A reasoning puzzle

In today’s New York Times, there is an opinion piece by Manil Suri, a mathematician at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, entitled “Does math make you smarter?”
Don’t go and read the piece– that’s why I’ve left out the link! I ask that readers answer the following puzzle he poses in it first.
Four cards are laid in front of you, each of which, it is explained, has a letter on one side and a number on the other. The sides that you see read E, 2, 5 and F. Your task is to turn over only those cards that could decisively prove the truth or falsity of the following rule: “If there is an E on one side, the number on the other side must be a 5.” Which ones do you turn over?
Don’t look at the comments here first, either. Try to answer the question, and then, once you’ve formulated the answer, post it here in the comments. If readers give multiple answers, feel free to debate them, but figure out and post your answer first.
I’ll post tomorrow (Monday) the answer and a discussion, along with the link.
E,2
Cards showing “E” and “2” might falsify the claim.
E and 2
The 5 and the F.
Rebel!
I almost started explaining why you are wrong.
E, 2. There are isomorphic variations of this puzzle that place it in more “real life” settings. Comparing results of how people do in different versions is best left for later discussion.
Okay, I just checked the article in my (real paper) copy of the Times. He mentions a variation that people do much better at.
Cosmides and Tooby use this (Wason selection test) to support the brain modules idea in Evolutionary Psychology. Presented as logic puzzle, most miss it. But if you substitute an age and a drink, and ask which cards need to be turned over to see if someone is drinking under age, most get it right. C & T suggest we don’t have a “pure logic” brain module, but we have a highly developed “cheating detection” module.
E and 2. It doesn’t say that no other letter can also have 5 on the reverse, so it doesn’t matter what is on the reverse of 5 or F. So, if either E has anything but 5 on the reverse, the statement is false, but it might have a 5 on the reverse, so turning the 2 is essential; if the reverse of 2 is E then the statement is false.
In short, if the reverse of E is 5, and the reverse of 2 is anything other than E, the statement is true.
Whoops, superfluous ‘either’ in there. (So, if
eitherE has anything but 5 on the reverse, the statement is false)
E & 2
I spent about 15-20 seconds on this and it struck me as so easy there must be some sort of dirty trick or something we are missing. And now I see other commenters arrived at the same answer and we’re probably all wrong and will feel very foolish tomorrow.
You got it right of course. My bet is that those who got it wrong will not feel the slightest bit foolish.
Yeah, I don’t see how one can come to any other conclusion. The last puzzle Jerry posted was much harder. Now I am convinced there’s some trick I’m missing, but I don’t see how that can possibly be.
I know the answer because I have seen it before, but I did get it right the first time I saw it. On the other hand, I was tipped off that the correct answer was not as completely intuitive as one might think so I thought it about it more closely than I otherwise might have.
Turning the E and finding something other than 5 would falsify the claim. Finding a 5 would not prove it though, because in another hand there could exist an E with a number other than 5. Turning the 2 and finding an E would falsify the claim. I don’t see how the rule can be proven.
I think it proves it if there are no other cards or other hands, otherwise you are correct.
I think the unspoken assumption is that the four cards constitute the universe of cards so turning the E and 2 will suffice.
Marcus DuSautoy put this puzzle in his book Symmetry – good puzzle.
It is an old puzzle (circa 1966) from a cognitive psychologist named Wason. Known as the Wason Card Problem, although there would be many logical equivalents and probably some historical antecedent.
The 2 and the F. If they respectively have a B and a 6 then it shows that the letters have their ordinal number on the reverse.
No, it doesn’t.
I just turned over my cards. Sure enough, the 2 had a B and the F had a 6. But the E had a 4 and the 5 had a picture of dachshund.
The question is, ‘which cards”could” be decisive when turned over. Only the E fits the bill. If it does not have a 5 on the other side then the proposition is proved false. Nothing else works.
What if the 2 has E on the other side? That would also prove it false.
The key (I think relatable) analogy to the screening test problem is:
The probability that a guy will call you if he loves you is not the same as the probability that a guy loves you if he calls you.
E
I would love to be able to participate, but learned back in grade school that I have no ability to solve such problems. I am a math dunce. Oh, if only I weren’t a bear of little brain!
If there are no identical cards in the set then you don’t have to turn any cards over to falsify the claim because you can already see the E and the 5 cards so neither of them can be E and 5.
The “F” card is not relevant, as the rule only says an E card must have a 5 on the opposite side. Turning over any of the other three cards would test the rule.
Bingo! I agree.
I came to the conclusion E and F, but only after thinking about did I realise I chose F because I thought to myself(quite cheerily without any part of my brain going ‘no Saul, that’s wrong’) that if you turn over the card with F on it and find an E that would falsify the original proposition. At no point did I think to myself that there was anything wrong with the logic of those steps, and in a sense I was right. If you turned over E and found an F on the other side it really would falsify the proposition. I was so pleased with having figured it out I forgot that one of the rules is that you can’t turn over a letter card and find another letter on the back. My brain just thought ‘that’s enough work for today, give me crisps’, and I went to the comments.
There is the Indiana Jones solution. Just turn them all over.
E and 2.
