A reasoning puzzle

by Greg Mayer

In today’s New York Times, there is an opinion piece by Manil Suri, a mathematician at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, entitled “Does math make you smarter?”

Don’t go and read the piece– that’s why I’ve left out the link! I ask that readers answer the following puzzle he poses in it first.

Four cards are laid in front of you, each of which, it is explained, has a letter on one side and a number on the other. The sides that you see read E, 2, 5 and F. Your task is to turn over only those cards that could decisively prove the truth or falsity of the following rule: “If there is an E on one side, the number on the other side must be a 5.” Which ones do you turn over?

Don’t look at the comments here first, either. Try to answer the question, and then, once you’ve formulated the answer, post it here in the comments. If readers give multiple answers, feel free to debate them, but figure out and post your answer first.

I’ll post tomorrow (Monday) the answer and a discussion, along with the link.