Science deals with natural causes for natural phenomena, while religion deals with beliefs that are beyond the natural world. Of course, some religious beliefs explicitly contradict science (e.g., the belief that the world and all life on it was created in six literal days does conflict with evolutionary theory); however, most religious groups have no conflict with the theory of evolution or other scientific findings. In fact, many religious people, including theologians, feel that a deeper understanding of nature actually enriches their faith. Moreover, in the scientific community there are thousands of scientists who are devoutly religious and also accept evolution. For concise statements from many religious organizations regarding evolution, see Voices for Evolution on the NCSE website. To learn more about the relationship between science and religion, visit the Understanding Science website.
Here are the four problems with this answer:
1.) Berkeley construes “compatibility” in several senses. The first is that many religious people accept evolution, and many scientists are religious. That of course shows nothing except that one can hold two mindsets in one’s head simultaneously. (One of them is an empirical way to judge truth about the universe, the other is a revelatory, scriptural, and authoritarian method of to judging truth about the universe. Is there nothing incompatible with becoming an atheist when you enter the lab (as all scientists do in their practice), accepting only empirically verifiable results, while at the same time accepting the most outlandish claims of religion, like the Resurrection, the dictation of the Qur’an to Muhammad by an angel, and the clearly bogus writing on divine Golden Plates left in the ground for Joseph Smith? That is dissonance, whether or not it causes mental conflict. Harboring these two methods (and the disparate “truths” they produce) in one’s mind simultaneously shows coexistence, not compatibility.
If your faith involves accepting truth claims about the Universe for which there is no evidence—and certainly the Abrahamic faiths do, as well as many others (e.g. Hinduism, most Buddhism, etc.)—then there is an incompatibility between science and religion.
2.) In fact, if you’re talking about evolution, most Americans see the naturalistic version, as taught in classrooms everywhere by real scientists, as incompatible with religion. Here are the latest Gallup poll results (2017) for the proportion of polled Americans who see the evolution of humans as requiring God’s intervention. These data have been taken fairly regularly over the last 36 years:
As you see, 38% of Americans reject human evolution outright, claiming that “God created man in present form.”
Another 38% of Americans believe that humans evolved but that “God guided the process.” These are theistic evolutionists who find evolution compatible with religion only insofar as the process involved guiding or tweaking by God.
Finally, just 19% of Americans—fewer than 1 in 5—think that “man developed, but God had no part in the process.” (Jebus, why do they use “man” instead of humans, and “developed” instead of “evolved”?). This means that 76% of Americans see naturalistic evolution as incompatible with religion.
I’ve said before that I’m heartened at the rise of the naturalistic evolutionists, which has more than doubled from the 9% in 1982. Given the error bars, this is a real change and not a statistical fluke. I think it reflects the rise of secularism in the U.S. As for creationism and theistic evolution, the data bounce around but show no general trend over the past 36 years. Those percentages, I suspect, will finally begin to drop as the U.S. inevitably becomes full of “nones” and “atheists.”
3.) The last way the Berkeley site sees science and religion as compatible is through Steve Gould’s “Non-overlapping magisteria” (NOMA) idea, This is taken from above:
For many of these people, science and religion simply deal with different realms. Science deals with natural causes for natural phenomena, while religion deals with beliefs that are beyond the natural world.
As stated by Gould in his 1999 book Rocks of Ages: Science and Religion in the Fullness of Life, the magisteria become separate in this way:
“Science tries to document the factual character of the natural world, and to develop theories that coordinate and explain these facts. Religion, on the other hand, operates in the equally important, but utterly different, realm of human purposes, meanings, and values—subjects that the factual domain of science might illuminate, but can never resolve.”
This is erroneous in several ways, and Gould should have known better. As I’m in the Houston airport, I don’t have time to dilate on the errors, but you can find a decent discussion of the problems with NOMA in Faith Versus Fact (buy it, please: a small price to pay for all the free reading you get here!).