I find this puzzle is easier to understand if it is not a card example, but a “real world” example.
(I’m sure I read this variation from some psychology experiment)
With “If a person is drinking alcohol, then that person must be over 21”, then I find it incredibly easy to see which people would need to be checked (i.e., what could falsify the rule).
You have 4 people drinking beverages (may or may not be alcoholic unless specified).
Person A is drinking alcohol. (Equivalent to E above)
Person B is 20 years old. (Equivalent to 2 above)
Person C is 40 years old. (Equivalent to 5 above)
Person D is drinking water. (Equivalent to F above)
You must check A (for age) and B (for beverage type) to see if it is true since B cannot drink alcohol. I’m not sure why I find this version much easier to understand than with cards since it is exactly the same argument. But I’m not at all tempted to test person C (5 in the above puzzle) in this scenario.
Unless “ones” (“which ones do you turn over?”) makes the plural obligatory, only the E.
I used to use this problem (together with the drinking age variation) with math majors who were prospective math teachers. (Admittedly, this gave me a leg up in solving it here.) Apart from the logical reasoning aspect of it — which included using counterexamples to respond to faulty conjectures — it also showed that even though two problems might be the “same” up to isomorphism, this did not mean they were necessarily the same psychologically. Also, they did pretty well with the logic puzzle version, they I never took score.
“though” I never took score
Just E
No. If you turn the E and it is a 5 you cannot know if the statement is true without also turning the 2 to make sure it is not an E.
My answer: E and 2.
Any letter can appear on the reverse of the 5 without proving or disproving the rule, and any number can appear on the reverse of the F without proving or disproving the rule.
But if there is any number other than 5 on the reverse of E, the rule is disproven, and if the is an “E” on the reverse of the 2, the rule is disproven.
Turning over just E doesn’t rule out the possibility that E also appears on the reverse of 2, so you have to turn them both over.
My reasoning too.
But I “saw” the answer almost at once. I had to carry out the above chain of reasoning to justify it, which took a bit longer. Interesting.
Turn over 2 and F first. There could be an E on any of those. If you turn over the E and it has a 5, that proves nothing except that an E sometimes might have a 5. If you turn over the 2 and F and either of them has an E on the other side, that proves the claim false. Turning over the 5 and finding an E proves nothing.
If neither the 2 nor F have an E on the other side, there’s nothing left to be done. Turning over the E and finding a 5 only proves the “sometimes” idea, and turning over the 5 and finding an E proves nothing.
Wait, I didn’t read it properly AT ALL. That was terrible on my part!
I think we made the same mistake. I thought these were four cards out of a pack of some arbitrary number – in which case it would actually be impossible to prove there isn’t a card with E on one side and a number other than 5 on the other. But reading it again are there only four cards in all? In that case it’s E and 2.
OK, turn over the E and the 2. If the E has any number but 5 on the back, you’ve disproved the claim. If the 2 has an E on the back, you’ve disproved the claim. The other two cards aren’t relevant.
Turn over the card showing a 2 and the card showing the F.
Didn’t look; I’ll leave it a day before doing so, except for replies to this. Here I’ll just be a fussbudget:
Firstly the question is overly verbose and slightly ambiguous.
It probably means to decide the truth or falsity of the statement:
‘All E-cards are 5-cards’
But it could possibly mean to decide about:
‘There is at least one E-card which is a 5-card’
I suppose the use of the word “rule” makes it likely the first, universally quantified, statement–rather than the other one, existentially quantified.
And I suppose part of the trick is to seduce the reader into thinking it means
‘E-card if and only if 5-card’; whereas it seems clear it’s the “only if”.
Secondly, nothing is said about whether in effect you do all your turns simultaneously; or whether you turn one, see what you get, then decide whether (and which) you do a second turnover, etc. I haven’t thought about it enough to know whether there is any real difference there. I won’t spend the time for fear of embarrassing myself by assuming the wrong interpretation.
As a 16 year-old, I tended to feel not so good at solving this type of combinatorial problem. Only later I realized that I tended to think of too many possibilities for different meanings in those low level math textbooks with stuff about permutations and combinations. And the text writers were quite loose on this: they tried to be ‘nice’ at English rather than being perfectly accurate in their logical expressions.
You got the marks on the math exam partly by remembering exactly what a rather inexact question always means.
People have trouble with probability sometimes because of ambiguity in what they are asked.
It will be interesting if there is some disputation in replies here which is caused by some such ambiguities.
Is the table made of glass?
It doesn’t matter, because I glued all of the cards to the table with opaque glue. You won’t be able to find out what is on the other side anyway.
On second thought, assuming it’s “all E-cards are 5-cards”, you turn the E and turn the 2 and it makes no difference which order or simultaneous.
But would make a difference if it was whether at least one E-card was a 5-card. But then answer is not unique.
Just the card showing E, if I take the wording exactly. It must have a 5 for the statement to be true. The card with the 5 showing could have anything and it would not violate the statement, as said.
The problem in this world isn’t that there is too much negative thinking or too little positive thinking. The sad thing is there’s hardly any contrapositive thinking.
So it’s a quick check to see “If E then 5” but it takes longer to come up with “If not 5 then not E.”