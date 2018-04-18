Wednesday: Hili dialogue

by Grania
Happy Wednesday.
An image presented with no comment.
It was Bat Appreciation Day yesterday, so in their honor here are some Chiroptera.
And a selection of cats on the internet, because we’ve never needed a reason for those on this website.
Some ducks taking a giant leap for duck-kind.
And a weird bit of Soviet movie history
And a baby elephant who does not want to get out of the bath. Some behaviors apparently transcend species.
At last we come on to the doings of Hili who has clearly been up to Important Cat Business.
A: Were you here all night long?
Hili: A bit here, a bit there, don’t ask.
In Polish:
Ja: Tu spędziłaś noc?
Hili: Trochę tu, trochę tam, nie pytaj.
Hat-tip: Jenny
Is it wrong of me that I found each and every picture in this series (including the bats) more appetising than those croissants?