The main problems with NOMA are these. As many theologians have admitted, religion certainly does make factual claims about the real world; that in fact is the basis of much religious belief and morality (think of how much of Christianity depends on the reality of Jesus, his divinity, and his resurrection, and how much of Islam depends on what’s said in the Qur’an and the hadith.) Without such factual beliefs, you can hardly call yourself a Christian or a Muslim. In Faith versus Fact I document theologians’ arguments that they do indeed make factual claims about reality.
Further, the realm of “purposes, meanings, and values” does not lie solely (or even mainly) in religion. There is an entire tradition of secular and humanistic ethics, starting with the ancient Greeks and going through Spinoza, Mill, and down to Peter Singer, Anthony Grayling, and John Rawls in our day—none of whom use God in confecting their ethical philosophy. (See a list of atheist philosophers here.) Likewise, many people, including lots of believers, derive meaning and purpose (whatever those are) from their life on this planet. It’s beyond me how Gould could dissimulate in this way. He wasn’t stupid by any means, nor ignorant of philosophy. All I can surmise is that he wanted his book to endear him to America. You don’t make many friends by claiming that science and religion are in conflict. On the other hand, you make tons of friends by showing that they’re compatible and even loving friends.
NOMA is a con, pure and simple.
4.) In my view, UC Berkeley, or any science organization like the National Center for Science Education or the DoSer program of the AAAS, has no business telling religious people what is or is not compatible with their belief. That, too, is a tactic designed to spread acceptance of evolution, but such groups should keep their noses out of theology. Give people the facts, and let them decide themselves; but do not tell them what is and is not in conflict with their religion. That puts these organizations in the position of adjudicating what is and is not “real” religion, and what religions do and do not say—and that is theology. You can surely clarify what evolution means and how it works, and dispel the errors of creationism, but that’s where the job of science-education organizations should stop.
And for combatting the views above, well, there are plenty of scientist/antitheists like Richard Dawkins and me. I try not to mix messages too much: in a talk about the evidence for evolution, for instance, I try not to go after its incompatibility with religion, except to dispel creationism. The incompatibility is the subject of a different talk.
Not necessarily. They may just prefer to have God involved, either “lightly” or “heavily.” I suspect that a lot of creationists and a lot of theistic evolutionists haven’t really bothered to consider whether “naturalistic evolution” is compatible with religion at large, they just know what works with their religion, or at least what their divines say works with their religion.
The 24% that either accept “naturalistic evolution” and the “don’t knows” aren’t evidence of people who think of religion and science being compatible, either. Many of the 19% accepting scientific evolution probably don’t think that evolution is compatible with religion.
The poll simply isn’t about whether or not people consider evolution to be compatible with religion. If the poll were about that, you’d probably get a large range of answers, from a simple “no,” to “yes, for some,” and on to “yes, but I believe in God so I believe God had a hand in it.” I certainly couldn’t guess the numbers, although I suspect that most creationists would say that evolution isn’t compatible with Christian religion.
Glen Davidson
As always, these defenses of the “compatibility” of science and religionare roughly similar to the same sort of arguments regarding the “complementary“ nature of science and pseudoscience.
Sometimes an ancient artifact is explained through standard archaeology; sometimes it was put there by ancient astronauts. Sometimes a malady calls for the application of modern medicine; sometimes it needs a homeopathic remedy. Sometimes a run of bad luck is just a coincidence; sometimes it’s time to look for the witch that cursed you.
Gee golly, a lot of people use both methods. To insist that there’s some basic incompatibility here ignores the way most people know where to draw the line.
Did you mean “…basic compatibility…”?
No, that last paragraph is supposed to be sarcasm, spoken in the hypothetical voice of a hypothetical science/religion/pseudoscience compatibilist. There is no reasonable way to “draw a line” between empirical systems which explicitly reject each other at the most basic level.
Ah. Gotcha.
