Sunday: Hili dialogue (and Leon monologue)

by Grania

It’s the birthday of actresses Emma Thompson (1959), Maisie Williams (1997) and Emma Watson (1990). Artist Leonardo da Vinci also claims today as his birthday (1452).

Today was a day of disasters as well, most notably the sinking of the Titanic in 1912, with only 710 people surviving and over 1500 dying. The horrendous loss of life led to investigations into safety issues, and new guidelines regarding lifeboats were brought about as a result.

In 1989, a tragic human crush at the Hillsborough Stadium came to be known as the Hillsborough Disaster. 96 people were killed and 766 people injured when police allowed overcrowding to occur in the standing terraces.

In the felid section this morning we have both Leon and Hili pronouncing on profound life issues.

Leon: I have a feeling that in my next incarnation I’ll be a forester.

Cyrus: What to do after such a beautiful start to the day?

Hili: Catch a mouse.

In Polish:

Cyrus: Co począć z tak pięknie rozpoczętym dniem?

Hili: Złapać mysz.

On Twitter this morning:

An old Soviet propaganda poster.

How to get diabetes in one easy step

Ok a cotton candy burrito? With ice cream inside? I'd try it…. pic.twitter.com/efg2lG1uCl — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) April 15, 2018

Two foxes playing

And a reminder that humans never really change.

Ancient Viagra: This papyrus contains a 3rd-cent eternal spell for biding a lover, involving gall of a wild boar, rock salt & honey. Papyrus 121 (2) is available to view on Digitised Manuscripts:https://t.co/BYiTz5yYil) pic.twitter.com/x8WTtKF68J — Medieval Manuscripts (@BLMedieval) April 14, 2018

Early Skype:

Western Electric pic.twitter.com/PqebRn0ulX — Old Pics Archive (@oldpicsarchive) April 15, 2018

And something to give to friends and family on Facebook when they rabbit on about their new health diet.