City of Manchester are the soccerball champs!

by A. Lone Chipmunk*
In the weird world of UK soccerball, the First League champions are the City of Manchester team – often known as Man City, because all the players are men. The City play in light blue shirts, except when the shirts are dark red or a kind of muddy grey-green. They are owned by a very rich man from the Middle of East who has bought victory by buying lots of great players and the greatest manager in the history of the great game, Pepito Guardola, playing great soccerball and bringing great joy to the hearts of UK soccerball fans up and down the great nation of United Kingdom.
As is their tradition, the City became soccerball champs without kicking the ball, as their great friends, the United Manchester – who play in red so you can tell the two teams apart – were beaten at home by a team known as the Baggies because of the long shorts they wear. Because of this win by the Baggies, United of Manchester were banned from winning the First League and joy was unconfined over the whole of Manchester and the East of Middle.
You can see how happy the captain of the City was in this video. Vince Company, a Belge-man, was at his wife’s family’s house watching the Baggies win, clustered round an iPhone. The whole family was very happy, especially the United of Manchester fan in the red shirt, whose name is Sharp:
And, as we know with Soccerball, it will all start again very very soon:
* As told to Bat Womb Tech.
Huh??
To decode for you Merilee:
Manchester City (who are owned by vastly wealthy middle easterners) have been confirmed as Premier League Football Champions for season 2017-8 and the reason for it being confirmed at this stage is that Manchester United lost at home to West Bromwich Albion (nicknamed The Baggies), which meant that Manchester City’s lead at the top of the table cannot now be overturned.
MATTHEW’s TEAM!!!!
duh!
😉
Matthew’s a City fan or a United fan?
Is Matthew a City or a United fan? There’s an easy and foolproof test. Has Matthew ever been within 500 miles of the city of Manchester? If yes–then he cannot (by law) be a Man United fan.
Haha, good one. We United supporters of course find such good natured joshing most amusing, and certainly do not begrudge our neighbours their jokes at our expense. In fact we have gone out of our way to acknowledge the excellent football played by Guardiola and his team of cheating, overpriced, diving, moaning divas.
Matthew has previously confessed to being a City fan.
Thanks, Thomas. Soccer/football is actually the only sport I sort of follow. I’m a big Barça fan. I do even know who Kompany (spelled Company here.?)is, but was just confused by the East of Middle and soccerball locutions, which I’m assuming are all tongue-in-cheek?
As an American, I have to assume they are making fun of me somehow.
Belge-man? Them’s fighting words.
Both Kompany and De Bruyne are from Belgium which makes them Belch, I’ll have you know.
At first I read it as ‘Beige-Man’, and I thought it rather odd. Probable, and yet odd.
Channeling Philomena Cunk ?
More the other way around…!
Boy that Jon Lovitz guy sure talks fast. That is Jon Lovitz, isn’t it?
Yeah, that’s the ticket.
Can’t say I’m more than a passing footy fan, but ever since reading Bill Buford’s Among the Thugs, the fans from Manchester (although it was primarily Manchester United fans, as I recall) have held a vivid spot in my imagination.
Have to kind of agree with that second video. Somewhat like the mad or crazy fans on this side of the water and their football. We have at least two sports that cause this madness so it may be worse here.
Ther are many good reasons why I prefer Rugby.
League or union though?
The real tragedy of UK soccerball is that they don’t have a World Series like the US, which brings teams from as far apart as New York and Baltimore to play rounders (or base-ball) together in peace and harmony.
Football…English…Football American…not football at all…
More than that. Real men. Because they live in the North.
Not quite as manly as Newcastle, of course, because they are not quite as northern. And they wear shirts even when it’s not snowing.
Mexico vs. Portugal
Since Glaziers(sic) took over Manchester United, there has been an “F.C. United of Manchester” team playing in the lower leagues. At least they’re supported by Mancunians – the big joke here being that Manchester United fans live anywhere other than in that city, especially in the Far East! The Mitchell and Webb sketch says it all, really. I posted this link at the Freethinker the other day:
This is no time for jokes. Some of us are truly suffering at the moment. I have to avert my gaze at the back pages of all newspapers for at least the next week, and avoid any mention of football on the TV. I can’t go to my favourite football websites because they’re all plastered with grinning City players.
It’s all very well to mock but remember that there are real, human victims caught up in all this, who’ve had to watch our own team play appallingly all season, while our neighbours play scintillating football with some of the best young players on earth, and win the league by a country mile. Have a heart please.
Saul wins the thread – BWT
Saul, I feel your pain. I’m an Everton fan, and we’ve played even more appallingly all season. And to twist the knife even deeper, I have a horrible feeling that our red neighbours across the park are going to walk off with the Champions League. Please, someone make it stop!
And they have a very good run at winning the CL too what with Real and Bayern Munich playing one another in the semi finals. It’s a horrible prospect. I’d have to hermitise myself for the whole summer.
United were just beaten by the bottom club – West Bromwich Albion.
I was very pleased for both reasons, although I doubt if WBA have a prayer of staying up.
Yes. We were beaten by the bottom club. But United are still second, ahead of Liverpool and Spurs, who’ve both been playing brilliantly, and only one place behind a City team that has been bordering on supernatural. And United have been playing terribly all season while still accruing enough to end up 2nd. So in terms of room for improvement I’d say our competitors, Chelsea aside, have very little room for improvement, while we have loads of room for improvement. If you look at it that way* Utd are in a decent position for next season.
*I really have to look at it that way.
Have some sympathy. I’m a Sunderland supporter!
We’ll be playing you next year then. QPR all the way to mediocrity.
Brain fart. Condolences and all our hopes for a speedy recovery. hopefully you will be up again in a years time.
I have great sympathy, since you have now been inflicted with David Moyes, a supernatural curse in human form.
Moyes should certainly have stayed at Everton. He might even still be there if he had.
James Joyce returns!
But no triple for City this year. Pep Guardiola’s men are out of the UEFA Champions League.
I wish Americans were a little less derogatory of the world’s most popular sport.Calling it soccerball and weird in the same sentence is appalling for a person of Jerry’s caliber.
Also saying that they won without kicking the ball shows utter ignorance of the concept of club football in Europe. Practice what you preach – dont write on topics which are outside your area of expertise.
(On a different note, I am an Arsenal supporter 😦 )
I think it was self-deprecatingly referencing American ignorance about football. I didn’t read it as derogatory at all.
You can be absolutely sure that I had nothing to do with this post. tej, your comments are completely out of line; this was a satirical post written by someone who knows a LOT about soccer (or football or whatever). I think you owe me an apology.
–Professor Ceiling Cat (Emeritus)
Umm. I would have thought that it was pretty obvious it was a joke. Maybe not funny, but a joke. Maybe you have a Wenger-esque view of reality (“penalty? what penalty?”). Here are some hints:
a) The byline. Clue 1: It’s an anagram. Clue 2: It’s an anagram of Jerry’s favourite UK comedienne…
b) The title. City of Manchester?
c) “Man City because the players are all men”?!
d) Try clicking on the Soccerball link. You can get very cross as you read down, just like Gary Linneker did when he didn’t get the joke, either.
I have been a City supporter for 55 years, so am quite content with our current position.
Bat Womb Tech (another anagram).