There are a lot of light green people. I’m familiar with the grey ones and the dark green. That’s sort of scary. I don’t think I’ve talked to one of those before.
It was on here that it was stated so perfectly and clearly. It was something about how science and religion ask the same questions but they use different methodologies to answer them. That from here is almost as important to me, adding that little bit of clarity in my own journey with asking these questions about religion and science, and arguing about how religion is wrong, as the effective field theory from Sean Carroll. So I have something from Sean Carroll and something from Jerry Coyne. Thank you.
I had looked at both of them and thought that they were similar because they both had things that were not answered, but I didn’t think they were compatible. Religion was incorrect on so many basic things that it didn’t make any sense. It helps a lot to have that verbalized with clarity. There was a post a little while ago about the John Templeton Foundation. I have some thoughts about why they are doing that incorrectly aside from the fact that they are creationists.
I don’t think the social part of religion was mentioned by them or here, but that seems to be important in considering how to get the religious people to think differently about their truths. I’m not sure but I also tend to think that there must be a way to study morality objectively. There’s so much to say about all of it. I love this topic.
UC Berkely is a state university, and is Understanding Evolution a product of UC Berkeley? So does this seem pretty close to a violation of the establishment clause?
No. But in which direction did you think?
I was just mulling over the policy that agents of the state cannot be seen to endorse (or restrict) the practice of established religions. Here they are using their science credentials to say that religion is compatible with science. To their target audience (which is largely teachers and students in public schools) that is very close to saying that gods and miracles are possible.
I encounter a great deal of misunderstanding among a group that ostensibly accepts naturalistic evolution — SJWs. Some assertions by them have included:
* If you haven’t identified the exact gene, you can’t tell whether a trait is genetic;
* pleiotropy means traits can’t be heritable with any consistency in population groups;
* Male-female behavioral differences are just social constructs: men & women are baseline identical;
* The human mind has ‘plasticity’ thus all human behaviors are social constructs completely divorced from our evolutionary past;
* Variances in intelligence among demographics is attributable to multi-gnerational epigenetic effects in response to pollution;
* Founder Effect & Genetic Drift randomly jumble up genes so much that selection really can never take place;
* Most phenotypes are neutral; most coding DNA is junk.
SJWs tend to reject the gene as unit of selection, preferring a vague mosh-mash of the individual or group.
The concept of standard distributions tends to elude them, falsely assuming that stating ‘Group X tends to…’ means ‘each and every member of Group X is….’
For points of dogma, they reject ‘nature AND nurture’ etiology for either all nature (e.g., being ‘born’ gay or trans), or all nurture (e.g., sex differences, intelligence.)
Not surprisingly, Gould is often their guiding light. For they happily set up their sociopolitical dogma as its own inviolable Magisterium, regard natural selection as ‘genetic determinism’, and reply to any critique of their fractured evolution with the scathing epithet, ‘scientism.’
I recall similar stuff; you have provided a nice summary here. I have had people defiantly and loudly say “punctuated equilibria” as if making an irrefutable argument.
Yes, this is nice summary by Matt of one of the new anti-science tendencies in academia. Get ready for more such post-modernist inspired “critiques” of evolutionary research. The first target (they thinking that it would be the easier one) has been evolutionary psychology.
It’s an easy target, you got to admit.
An excellent summary of tropes among what I call the pop-Left. I have the further impression that Gould is by now a little passe among them, having peaked with his “Mismeasure of Man” (1996) which argues against the concept of general intelligence, and tends implicitly toward the blank slate concept. Moreover, in my experience many of the pop-Lefties who mention Gould haven’t actually read him, just as they incessantly cite Chomsky without reading him, etc. etc. These authorities are typically cited simply in consequence of snippets heard on NPR.
The one thing that Berkeley should probably be telling people is that evolutionary theory is essentially indifferent to religion. It doesn’t exist in order to oppose religious teachings, it doesn’t have any business keeping religious people out of science if they do sound science, but it also has no problem with its findings being incompatible with anybody’s religion (NOMA can suck it).
