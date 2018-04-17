A reasoning puzzle– *the* answer

by Greg Mayer
So, here’s the answer given by Manil Suri to the puzzle he posed in the New York Times on Sunday. First, restating the puzzle:
Four cards are laid in front of you, each of which, it is explained, has a letter on one side and a number on the other. The sides that you see read E, 2, 5 and F. Your task is to turn over only those cards that could decisively prove the truth or falsity of the following rule: “If there is an E on one side, the number on the other side must be a 5.” Which ones do you turn over?
And here is his answer:
Clearly, the E should be turned over, since if the other side is not a 5, the rule is untrue. And the only other card that should be flipped is the 2, since an E on the other side would again disprove the rule. Turning over the 5 or the F doesn’t help, since anything on the other side would be consistent with the rule — but not prove it to be true.
In the article, Suri points out that this is the Wason problem, which many readers recognized it as (I’d never heard of it). He goes on to point out that studying math improves a person’s ability to answer such problems correctly, ans argues that the Wason problem is an especially good way to teach critical thinking, and its use should be encouraged.
He notes that on average 10% of people get it right. I haven’t done a count, but many readers got it correct in the comments– far more than 10%, I would venture. One thing I learned from the responses is that many readers read the problem as referring to just these 4 cards, and that was useful in finding the answer. It never occurred to me– indeed, I think it would never have occurred to me– that the problem referred to just 4 cards. I assumed they were a random sample from a potentially infinite universe of cards. And that, to me, is where the real interest of the problem lies. Different people will read the same puzzle, and think the set up or the question are quite different. This matter of interpretation also occurred to many readers, and it is one to which I will return in a later post.
The Steve Pinker video I posted yesterday is the exact same problem, and Pinker gives Suri’s answer. My apologies to readers who were looking for my reveal yesterday, but Pinker was the reveal. But, as I mentioned above, Suri and Pinker’s answer was not the item of interest to me, and reading through the many comments yesterday made me realize my own interpretation of the problem was one of many, and so I have needed to think through my interpretive analysis further.
I’m betting that many WEIT readers (being a well-read and well-educated bunch 🙂 ) had come across the problem before.
If you have a larger deck, the problem devolves to the problem of induction, most recently highlighted by the book The Black Swan.
No, it devolves to the problem of hypothetico-deduction.
Wason originally designed the task to test whether people were good Popperians — that is, whether they were good at spotting evidence that falsified a theory (in this case, violated a rule). They were not; they usually looked for evidence that would confirm it. Subsequently evolutionary psychologists showed that people were good at spotting violations of social-contract type rules — that is, at spotting ‘cheats’ who broke rules like ‘If you take the benefit, then you must pay the cost’ by not paying the cost. For example, which cards do you need to turn over to see who broke the rule: “If you borrow the car, then you must fill it with gas”?
– Borrowed car
– Walked
– Filled with gas
– Did not fill with gas
This has the same logical structure as the E, 2, 5 and F example, but people perform much better (~75% correct).
More here: https://www.cep.ucsb.edu/topics/exchange.htm
There’s also a similar game, demonstrated here by Derek Muller. You can play along.
Yes, my first impression was that the question was ambiguous. Is it just these 4 cards, or are they a sample from a larger population?
My reaction too.
I initially thought they were a sample of a larger population, then I realised that 4 cards could never ‘prove’ a rule for a large population (though they could disprove it).
cr
I didn’t even read it as ambiguous, I just assumed, for no good reason, that the four were part of a larger and undefined set. I then got hung up on the word “prove” which seemed impossible, the opposite obviously being possible
The most successful at solving Wason’s task and similar exercises are people with a smattering of logical training, ie logicians (including those working in informatics), philosophers, and mathematicians. But that’s the case mainly because they are familiar with formal languages – and many other people are not.
As oliverscottcurry pointed out above, the problem at hand is not the logical task itself (ie to use modeus ponens and modus tollens) but the level abstraction in the task’s presentation. As soon as you give Wason’s task to people in a relatable, every day kind of fashion, they are much more successful at it.
