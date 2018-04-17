Where are the best bagels?

Professor Ceiling Cat is in bed with a sore throat today, feeling grotty, but that’s okay as I have work to do (a book to review for a journalistic venue), and The Boys are out fishing on the boat—an activity for which I’m useless.

While browsing on the Internet during a break, I did find this video, however: a comparison of Montreal versus New York bagels. Yesterday, we went to a place in Apalachicola that advertised “genuine New York water bagels” (real bagels are boiled before they’re baked). I asked to see them before getting one, and one glance showed that they were the oversized soft pillows that passes for “bagels” in America today. I asked for pie instead.

To a bagel maven, the only bagel is said to be the New York style bagel: small and chewy. Those are rapidly disappearing from even that city, although I’m told that one place (H&H) makes the real thing. But when I visited Montreal about two years ago, my friends Anne-Marie and Claude took me to one of the two famous bagel shops in their city, Fairmount Bagel (see pictures of our visit here).

As I wrote at the time, Montreal bagels are made by an involved artisanal process, which includes being formed by hand:

Montreal bagels are made by hand using unbleached flour. They’re boiled in water with a touch of honey, and then baked in a wood-fired oven. They are then topped with sesame seeds (the classic topping), and come out toothsome and chewy—not the soft, oversized donuts you find in the U.S. They’re the real thing—the kind you used to be able to buy in New York during the Pleistocene.

I haven’t tried all the “authentic” bagels sold in New York City, but I’ve had a fair few, and I’ve had Montreal bagels at just one place—the Fairmount. And I have to say that the Fairmount beat them all. That’s also what I conclude from this brand new video comparing bagels from the two cities.

I don’t remember having H&H Bagels in New York, but, looking at the video, they look way too soft and puffy for me. Plus they have odd flavors of bagels, and we all know that there are only two (possibly three) echt bagels: plain, sesame seed, and possibly onion. Others, included the dreaded Blueberry Bagel, are to be scorned, while cinnamon raisin bagels are not a nosh but a dessert.

Watch and learn—and go to a genuine bagel shop when you’re in Montreal. If you get them warm, as we did, you have to eat one from the bag, sans cream cheese, before you slather the schmear on the others. But there’s one guarantee: you won’t get them home before you start eating them.