Science just finds out what’s real in the “natural world.” It’s up to religion to decide whether or not it will be compatible with science.
Glen Davidson
There is no compatibility. Either you need good reason for believing things or you don’t. If you don’t, you will end up believing things that aren’t true and acting on those beliefs to everyone’s detriment. It’s really just that simple.
Coyne’s comments are quite clear and to the point. For my friends I put the argument this way, with regard to the main central point of whether a creator exists or life arose from naturalistic phenomena:
1.A creator designed and implemented life, the earth and the cosmos.
or
2.Life, the earth and the cosmos arose from
naturalistic phenomena, which can be explained by physics, chemistry and biology.
Only one of these can be correct. Number 1 is asserted by religious believers. Number 2 is asserted by nonbelievers.
You can’t have both. Religion and science are fundamentally incompatible.
That division is too stark. It is quite possible to believe that the existence and order of the universe require a creator, without believing that the creator is needed as an explanation for the formation of the Earth or the evolution of life.
I recently talked to a religious person who also did not believe in evolution. However with further questioning it was clear the person knew so little, even about the basics of evolution and could not understand the concept of “theory” as a scientific meaning it just seemed useless to continue.
No, don’t give up.
Not sure about that. I have faced the same thing. I tried for a long time to ‘turn’ them. No go. Not a dent.
For some people the tenets of religion are the psychological core of their beings. They would psychologically disintegrate if doubt should creep in. Delusion rather than reality is what keeps them functioning. I have encountered such people. There is nothing you can do to get them to question their beliefs. I do not have a problem if these people keep their delusions to themselves. When they enter the political arena and try to foist them on me is when I have a big problem with them, such as when they try to get creationism taught in public schools. Whatever you may say about Trump, he was masterful in exploiting these delusions. The fact that so many of the deeply religious have stuck with Trump is a testament to the hold of religious fantasies on their minds.
Yep. An olde USEnet wag by the name of Glenn Morton, a recovered Christian, called this phenomenon “Morton’s Demon”. This demon was something like Maxwell’s Demon where you could get segregation of two gasses in a container if a demon was present that kept the molecules of one gas apart from the others.
Morton said that when he was a Christian a demon prevented facts and reason penetrating his mind. This demon was kept in place in order to preserve the delusion of religion. Good for Mr. Morton that he escaped from the delusion and evicted that demon.
A widespread misconception about evolution among the educated public is that adaptation is a process.
Could you expand on this? What do mean when you say they think it a “process”? I don’t believe I’ve encountered this (not disputing your claim – there are universes of human behavior I am completely unfamiliar with).
My sense is that many people think of natural selection as a continuous process of adaptation, thinking that there’s a verb adapt, or that gene frequencies in a population change in response to changes in the environment.
Yes. Natural selection is a process. Adaptation is the consequence of processes of evolution.
Thanks both, I see what you mean and I recognize it now.
Just a note though- there is a more prosaic meaning for adaptation that may account for the common belief that it is a process. In October when its 50 degrees (F!) and raining, I’m freezing but by January when it’s 35 degrees and raining I am not; I adapted. When I moved from the Right coast and the social norms of the NYC area (fugeddaboudit) to the Left coast and the social norms of Seattle (meh); I adapted. Those are the words we use.
I think conflation of terms like this is where at least some of the confusion comes from about adaptation with those who have not studied evolution. In some ways it’s like the every-day meaning of the word “theory” and its scientific meaning.
Context matters!
I am apparently blessed with so few religious people around me that when I read “Misconceptions about evolution”, I thought it was about natural selection always benefiting the species and other similar popular ideas.
