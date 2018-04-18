Apalachicola: Day 3

When I woke up on Monday, I found an email from reader Tara Tanaka, whose wildlife videos have often graced this site (go here to see all the posts containing her contributions). It turned out that on Monday, Tara, who lives in Tallahassee with her husband Jim (former Head Naturalist of the Florida state park system), woke up at 5 a.m., planning a birding trip to St. George Island near here, and saw, on her weekly summary of WEIT posts, that I was in Apalachicola. We arranged to meet at a birding site on the 28-mile-long barrier island.

Tara and Jim were there because her online birder network told her that a). the weather would be nice and b). the migratory songbirds were moving north across the Gulf of Mexico (a trip they make in one night) and would be found on St. George, resting and eating after their long flight.

At the birding park (“Youth Camp”) on the island, we found many birders watching rarely seen migrants. In this place birding was like theology: there were more students than objects of study:

After a bit of a search, we found Jim, Tara, and her famous digiscope. (She won that expensive Swarovski digiscope in a photography contest, which she won so often that they finally made her a judge to give other people a chance.) She can take both video and photos, and had just made a video of a scarlet tanager.

Tara in action:

I had only my small point-and-shoot Panasonic Lumix, so I did the best I could with that. Tara will, she says, be furnishing us with photos and videos she took on Monday.

A silhouetted bird; I’ll leave it for readers to identify (I do know what it is):

What do you suppose this is?

Eastern Wood-Peewee (Contopus virens):

A bad picture of what I think is the Eastern Towhee (Pipilo erythrophthalmus; formerly the rufous-sided towhee):

One of the birds Tara came to the island to film: a gorgeous male Scarlet Tanager (Piranga olivacea; females are a greenish-yellow):

Tara and Jim:

We then headed for the nearly deserted white sand beach that rings the island. Here are some patterns in the receding waves:

A crab pot with several captures:

The shore is lined with signs telling you how to protect the birds. Some appear to have been made by school children:

I’m not quite sure about this one, but I suppose it means that if humans attract gulls to the island with food, they’ll also eat the snowy plover chicks:

A Willet (Tringa semipalmata):

A laughing gull, (Leucophaeus atricilla):

A magnificent Great Blue Heron (Ardea herodias):

The deserted white-sand beach: too windy for sunbathing or fishing:

And a selfie of me with Tara (actually taken by John Willis). Tara’s Vimeo page, with all her great videos, is here, and the Flickr site with her photos is here. We’ll have at least two new-ish videos from Tara later today.

Finally, arriving back in Apalachicola, famished from an absence of lunch, we had a lovely dinner at a local place, Papa Joe’s Oyster Bar & Grill. There’s nothing fancy here; the decor is minimal except for the stuffed marlin (see below), but the seafood is superb and the prices lower than the tourist joints.

Here’s a big Atlantic blue marlin (Makaira nigricans) caught offshore a while back. In this species females are much larger than males, can weigh nearly 2,000 pounds, and be up to 5 meters (16 feet) long. The waitress told us this one was paraded through downtown after it was brought back on the boat:

Dinner: a dozen oysters, even better than the ones we had the other day (more texture and more of the flavor of the sea), followed by a substantial oyster po-boy (sandwich).

And The Boys couldn’t resist a short bout of postprandial casting off the nearby dock. Nothing was biting, but a Great Blue Heron, standing sentinel over the water, bid us goodnight.