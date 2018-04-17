Tuesday: Hili dialogue

by Grania
A fly you probably haven’t seen before.
The critter in flight
Cats are cats, no matter the century.
Speaking of cats, Hili is discussing her most favorite subject of all time: food.
Marta: Do you like such sausages?
Hili: I suspect that I like them very much.
In Polish:
Marta: Lubisz takie kiełbaski?
Hili: Zdaje się, że bardzo.
Other cats are contemplating adventure and far horizons.
Leon: So? Are we going to fly?
Matthew found the eponymous scaredy-cat
And a cunning disguise.
JAC addendum: my friend Andrew Berry found this toilet seat in Hong Kong and sent me the photo with a note:
I’m surprised to find that in these parts the image you use to represent yourself online (ceiling cat) has made it on to toilet seats. I confess to being impressed by the reach of your brand. But you might want to talk to your licensing people about whether bog seat decoration is the right direction for you as you lay the foundations of your globalization strategy.
Back to Grania:
Instead of world history, today I am going to do some vicarious eating. (Blame the weather).
There’s an eclectic bunch of Youtubers who cover cuisine that you may not be able to get in local neighborhood. Here are my favorites.
TabiEats hails from Japan and has a mixture of reviews and recipes of local Japanese food by Shinichi and his partner Satoshi. Shinichi grew up in Hawaii so he has an instinctive feel for what Westerners need to have explained to them and what they will find weird or strange.
Mark Wiens lives in Thailand and has traveled all over the world to sample local delicacies and street food.
The Food Ranger, a.k.a. Trevor James, is a Canadian living in Chengdu, Sichuan, China. He specializes in street food and has traveled the world in search of food that Westerners often never get to see or try. If you want to see food from remote places that are far off the beaten track, this one’s for you.
Canadian husband and wife team, Simon & Martina used to live in Korea but have now moved to Japan. Their channel covers more than just food, and includes (mostly) urban life, culture, customs from the view point of a foreigner living abroad.
Chris Broad is British and living in Japan. His channel Abroad in Japan is not only about food, and is from the perspective of a foreigner visiting Japan. He is frequently joined by his friends Natsuki and Ryotaro who accompany him on food adventures across the Japanese countryside.
Indian street food. You’re killing me! What a mean nasty no good trick to pull on a guy who has to live on frozen pizzas and Raisin Bran!
And speaking of mean and nasty, Kenneth R. Miller has a new book coming out, The Human Instinct: How We Evolved to Have Reason, Consciousness, and Free Will. In the brief summary attached to the announcement was a bit attacking Dawkins and Harris as claiming these things are “mere byproducts” and we are no more significant than any other creature. Sounds lovely, like he’s gearing up for a scientific cage match…get ready to rumble! He’s going to be giving a talk through Rainy Day Books in the Kansas City area if anyone is within driving distance.
That’s interesting. Is his argument that reason could not have evolved and must therefore have been created (Wallace argued this way) or that reason is connected to truth and that this underwriting requires divine intervention (Ben Shapiro argues this way)? Or some other confection?
For what its worth I think the answer that I would give (I dont know about Dawkins or Harris) is that reason (like life and consciousness) is not one thing at all–but a hodge-podge of many functional properties. In the case of reason I would also say that its quite recent, hardly species typcial and not directly selected for at all (rather like IQ). There aren’t any general problems–but a brain made up of a large number of functional modules (including some that look at one another) can appear to be a unified whole.
I’m not sure what his exact argument is, and while I am curious, I am hesitant to buy the book. I have so many books, so little money or time, that it makes it hard for me to use my precious resources on things like this. Same reason I’ve never read Behe, the bible, the koran, dan brown…ok, one of those things are not like the other but…
I love Mark Wiens! I’ve watched dozens of his videos. Subscribe to his YouTube channel; you won’t be disappointed.
Reminds me of what Louis Armstrong, the first American musician to tour behind the Iron Curtain, said at the airport on his return when asked by reporters what he thought of the fans in Communist countries: “Cats is cats wherever you go.”
I love Pops for alotta reasons, and that quote is one of ’em.
I didn’t see the fly actually fly, but it does rub its two hind feet together like a housefly.
It’s a weird little bug.
Glen Davidson
A fly you’ve never seen? Not if you’ve been paying attention here! This from 2013:
https://whyevolutionistrue.wordpress.com/2013/09/16/is-it-a-beetle-is-it-a-fly-no-its-a-beetle-fly/
