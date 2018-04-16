Monday: Hili dialogue (and Leon monologue)

by Grania

Good morning, and welcome to a new week.

On April 16, 2012, the Pulitzer Prize winners were announced, and it was the first time since 1977 that no book won the Fiction Prize. It’s a subtle way of telling everyone who produced a book that year that they sucked. The New Yorker published a piece by one of the jurors which entirely fails to shed any light on what really happened in spite of being subtitled “What really happened this year“.

The earliest recorded history for today appears to be the Battle of Megiddo, although there is apparently some disagreement whether “the 21st day of the first month of the third season, of Year 23 of the reign of Thutmose III” translates to 1457 BC, 1482 BC or 1479 BC. Whichever it was, Thutmose III of Egypt fought the King of Kadesh leading a coalition of Canaanite states which culminated in an Egyptian victory at the city-fortress Megiddo after a seven-month siege.

Over in Poland, our friend Hili is having a religious moment.

A: Hili, you caught a mouse again.

Hili: I knew that god would provide.

In Polish:

Ja: Hili, znów złapałaś mysz?

Hili: Wiedziałam, że bóg mnie zaopatrzy.

From the other Polish felid of note:

Leon: Did you see that? Hare!

On Twitter today:

I remember heading out into the countryside at night to see Halley’s Comet in 1986. What I saw was not as spectacular as this, but of course no photograph or sighting that year was as good as the 1910 visit. I’m unlikely to be around for 2061 so I guess that was as good as it was going to get.

Check this out!! My friends late grandad was an amateur astronomer and astrophotographer. He has just found photographs taken in 1986 of Halley’s Comet over Penshaw Monument in Sunderland 😮 @ProfBrianCox pic.twitter.com/44Ssx8sEbR — Matt Robinson (@Astro_Matt27) April 14, 2018

Keeping on the astronomical theme, here’s a piece of the moon and Mars at the same palm.

This is what my face looks like when someone lets me hold a piece of the Moon and Mars at the same time pic.twitter.com/wMN1HhXKpW — Sarah Hörst (@PlanetDr) April 13, 2018

Finally, an historical newspaper front page, for yesterday was the anniversary of the death of Abraham Lincoln.

LINCOLN IS DEAD pic.twitter.com/wtXSx467lM — Jeffrey Guterman (@JeffreyGuterman) April 15, 2018