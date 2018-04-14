How soon we forget!

Well, we attacked Syria last night, and The Donald is crowing about our military “victory”. Note the last sentence, recalling another conflict of yore. And somehow I don’t think our mission is accomplished.

A perfectly executed strike last night. Thank you to France and the United Kingdom for their wisdom and the power of their fine Military. Could not have had a better result. Mission Accomplished! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 14, 2018