Since the question asked about the truth or falsity of “a rule”, I believe the reader is right in expecting a larger (unseen) card set. A rule is an expression of a general principle.
I’d point out that the same problem turned up in Daniel Kahneman’s ‘Think Fast And Slow’, along with a whole host of fascinating little puzzles and test questions that highlight our brains’ various blindspots.
My favourite is this one, the ‘Linda Problem’, which was originally thought up by Amos Tversky and Kahneman himself, and subsequently tested on their students:
“Linda is 31 years old, single, outspoken and very bright. She majored in philosophy. As a student, she was deeply concerned with issues of discrimination and social justice, and also participated in anti-nuclear demonstrations.
On the basis of the preceding description, which of the following is most likely?
1. Linda is a teacher in elementary school.
2. Linda works in a bookstore and takes Yoga classes.
3. Linda is active in the feminist movement.
4. Linda is a psychiatric social worker.
5. Linda is a member of the League of Women voters.
6. Linda is a bank teller.
7. Linda is an insurance salesperson.
8. Linda is a bank teller and is active in the feminist movement.”
If you’ve already answered this question and glanced over the choices you’ll see that only two of the answers are interrelated: answers 6 and 8. These were the answers that Kahneman and Tversky were focused on, because they wanted to see if people realised that it is logically impossible for the description in 8 to be more fitting than the description in 6. The number of specifically _feminist_ bank tellers is necessarily fewer than the number of bank tellers. In a venn diagram, 8 would be subsumed by 6.
Infamously, the answers they got back from students and participants in general were the opposite: they defied logic and decided that 8 was more likely than 6. And the number or respondents who did so was a huge majority. Kahneman and Tversky grew increasingly incredulous, and eventually reduced the choices from all eight of the ones you see above to just the two important ones; they were convinced that people would spot the fallacy if their choice was limited to 6 and 8. Even then however the students chose, by a 85% majority, that 8 was more likely than 6.
I have to say, this was one of the problems in Kahneman’s book that I immediately understood, presumably because I was primed by the book itself to spot certain fallacies before they arose, but I have tried this problem out on so many people and none of them have chosen ‘Linda is a bank teller’ as the most likely description, even after the choices were narrowed down to just 6 and 8. Certain relatives, who I will not name, just didn’t understand what was wrong with their decision even after lengthy explanations. They got quite obstinate actually, folding their arms and repeating their answers with a hint of truculence.
Kahneman’s book as a whole is fascinating(so long as you ignore the strangely incongruous nods to the self help genre that come at the end of each chapter). Almost every psychological tic and hiccup you can think of comes up in the book somewhere, and once you read it you start seeing them everywhere.
(Apologies to the many, many readers here who will know the Linda Problem by heart. But it was only because of a BTL post that I was recommended Kahneman’s book in the first place.)
It occurs to me that your answer is indicative of you coming at the problem like a scientist rather than a mathematician. When you hear a ‘rule’, your assumption is that it’s like a law of nature – a hypothesis that is supposed to be generally true, and of which this sample is designed to test the prediction. Whereas a mathematician assumes it only refers to the specific case in front of them.
I’m reminded of the old joke about the sheep that’s black on at least one side.
Well, now you have to tell the joke.
Yes, this struck me too. Quite a few readers seemed to interpret the problem this way, which is totally reasonable given more scientific vs. mathematical training. Mathematical training teaches a strict, literal reading of the problem. So if only 4 cards are referred to in the problem, and no larger set is identified, then the problem can only be about the 4 cards.
Whereas we statisticians saw both interpretations because we are half-scientist half-mathematician (and not very good at either).
Labelling the cards E and F makes me thinking them as part of a series of at least six cards, A, B, C, D, E and F. Maybe if they had been described as shapes (circle, triangle, wavy line) and had colours on the other side (blue, red, green) I wouldn’t have assumed these were random cards dealt from a pack.