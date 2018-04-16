My interview with Freethought Matters (FFRF)

My affection and respect for the Freedom From Religion Foundation (FFRF) is well known, and I was delighted to visit there last month and do a few “events”. Here’s one of them: a half-hour interview with Annie Laurie Gaylor and Dan Barker, the co-Presidents of FFRF,
As always, I can’t bear to watch my own videos, and I probably don’t say much that’s new to readers here. So be it. For the record, the video:
Sir I think your voice is extremely important and to me your work is one of the best on everything Science and Evolution. Thank you. Alen
Not much that’s new to readers here, yet current enough to refresh and inspire (speaking for myself, here). Hopefully the anti-science era this administration attempts to foment will soon be offset by reason.
I think the benefit to most people to accepting scientific evolution is primarily that they rely on scientific reasoning without resorting to magic or some such thing. Obviously evolutionary theory isn’t going to foster research with most of those who recognize that it happened.
There does seem to be a good deal of crank magnetism in creationism/ID. The same conspiratorial thinking typically extends to global warming, and flat earthers mostly religious, most of those probably creationist (IMO).
Accepting evolution is really about having good standards for thinking. Accepting evolution doesn’t ensure that you’ll think well, but denying it ensures that you’ll think poorly in at least one area.
Yes, for all of us here it is speaking to the choir and it is simply part of us. However, it is important work that the people of FFRF are doing every day. As long as religion exist there will be this struggle to separate it from our lives in politics and government and education. A dirty job but somebody has to do it.
It’s a good interview. I’ve shared it on Facebook to give the religious that I know some food for thought.
Very good interview. The material is familiar but you can always pick up something, like watching a movie or reading a book a second time.
A minor bone here. You refer to the La Brea Tar Pits. La Brea is Spanish for The Tar so this phrase is actually saying the tar tar pits. As a native Angeleno who lived a mile from the La Brea Pits while growing up, and who once fell into one of the pits, I always like to point this out.