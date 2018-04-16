by A. Lone Chipmunk*

In the weird world of UK soccerball, the First League champions are the City of Manchester team – often known as Man City, because all the players are men. The City play in light blue shirts, except when the shirts are dark red or a kind of muddy grey-green. They are owned by a very rich man from the Middle of East who has bought victory by buying lots of great players and the greatest manager in the history of the great game, Pepito Guardola, playing great soccerball and bringing great joy to the hearts of UK soccerball fans up and down the great nation of United Kingdom.

As is their tradition, the City became soccerball champs without kicking the ball, as their great friends, the United Manchester – who play in red so you can tell the two teams apart – were beaten at home by a team known as the Baggies because of the long shorts they wear. Because of this win by the Baggies, United of Manchester were banned from winning the First League and joy was unconfined over the whole of Manchester and the East of Middle.

You can see how happy the captain of the City was in this video. Vince Company, a Belge-man, was at his wife’s family’s house watching the Baggies win, clustered round an iPhone. The whole family was very happy, especially the United of Manchester fan in the red shirt, whose name is Sharp:

And, as we know with Soccerball, it will all start again very very soon:

* As told to Bat Womb Tech.