Videos and a photo from Tara Tanaka

Earlier today my travelogue included a meeting with Tara Tanaka, a reader who’s contributed lots of videos to this site (her Vimeo page is here; her Flickr site is here). While chatting, she asked me if I’d seen her two videos from earlier this year. I hadn’t, so am putting them up here. Her notes are indented; be sure to enlarge the videos by clicking the four arrows at the extreme bottom right.

First though, we have a short video she just sent me, one that was filmed the day we all met at St. George Island. This one is called “A most beautiful migrant: scarlet tanager.”

I drove two hours to St. George Island State Park before sunrise to see birds that had just crossed the Gulf of Mexico in their migration north, and the one bird that I really wanted to see was a male Scarlet Tanager. I did have to do quite a bit of running to get this angle, but I was thrilled to have gotten this clip in beautiful light.

And here’s her photo of a bird we all saw together, a Cerulean Warbler (Setophaga cerulea). What a lovely beast!

I went to St. George Island State Park yesterday at sunrise hoping to see the most recent migratory arrivals. A special treat was this male Cerulean Warbler feeding high in an oak.

This one is called “Great Egrets to Wood Ducks”:

I set up my blind on the edge of the swamp, and was hoping to get some photos of the Wood Storks that had been coming in the late afternoon to feed. Instead I was treated to the graceful construction of the only Great Egret nest that I can see from the yard, as well as many Wood Ducks very close. The Wood Ducks are so skittish that I couldn’t quickly switch back and forth between the two, as I had to move the lens slowly enough that the ducks didn’t see the movement in the blind.

This one is called “The Price of Protection”, and shows the necessary violence of nature. Like Tara, I found it hard to watch but still fascinating:

I was eating breakfast last July overlooking our backyard swamp, and saw an enormous spray of water out in the cypress trees. I grabbed my binoculars and saw that it was one of our alligators with one of our recently fledged, still naive Wood Storks that had been hunting for food in the shallow water. I grabbed my digiscoping gear and ran out in the yard to video the behavior. The bird was already dead, but it was still hard to watch. I hoped that the parents weren’t watching. The rookery couldn’t survive without the alligators that patrol the swamp, keeping raccoons from raiding the nests. If you’ve ever been to the St. Augustine Alligator Farm or Gatorland near Orlando, you know that birds understand that nesting over alligators keeps them safe from most predators. Unfortunately the draw for the alligators is that some birds fall – or are pushed by their siblings from their nests when they’re young, and then there are some like this unfortunate stork that fledge, but are not yet savvy enough to keep an eye out for alligators.