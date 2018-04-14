Saturday: Hili dialogue

by Grania
Good morning!
Today J.C. Penney opened his first store in 1902; Benjamin Franklin and Benjamin Rush established America’s first abolitionist society in 1775, and in 1912 the RMS Titanic hit an iceberg on its first voyage to America giving the world it’s most memorable civilian sea tragedy and, some years later, it’s most excruciating ballad. In 1935 during the height of the Great Depression, Oklahoma and then Texas were hit by a severe dust storm that was to remove 300 million tons of topsoil. It was dubbed Black Sunday and compounded the economic damage already experienced in the region.
In slightly less serious affairs, please enjoy this cat scarfing down food as fast as it can go.
Amazing footage of a Great White.
A handful of Tribolonotus gracilis.
A cool scan of a snake mid-meal.
And a tale of a baby leopard.
On to Poland where Hili is receiving tributes from visitors to court.
Radek: I haven’t seen you for a long time.
Hili: Only because you haven’t been here for a long time.
In Polish:
Radek: Dawno cię nie widziałem.
Hili: To tylko dlatego, że dawno nie przyjeżdżałeś.
Finally, an update from Gus, who is looking particularly pristine today.
Hat-tip: Barry
Ah yes, the Dust bowl and the great depression all in one. America’s great examples of unregulated capitalism. Also proof that we do not learn much from history.
Instead you get Paul Ryan who has always made no secret of his desire to make things worse for vulnerable people. He spends his career touting his plans, insisting they will reduce the deficit created by GWB (though he blames Obama, who was actually reducing the deficit). He finally gets his tax cuts for the rich through, the CBO announces the deficit will blow out to a trillion dollars, and he quits.
It brings to mind the old saying: “I’m in the boat Jack; cast off!”
I’d brought one of our old cats up since he was four weeks old, and he was fine with being held and stroked, but he was such a greedy, overbearing little sod that he’d swipe at my fingers like I was a pinata. In the end I had to just chuck the food on the floor when he came near and back off, like I was feeding a crocodile.
🙂
The great white struck me as (1) having no claspers, so presumably female, and (2) being very fat in the midriff. I inferred she was heavily pregnant. (Cue head explosion, stage left.) Someone else on Twitter agreed on the pregnancy, and added a name : “Deep Blue” IIRC.
The presence of at least two cages in the water, and probably a third housing the camera man, plus the “guide” being on a “hookah” (surface-fed air line, no tank), speaks of this being an industrial-scale shark-watching set up. That would make me think about having this on my bucket list, because if they’re reached this level of activity, then environmental destruction is unlikely to be far behind.
Recently I asked my youngest daughter, age 11, to play me her favorite song, and she chose that Celine Dion ballad. I had never heard it before.
The little leopard is a cutey-pie!
US, Britain, and France bomb Syria! Where is Jerry when we need him?
Would it really take three days to figure out that the leopard kitten isn’t a domestic kitten? It’s huge, for a kitten.
I have to wonder if someone didn’t think it was cool to have a leopard kitten (lost or otherwise), then realized fairly soon that it would be both obvious and dangerous in a few months.
Glen Davidson
I disliked Celine Dion’s “My Heart will Go On” until I heard a fairly decent cover version by a local band that took it in a much more slow and measured way.
CD’s belt-it-out style is more suited IMO for the French songs she recorded in the first 5 years of her career (in particular her version of “Ma Vie En Rose”).