I always felt that Steve Gould’s NOMA was a kind of a gambit. As if he feared that if religion (faith) were opposed to fact, the facts would lose, and therefore he devised NOMA. He tried to appease opposition to science -evolution in particular, at least, that is how I read him. A kind of political ploy to avoid the annihilation of science in the US. ‘I give you your religion, but you leave our science alone’ type of strategy. The ‘Maus’ reaction (I strongly doubt he believed in NOMA himself).
Indeed, I think the NOMA concept is mistaken, I think the approaches of Jerry (Faith v Fact), Dawkins (The God Delusion) or the Hitch (God is not Great), the frontal attack, is much more effective, especially in the long run, because it makes so much more sense.
Once again my Jesuit training prompts me to make certain distinctions relevant to the question of the compatibility of religion and science. The distinctions, in brief, are between faith, experiential evidence, and scientific evidence.
Faith is belief in something based on authority, whether revelation or indoctrination. The main tenets of religion—e.g., the real presence of Christ in the Eucharist—fall into this category. In that sense, faith is totally “subjective”; there is no external object of phenomenon that triggers or supports the belief. No one has witnessed the presence of Christ in the Eucharist.
Experiential evidence is belief in something based on one’s experience. We use it every day, since it forms the basis of our impressions and judgments about people, art, and the world in general. While there is a subjective element in this form of belief it is not “just subjective.” It requires an external object or phenomenon about which the subjective judgment is made—a work of art, another person, or the natural world. A belief in God based solely on experiential evidence can be confirmed by others with similar experience, but it is not amenable to consensus. This does not mean, however, that it is strictly “incompatible” with science since there’s always the possibility that it could be confirmed by the accepted methods of science. To deny that possibility a priori is—well, unscientific.
Scientific evidence is belief based on the methods of science. Its greatest strength lies in its being replicable: anyone using the same methods should arrive at the same conclusion. Although there is always a subject and object involved in scientific evidence, it is “objective” in the sense that the judgment of the subject or agent is always subordinated to the replicable results of the method. Hence the possibility of consensus.
I propose that when we discuss a belief in God as opposed to a belief in religion we not lump experiential evidence in with faith. They are entirely different beasts.
I agree wholeheartedly with
“Further, the realm of “purposes, meanings, and values” does not lie solely (or even mainly) in religion. There is an entire tradition of secular and humanistic ethics, starting with the ancient Greeks and going through Spinoza, Mill, and down to Peter Singer, Anthony Grayling, and John Rawls in our day—none of whom use God in confecting their ethical philosophy.”
especially as regards the unworkability of Gould’s NOMA.
However, several ancient Greeks were what is sometimes called “philosophical theists” using God in their philosophy, and even John Stuart Mill conceded ground to theism (a bit late in his career) in his “Three Lectures on Religion”.
You can describe Aristotle as a secular philosopher but not as as an atheist philosopher. The primary atheist philosopher of ancient Greece is Epicurus. The first major atheist of modern times is Matthias Knutzen (1646–1674)
But none of these Greek theists conceived God as a lawgiver a la the Moses story, nor as a punisher of those who disobeyed him.
Many of them might be persuaded of the modern sensibility (also my own) that the falsity of the Abrahamic religions is chiefly testified by the strong archeological evidence that the Exodus did not happen, and the wildly homicidal character of the Old Testament God (at least when he is addressed as Yahweh- perhaps not when addressed as Elohim). The OT God is as crazy as Jack the Ripper.
It is hard to identify this with Aristotle’s deity which has been described as follows:
“Aristotle conceived of God as outside of the world, as the final cause of all motion in Nature, as Prime Mover and Unmoved Mover of the universe. He was the crowning objective of all dynamic development in the cosmos from matter to form and from potentiality to actuality. He stood outside the Great Chain of Being yet was the source of all motion and development. Aristotle did not attribute mercy, love, sympathy and providence to God, but rather eternal self-contemplation.”
Since modern science no longer accepts the general Aristotelian notion of causality, this may now be what LaPlace called an unnecessary hypothesis.