Apalachicola: Day 1b (fishing)

On Sunday we went fishing for several hours out near the long, skinny barrier islands around Apalachicola. There were four of us, all in a skiff skippered by my old friend and colleague, Doug Schemske (a retired evolutionary biologist who worked on plants). We were told to call him “Cap’n Doug” and to unquestioningly and immediately obey every order he gave us.

Here he is in front of the skiff:

Putting it in the water: a tricky but amazing operation. Properly aligned, the just jumps out of the trailer into the water when the towing car abruptly brakes. Putting the boat back on its trailer is a much tricker and more complicated operation.

On the water. Cap’n Doug fishing with Carolyn Johnston, his partner and a surgeon who works in Michigan (they are retiring down here early next year). I didn’t fish as I didn’t have a license and I’m not keen on fishing anyway, though I like to watch.

We caught two kinds of fish. This is a spotted seatrout (or “speckled trout” or “drum”), Cynoscion nebulosus. It’s a beautiful fish, and a predator with a huge mouth and sharp teeth. Here’s a drawing of one:

Every fish we caught was immediately released (I had to photograph it quickly); Cap’n Doug was quite experienced with hook removal and fish were usually out of the water for only a few seconds.

Removing the hook and lure. Look at the size of that mouth!

A closeup of its eyes and teeth. It’s clearly a predator. Be sure you see the sharp canine teeth in its upper jaw.

The other species we caught, finding them very close inshore (the water we fished in was shallow: between 1.5 and 4 feet. This is the red drum, (Sciaenops ocellatus). This was the fish nearly driven to extinction after chef Paul Prudhomme popularized the dish “blackened redfish”. They vary in their number of body spots. There is some speculation that the spots are false eyespots, so that a predator like a shark or diving bird would go for the wrong part of the body.

John Willis (a professor of evolutionary plant biology at Duke and avid fisherman), holding one of the several red drums he caught. This is a “three spotter.”

And Caroline with her “three spot”:

The formidable Cap’n Doug, aka the Kim Jong-un of the Sea:

Cap’n Doug poling the boat, the way you move it slowly when trolling in very shallow water. I was supposed to pole but wasn’t keen on it as you have to balance on a high platform at the rear of the boat (you can see it in the photograph of the skiff at the top). You also have to know what you’re doing, which I didn’t. I served as the expedition photographer instead.

Always concerned for his charges, Cap’n Doug was amidships when a heavy wave hit the boat, knocking the skipper into the drink! Fortunately the water was only about two feet deep, and our Dear Leader recovered quickly, hoisting himself back into the boat from the briny. He was, however, dripping wet.

The day was enormously fun for all of us. The fisherpeople caught quite a few fish, and released all of them, while I got to watch the process, and also saw my first wild dolphins, which were herding mullet to eat. I also saw a school of red drum herding finger mullets; pelicans, osprey, terns, and cormorants diving for fish; and a big manta ray swimming underneath the boat. One thing I learned is that life for a fish is dangerous: danger comes not only from birds above but also from other predatory fish. No wonder they are wary and hard to catch!