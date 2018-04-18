CUNY law students won’t be disciplined for disrupting talk because the disruption was “limited”

Last week I reported how law students at the City University of New York (CUNY) disrupted the talk of Josh Blackman, an associate professor of law (and expert in Constitutional law) at the South Texas College of Law at Houston. Blackman was invited by CUNY’s Federalist Society and was, ironically, scheduled to talk about free speech.

Because Blackman had written a National Review article praising Jeff Sessions for trying to rescind DACA and ACA (acts I disagree with, as well as with Sessions’ politics), the students considered him a racist purveyor of “hate speech,” and acted accordingly. They lined the hall with chanting protestors carrying accusatory signs and trying to shame the attendees. (That would be a disruption at my university since it’s inside an academic building). They then proceeded to stand in front of the auditorium with signs, disrupting the first bit of Blackman’s talk.

And it was disruption. As Blackman wrote on his own website:

Much to my surprise, when I entered the room after that rude welcome, there were only about five people in attendance. Moments later, the protestors with signs filed in and surrounded all four sides of the room. About a dozen of them were standing directly behind me. The President of the Federalist Society Chapter asked the students standing behind me to move to the back of the room. They refused. I didn’t raise any objection. Had they stayed there, and not made any noise, it would have been fine with me. The protestors called out: “Shame on You.” “I don’t understand how CUNY allows this.” “There are students that are directly affected by this hate speech.” “Legal objectivity is a myth.” “You still have an opportunity to leave.” A few students in attendance clapped as I began to speak. “Well thank you very much to CUNY for having me,” I said. In unison, they yelled out, “CUNY is not having you.” “You are not welcome.” Another shouted out something about “white men and those who support white supremacy.” An African-American student who was attending the event replied, “I am not white.” A protestor, holding a sign that said “Josh Blackman is not welcome here and neither is the Fed Society” asked, “then why are you here? Why aren’t you with us?”

The students continued their demonstration for at least eight minutes and then exited, though you can see from the video below that at least one student continued to brandish a sign throughout the entire talk. Although there were only five people at the beginning of the talk (others likely dissuaded by the protestors), Blackman said that attendance by the end was about 30.

According to the CUNY Law School handbook (see below), this disruption was a conduct violation subject to University sanction.

Here’s the video of Blackman’s entrance and entire talk if you want to watch the entrance and then the eight minutes of protest.

Were the students punished or even admonished by CUNY? No way! In fact, according to the dean of the law school, their disruption, since it lasted only eight minutes (not including the inside-the-building “greeting” which may or may not be considered disruptive), was “a reasonable exercise of protected free speech” and “did not violate any university policy.” The dean was wrong on both counts. As Inside Higher Ed reports (my emphasis):

Via email on Sunday, Mary Lu Bilek, dean of the law school, said that the protest was reasonable because the disruptions ended relatively early in the time frame of the appearance. “For the first eight minutes of the 70-minute event, the protesting students voiced their disagreements. The speaker engaged with them. The protesting students then filed out of the room, and the event proceeded to its conclusion without incident,” Bilek said. “This non-violent, limited protest was a reasonable exercise of protected free speech, and it did not violate any university policy,” she added. “CUNY Law students are encouraged to develop their own perspectives on the law in order to be prepared to confront our most difficult legal and social issues as lawyers promoting the values of fairness, justice, and equality.”

Well, now we’re on a slippery slope where what is considered a “disruption” depends on how long it lasts. But what happened to Blackman was by most people’s lights a disruption of his talk, since it prevented him from beginning to speak when and how he wanted. Let us be clear: if a student stands up and yells at a speaker for even 30 seconds during their talk, that is a disruption, and one that should be punished, at the very least by removing the student from the venue and by recording the act in case it happens again, requiring more severe punishment.

David E. Bernstein, a professor at the George Mason University School of Law, agrees in a post at The Volokh Conspiracy called “CUNY Law needs to fire its dean“:

Some free-speech provocateurs should consider disrupting the first eight minutes of each of CUNY law school’s classes this week, including by forcing the professor to run a gauntlet of protesters threatening to block entry into their classrooms. After all, we now know that the law school’s official position is that eight minutes of disruption is “a reasonable exercise of free speech.” Meanwhile, Dean Bilek should be fired, and the Department of Education should investigate whether CUNY, a public institution, is violating the First Amendment rights of its guest speakers and students by giving disrupting students carte blanche, at least for eight minutes. The joke is that Dean Bilek is an ABA [American Bar Association] site visit team member, helping determine whether other law schools should get or keep the necessary accreditation, something she clearly is not competent to do. Note that I’m not advocating any particular punishment of the students. But surely it can’t be consistent with free speech and university policy to disrupt a speaker. Indeed, that was the law school’s position before the talk. As IHE reports: “The law school sent a campuswide email stating that Blackman had a right to speak, and that protests were welcome, but not if they disrupted his appearance. At the beginning of his lecture, a law school official came to the event, repeated that message and then left.”

I too wouldn’t advocate any punishment except for the university police removing the disrupting students from the room and the university recording in the students’ files that they disrupted a talk. If a student then does it again, then you have to drop the hammer a bit.

Bernstein put this as an addendum:

Let’s take a look at page 85 of the law school’s student handbook: “II. Rules of the university (1-11) and law school (12). 1. A member of the academic community shall not intentionally obstruct and/or forcibly prevent others from the exercise of their rights. Nor shall she/he interfere with the institution’s educational process or facilities, or the rights of those who wish to avail themselves of any of the institution’s instructional, personal, administrative, recreational, and community services.” Also this: “5. Each member of the academic community or an invited guest has the right to advocate his position without having to fear abuse—physical, verbal, or otherwise from others supporting conflicting points of view.” The disruption didn’t violate any university policy, Dean Bilek? Have your read the student handbook?