My interview with Freethought Matters (FFRF)

My affection and respect for the Freedom From Religion Foundation (FFRF) is well known, and I was delighted to visit there last month and do a few “events”. Here’s one of them: a half-hour interview with Annie Laurie Gaylor and Dan Barker, the co-Presidents of FFRF,

As always, I can’t bear to watch my own videos, and I probably don’t say much that’s new to readers here. So be it. For the record, the video: