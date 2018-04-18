Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ morals

Here’s the new Jesus and Mo strip, called “say”. The accusation is quite familiar to many of us; not only are we, as secularists, not supposed to have any “grounding” for our morality, but are also said to be arrogant and evincing morally superiority.

Well, if “morally superior” means that we think about how to behave and the consequences of different behaviors and standards, then we are morally superior to those who take their morals directly from scripture or revelations.

Fortunately, many believers (Islam is an exception compared to other Abrahamic faiths) derive most of their morality from secular considerations, something that Plato proved thousands of years ago. His discussion, the Euthyphro argument, is one of the great contributions of philosophy to social thinking. And although Plato framed it in terms of the question “is piety something the gods love because of its quality, or is piety simply taken to be what the god gods love?” the argument can be framed in terms of morality rather than piety.

This leads to the realization—if you’re rational—that when we judge morality, most believers (with the exception of crazies like William Lane Craig) think that God dictates a morality that isn’t just arbitrary, according to his will, but conforms to what seems good a priori. That is, there’s an extra-god morality to which the deity adheres. The conclusion: morality is independent of god. This can be shown by asking a believer the question: “If god told you to murder an innocent child,” (as he did with Abraham and Isaac), “would you do it?” If the believer is horrified and says “Hell, no!”, then that person adheres to standards of morality independent of god.

Most of you know this, but I’m sitting in the Panama City airport with an hour on my hands before flying to El Paso, and so you get to hear the Euthphro argument once again. Whenever someone tells me that philosophy is of no use at all, I simply point out that this realization about ethics—the death blow to religiously-based “morality”, really—came from philosophy.