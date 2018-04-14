Saturday: Hili dialogue

by Grania

Good morning!

Today J.C. Penney opened his first store in 1902; Benjamin Franklin and Benjamin Rush established America’s first abolitionist society in 1775, and in 1912 the RMS Titanic hit an iceberg on its first voyage to America giving the world it’s most memorable civilian sea tragedy and, some years later, it’s most excruciating ballad. In 1935 during the height of the Great Depression, Oklahoma and then Texas were hit by a severe dust storm that was to remove 300 million tons of topsoil. It was dubbed Black Sunday and compounded the economic damage already experienced in the region.

In slightly less serious affairs, please enjoy this cat scarfing down food as fast as it can go.

Amazing footage of a Great White.

Biggest Great White ever recorded pic.twitter.com/ICwDHBIqnt — Nature is Amazing 🌳 (@AMAZlNGNATURE) April 10, 2018

A handful of Tribolonotus gracilis.

Red-eyed crocodile skinks are mini dragons pic.twitter.com/KhB7JgoRZp — The Human Experience (@thehumanxp) April 11, 2018

A cool scan of a snake mid-meal.

And a tale of a baby leopard.

Police adopt baby leopard cat in southwest China pic.twitter.com/1Aemt3Vi1b — CGTN (@CGTNOfficial) April 13, 2018

On to Poland where Hili is receiving tributes from visitors to court.

Radek: I haven’t seen you for a long time.

Hili: Only because you haven’t been here for a long time.

In Polish:

Radek: Dawno cię nie widziałem.

Hili: To tylko dlatego, że dawno nie przyjeżdżałeś.

Finally, an update from Gus, who is looking particularly pristine today.

Hat-tip: Barry