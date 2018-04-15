Apalachicola: Day 1a

Apalachicola is a small town (population 2,231 in 2010) on the Florida panhandle on the eponymous bay, part of the Gulf of Mexico. It’s famous for fishing, oysters, and tupelo honey. Here’s where it is:

It’s a beautiful town with many old houses. I haven’t yet photographed a lot of them, but here’s one, and you can see more photos here.

A local park near the water:

As I noted yesterday, Apalachicola oysters are justifiably famous.

Every restaurant in town, it seems, sells some version of oysters: raw oysters, fried oysters, sauteed oysters, oyster stew, and oyster po-boys (sandwiches). There are several processing plants. Here’s an oyster-washing machine in one of them:

Detritus from the oyster plant. I’m told the shells are crushed and used to line driveways:

A beautiful brown pelican (Pelecanus occidentalis), one of my favorite birds. It was fearless, holding court on a pier right downtown:

The same bird, recumbent. It’s quite streamlined.

Ready for its close up:

Laughing gulls (Leucophaeus atricilla) on the same pier:

The seafood here is the best: absolutely fresh and caught either the same day or the previous evening. I bought some jumbo shrimp and flounders that were cooked for dinner last night.

The ultimate and classic oxymoron:

Our dinner: sauteed flounder on a bed of vegetables and jumbo shrimp in a spicy seafood broth. Thanks to John and Carolyn for doing the cooking (I cleaned and chopped the green beans):

This shrimp boat (note the big nets used to catch schools) was moored right outside the seafood store, a guarantee of freshness:

Breakfast at a famous local spot, Caroline’s Dining on the River. I had fried eggs (they brought me scrambled, but when I pointed it out they added two free fried eggs), grits (must be eaten with fried eggs, not scrambled), a Southern biscuit, and two absolutely splendid “oyster cakes,” like crabcakes but made with oysters. A local breakfast, delicious and filling.

After breakfast, we all went fishing for six hours or so, and had a wonderful trip. That will be Day 1b of my visit, to be documented tomorrow (I hope).

Addendum: For those foreigners who were astounded that America does harbor a chain of supermarkets called “Piggly Wiggly“, here’s proof. And inside was an iconic item of American Southern food (though the original Moon Pie was chocolate-covered cookies sandwiching a marshmallow filling). If you know a bit about the American South, you’ll know that a Moon Pie washed down with an RC Cola was considered the classic lunch for the working poor.