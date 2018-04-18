Apalachicola: Day 3

When I woke up on Monday, I found an email from reader Tara Tanaka, whose wildlife videos have often graced this site (go here to see all the posts containing her contributions). It turned out that on Monday, Tara, who lives in Tallahassee with her husband Jim (former Head Naturalist of the Florida state park system), woke up at 5 a.m., planning a birding trip to St. George Island near here, and saw, on her weekly summary of WEIT posts, that I was in Apalachicola. We arranged to meet at a birding site on the 28-mile-long barrier island.
Tara and Jim were there because her online birder network told her that a). the weather would be nice and b). the migratory songbirds were moving north across the Gulf of Mexico (a trip they make in one night) and would be found on St. George, resting and eating after their long flight.
At the birding park (“Youth Camp”) on the island, we found many birders watching rarely seen migrants. In this place birding was like theology: there were more students than objects of study:
After a bit of a search, we found Jim, Tara, and her famous digiscope. (She won that expensive Swarovski digiscope in a photography contest, which she won so often that they finally made her a judge to give other people a chance.) She can take both video and photos, and had just made a video of a scarlet tanager.
Tara in action:
I had only my small point-and-shoot Panasonic Lumix, so I did the best I could with that. Tara will, she says, be furnishing us with photos and videos she took on Monday.
A silhouetted bird; I’ll leave it for readers to identify (I do know what it is):
What do you suppose this is?
Eastern Wood-Peewee (Contopus virens):
A bad picture of what I think is the Eastern Towhee (Pipilo erythrophthalmus; formerly the rufous-sided towhee):
One of the birds Tara came to the island to film: a gorgeous male Scarlet Tanager (Piranga olivacea; females are a greenish-yellow):
Tara and Jim:
We then headed for the nearly deserted white sand beach that rings the island. Here are some patterns in the receding waves:
A crab pot with several captures:
The shore is lined with signs telling you how to protect the birds. Some appear to have been made by school children:
I’m not quite sure about this one, but I suppose it means that if humans attract gulls to the island with food, they’ll also eat the snowy plover chicks:
A Willet (Tringa semipalmata):
A laughing gull, (Leucophaeus atricilla):
A magnificent Great Blue Heron (Ardea herodias):
The deserted white-sand beach: too windy for sunbathing or fishing:
And a selfie of me with Tara (actually taken by John Willis). Tara’s Vimeo page, with all her great videos, is here, and the Flickr site with her photos is here. We’ll have at least two new-ish videos from Tara later today.
Finally, arriving back in Apalachicola, famished from an absence of lunch, we had a lovely dinner at a local place, Papa Joe’s Oyster Bar & Grill. There’s nothing fancy here; the decor is minimal except for the stuffed marlin (see below), but the seafood is superb and the prices lower than the tourist joints.
Here’s a big Atlantic blue marlin (Makaira nigricans) caught offshore a while back. In this species females are much larger than males, can weigh nearly 2,000 pounds, and be up to 5 meters (16 feet) long. The waitress told us this one was paraded through downtown after it was brought back on the boat:
Dinner: a dozen oysters, even better than the ones we had the other day (more texture and more of the flavor of the sea), followed by a substantial oyster po-boy (sandwich).
And The Boys couldn’t resist a short bout of postprandial casting off the nearby dock. Nothing was biting, but a Great Blue Heron, standing sentinel over the water, bid us goodnight.
It looks like the silhouetted bird is an Osprey.
Ah, I realize people are guessing the first bird–the silhouetted one. Yes, it’s an osprey, identified on the spot by experts.
The “eagle of the sea.” Here in the Keys, they build their nests atop telephone polls.
Yes, Osprey. Other bird appears to be a Bald Eagle.
Why is it no longer rufous-sided? Looks pretty rufous-sided to me! 🙂
I think there’s a rule in bird naming, something like: when enough people have finally learned the name of a bird it gets changed.
Bird species have standardized common names. The rufous-sided towhee was determined to be more than one species, so it was split up, with some of the new species receiving new official common names as well as new species (Latin) names.
Awesome! I do spot some “L” lenses in the first picture. Are those a pair of Canon 100-400mm? Beautiful! Simply gorgeous!
Audubon Florida–trying to save all of the smiley-faced baby birds.
The sand on those white beaches along the Redneck Riviera is the consistency of confectioner’s sugar; it squeaks underfoot as you walk.
Mouth watering oyster dishes. I am envious. And what an excellent heron pic. Majestic.
Wait, so Swarovski, the company known for its crystal, has a whole subsidiary devoted to cameras? That’s crazy. I wonder how that happened and how many other types of products they produce. I’m genuinely curious, so if anyone knows of others, post them. I guess I can see how they might have arrived at cameras, with the making of fine lenses and whatnot.
Anyway, seems like a lovely trip. I wish I was in Florida right now, though I would be staying at a fancy hotel, loafing on the beach, riding jetskis, having drinks by the pool, and getting massages at the spa.
Holy hell, that marlin is enormous! The people who caught that will be local heroes until the day they die. I bet they still tell the story every time one of them goes to a bar. “Hey, I’m the guy who caught that absurdly huge marlin.”
Not just cameras but really nice tiny binoculars, 8X and clear as a bell. Tara has some of those around her neck–I think she also won them.
They don’t make cameras, but they do make some of the best, if not THE best, optics on the planet. http://www.swarovskioptik.com
I didn’t know they made crystal until long after I started using their optics.
Ornithomaniacs in preying position! 😉 Great photos!
Great fun! Thanks for sharing these!
Scarlet Tanager! Lucky you!
Tara produces great videos. One of her 1st that Jerry posted here, Big Red, is still my favorite.
Shortly after my daughter and I saw that video (month or two if I recall, maybe longer) my daughter came across a Reddish Egret at Sebastian inlet and got some good pictures of it. She was thrilled (me too). This was really interesting because Sebastian inlet is just outside of the normal range of the Reddish Egret, at least according to what we found on the internet. A park ranger told us that just in the past couple of years they have seen a small number of them there at certain times of the year.
Thanks so much Darrelle! I had just gotten my first GH4 two days before that trip, and didn’t even know it had slow-motion capability until the night before when I saw someone on the web talking about it. I think it’s still one of my favorite videos I’ve ever shot too. I’d like to think that seeing the Reddish Egret meant more to your daughter having seen Big Red in action. Birding creates bonds between generations that last a lifetime.
Oh, it absolutely did mean more to my daughter having seen Big Red. She prides herself in being able to identify most wildlife in our area, but she had never heard of a Reddish Egret before (none in our area) before seeing your Big Red video. She was very excited to see one at Sebastian.
She was very much into wildlife photography at the time. She had previously won (2015, age 11) 1st & 2nd place in the Cameron Bespolka Young Birders Photography Contest, the minors’ division of the annual Florida Bird and Photo Festival. Needless to say your videos, Big Red in particular, excited her.
What a fascinating place – different enough to be fun, same enough to be familiar in a bizarre way.
(And no swimming yet? :))
Vice News did a piece on Apalachicola last night. Climate change is pushing the salt water into the fresh water river. Oyster men are pulling in sea urchins where they never had before. It’s putting a lot of them out of business.
I’ll have to check that out On Demand – thanks very much for the heads up!
In defense of gulls, their numbers are declining worldwide. In the U.K., where a Tory MP went on a tirade against them for stealing food and pooping on things, actually called for farmers and other armed citizens to act as gull vigilantes and shoot them! This, in spite of their 50% population decline! Sea gulls need protection FROM people and not the other way around. There may be times when their population can harm other threatened or endangered species but we should of be treating them like public enemy no. 1 for being what they are.