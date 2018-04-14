Noms: Apalachicola

We dined late last night due to my genial host having gotten lost on the drive from Apalachicola, Florida (where he and his paramour live, and where I’m staying) to Panama City, where my plane arrived. Plus the time zone line is between the airport and the lovely small Gulf town where I’m staying.

Apalachicola is known for fishing, shrimping, and especially its local oysters, so naturally I essayed a dozen of these bivalves at The Taproom of the Owl Cafe, a seafood and craft beer joint. They were plump, sweet, and mild, and I downed a dozen before the main course: a soft-shell crab sandwich.

Dinner (a locally brewed milk stout accompanied the oysters):

Activities for the day: After a hearty local breakfast (venue yet to be determined), my two buddies and I will head for St. George Island, a 20-mile long barrier island composed of white sand—and a place where cryptic white mice have evolved. There we will launch a skiff which can be poled like a punt (the water is shallow). I won’t fish, but will observe my friends trying to catch speckled sea trout, sea mullet (“kingfish”) red drum (“redfish”), Spanish mackerel, and other diverse species. No worries: all caught fish will be returned to the sea.