Tuesday: Hili dialogue

by Grania

Good morning from a rainy, grey Ireland.

At least we are not the only ones experiencing sucky weather.

History repeats itself. My son and I today, Dad and me 35 years ago to the day. #kare11weather pic.twitter.com/bxkoDQU914 — Aaron Brown (@atbrown630) April 15, 2018

From Twitter:

A fly you probably haven’t seen before.

Stunning photo of a beetle-backed fly (Celyphidae) by Kong Chee Seng. Yes, you read that right, this is a fly! In this group of flies the scutellum at the rear of the insect’s thorax evolved into a hard shell, just like a beetle's wing covers.https://t.co/ZGgFDMbaOg — Gil Wizen (@wizentrop) April 16, 2018

The critter in flight

Cats are cats, no matter the century.

Speaking of cats, Hili is discussing her most favorite subject of all time: food.

Marta: Do you like such sausages?

Hili: I suspect that I like them very much.

In Polish:

Marta: Lubisz takie kiełbaski?

Hili: Zdaje się, że bardzo.

Other cats are contemplating adventure and far horizons.

Leon: So? Are we going to fly?

Matthew found the eponymous scaredy-cat

And a cunning disguise.

The disguise concealed its subject so utterly, so convincingly, that even the world's top scientists had no way of deciphering what lay beneath. pic.twitter.com/rZ0gfZiyJL — Dick King-Smith HQ (@DickKingSmith) April 16, 2018

JAC addendum: my friend Andrew Berry found this toilet seat in Hong Kong and sent me the photo with a note:

I’m surprised to find that in these parts the image you use to represent yourself online (ceiling cat) has made it on to toilet seats. I confess to being impressed by the reach of your brand. But you might want to talk to your licensing people about whether bog seat decoration is the right direction for you as you lay the foundations of your globalization strategy.

Back to Grania:

Instead of world history, today I am going to do some vicarious eating. (Blame the weather).

There’s an eclectic bunch of Youtubers who cover cuisine that you may not be able to get in local neighborhood. Here are my favorites.

TabiEats hails from Japan and has a mixture of reviews and recipes of local Japanese food by Shinichi and his partner Satoshi. Shinichi grew up in Hawaii so he has an instinctive feel for what Westerners need to have explained to them and what they will find weird or strange.

Mark Wiens lives in Thailand and has traveled all over the world to sample local delicacies and street food.

The Food Ranger, a.k.a. Trevor James, is a Canadian living in Chengdu, Sichuan, China. He specializes in street food and has traveled the world in search of food that Westerners often never get to see or try. If you want to see food from remote places that are far off the beaten track, this one’s for you.

Canadian husband and wife team, Simon & Martina used to live in Korea but have now moved to Japan. Their channel covers more than just food, and includes (mostly) urban life, culture, customs from the view point of a foreigner living abroad.

Chris Broad is British and living in Japan. His channel Abroad in Japan is not only about food, and is from the perspective of a foreigner visiting Japan. He is frequently joined by his friends Natsuki and Ryotaro who accompany him on food adventures across the Japanese countryside.