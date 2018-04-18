Wednesday: Hili dialogue

by Grania

Happy Wednesday.

An image presented with no comment.

It was Bat Appreciation Day yesterday, so in their honor here are some Chiroptera.

Flip a picture of bats hanging upside down and you have what looks like an epic dance-off!#BatAppreciationDay pic.twitter.com/kGikwv1z5O — Michael Clarke (@Mr_Mike_Clarke) April 17, 2018

Even though this bestiary describes bats as 'ignoble animals', it still admires the way bats literally hang together: they have 'a bond of affection, which is hard to find even in man'. https://t.co/NnBFi6kUV1 #BatAppreciationDay

Harley MS 3244, f. 55v pic.twitter.com/RdPoOKUmza — Medieval Manuscripts (@BLMedieval) April 17, 2018

Back to basics – Bat

[Dürer, 1522] pic.twitter.com/Ssv4i5N1Si — Damien Kempf (@DamienKempf) April 18, 2018

Bats are the gothest pollinators pic.twitter.com/0zHxwJj4tZ — Riverdale MoMA (@muffinlab) June 22, 2015

And a selection of cats on the internet, because we’ve never needed a reason for those on this website.

Tiny jelly bean paws pic.twitter.com/zfMif2CB59 — VIDEO CATS 🎬 (@videocats) April 16, 2018

This is the best thing I've seen today! 😅 pic.twitter.com/C8ojPVGtIx — Nature is Amazing 🌳 (@AMAZlNGNATURE) April 17, 2018

Meanwhile my cat is doing fine. Just fine.

[Lyon, MS 6881] pic.twitter.com/q6OqKGLP33 — Damien Kempf (@DamienKempf) April 17, 2018

Some ducks taking a giant leap for duck-kind.

And a weird bit of Soviet movie history

'Cosmic Voyage' (1935): Stalinist vision of the moon landing. So flipping cool!! Here's the story: https://t.co/1N9Krunacq @sovietvisuals pic.twitter.com/FoLEDCrVLn — Folklore Film Fest (@FolkloreFilmFes) October 18, 2016

And a baby elephant who does not want to get out of the bath. Some behaviors apparently transcend species.

A baby elephant starts to be wayward when his mamma tries to end mud bath time…🐘💕🤗 pic.twitter.com/nrk8PztEzQ — Stefano S. Magi (@StefanodocSM) April 17, 2018

At last we come on to the doings of Hili who has clearly been up to Important Cat Business.

A: Were you here all night long?

Hili: A bit here, a bit there, don’t ask.

In Polish:

Ja: Tu spędziłaś noc?

Hili: Trochę tu, trochę tam, nie pytaj.

Hat-tip: Jenny