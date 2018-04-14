How soon we forget!

Well, we attacked Syria last night, and The Donald is crowing about our military “victory”. Note the last sentence, recalling another conflict of yore. And somehow I don’t think our mission is accomplished.
-
Well. Depends on the mission. If the mission is to simply destroy, distract, and delude…then it was pretty well accomplished.
I was sickened seeing photos of the blasts over Damascus. It never fails to horrify me how people, simply by virtue of the location of their birth, are seen as disposable during military conflicts.
From Troy on to today, people are targets.
For the US citizenry, this is naught but a reality show on cable tv. I wonder how sanguine we’d be if we had some of our own skin in the game in terms of potential military retaliation against the US homeland.
so what should have been done about Assad’s murderous gas attacks that break all the rules of war?
Yes it is odd that it “okay” to bomb your opponents but not gas them, but if a leader is willing to gas its own citizens, imagine what it will do next if not slapped down.
I shook my head when I saw that comment earlier. I guess it’s a good thing that more than year in we can still be surprised at how grossly unfit he is for office.
I’m certainly glad the problems there are all over now!
Glen Davidson
Then there was Trump’s tweet from a few years back where he reminded then-President Obama that he needed to get Congress’s permission to launch a mission in Syria. This guy has no honor at all.
And don’t forget tRump’s admonishment to Obama that a president shouldnt tell the enemy what he is going to do. “Why do we keep broadcasting when we are going to attack Syria. Why can’t we be quiet and if we attack at all, catch them by surprise?” (8/28/13) or “…No, dopey, I would not go into Syria, but if I did it would be by surprise and not blurted all over the media like fools.” (8/29/13)
Apparently telling them via Twitter doesn’t count. There many more on Think Progress’s “12 Trump tweets about Syria that are very awkward right now”.
It is not just The Donald who has shamelessly undermined democracy – so too has our PM Theresa May, so unwilling to risk a Commons defeat on this issue that although the House was due to attend on Monday, and she could have called for an emergency recall, she deliberately did not do so. That she did this in order to please a President who makes Dubya look practically Solomonic makes it all the more annoying.,
And look how well brown-nosing Dubya over Iraq enhanced Blair’s reputation.
He’s correct, mission accomplished.
His mission: making himself and the US look completely foolish.
This will deter the Syrian army from using chemical weapons for about a week, meanwhile they will continue to kill civilians by other means.
Mission: Distract from Trump’s legal quagmire.
So the world should stand by and do nothing when the very few norms and rules governing war are broken?
Like a secret tryst, we run to the appointment with fantasies in our heads, fumble for a moment, have a flash of pleasure, then pause and realize that it wasn’t all it was cracked up to be, but then report it to our 9th grade compatriots that it was the best. The. Best.
Bent double, like old beggars under sacks,
Knock-kneed, coughing like hags, we cursed through sludge,
Till on the haunting flares we turned our backs,
And towards our distant rest began to trudge.
Men marched asleep. Many had lost their boots,
But limped on, blood-shod. All went lame; all blind;
Drunk with fatigue; deaf even to the hoots
Of gas-shells dropping softly behind.
Gas! GAS! Quick, boys!—An ecstasy of fumbling
Fitting the clumsy helmets just in time,
But someone still was yelling out and stumbling
And flound’ring like a man in fire or lime.—
Dim through the misty panes and thick green light,
As under a green sea, I saw him drowning.
In all my dreams before my helpless sight,
He plunges at me, guttering, choking, drowning.
If in some smothering dreams, you too could pace
Behind the wagon that we flung him in,
And watch the white eyes writhing in his face,
His hanging face, like a devil’s sick of sin;
If you could hear, at every jolt, the blood
Come gargling from the froth-corrupted lungs,
Obscene as cancer, bitter as the cud
Of vile, incurable sores on innocent tongues,—
My friend, you would not tell with such high zest
To children ardent for some desperate glory,
The old Lie: Dulce et decorum est
Pro patria mori.
-Wilfred Owen, WWI
Too bad we haven’t seemed to learn anything from him.
To bad you can’t fly something like that over a football stadium.
too many syllables
“Dulce et decorum est” is searing — and apropos.
How many civilians got killed or wounded in this “perfectly executed strike”? Trump is a dangerous man and should be removed from office as soon as possible.
John J. Fitzgerald
Say what? Finally for the second time since his inauguration Trump succeeds in being “presidential” and you complain?
Don’t worry As soon as the “rebels” can organize another gas atrocity they will do so knowing that the US, UK and france will have no choice but to up the ante and Trump can be “presidential” all over again.
So your idea of “presidential” incorporates concepts of militarism, dictatorship,and rejection of alternative non-lethal strategies. I thought we were a constitutional democracy, or, if you prefer, a republic. We are moving toward tyranny with a madman at the helm.
John J. Fitzgerald
I have nothing positive to say about the effectiveness of a short-duration series of symbolic military strikes, but I do not see a single non-lethal option here that is even remotely tenable. Not against a monster who gases his own people and targets hospitals, etc.
I’d be surprise if zero civilians were killed, but all news reports I’ve read indicate that none were killed.
On the other hand Assad directly targets civilians. He murders them by the hundreds every day.
So what should be done when evil leaders flaunt the very few rules we do have governing war? Send out a sternly worded tweet? Wring our hands?
If every tyrant was slapped down by the civilized world as soon as they committed an atrocity they might think twice about it. But those people are far away and often don’t look like us so we stand by and do nothing.
What’s next, a short flight to an aircraft carrier anchored off Catalina, dressed up in a jet-jockey costume?
Trump’s foreign policy is incoherent. One day, he’s withdrawing all US troops; the next, he’s ordering missile strikes. This attack is inimical to what Trump claimed to stand for during his campaign (and in his inaugural address) — America first, an end to multilateral engagements, non-interference in the internal politics of other nation-states. Hell, he’s given aid & comfort to human-rights abuses elsewhere around the globe (in Turkey, Russia, and the Philippines, among other places.) Difference is, I guess, those abuses didn’t come with videos of chemically asphyxiated little babies.
What, now, is the US strategy in Syria?
Primarily just a waste of time. Wag the dog.
Now lets get back to the important job of proofing out the Cohen trip to Prague and the Russians he hooked up with. This will be that collusion thing.
With the Scooter Libby pardon, Trump just hung a gold-leaf sign over the North Portico saying “Pardons for perjurers and obstructers-of-justice granted here.”
Yes, that was very nice of him. Just telling the boys, lying and obstruction of justice and leaking will get you a free ticket to pardon place. However, I don’t think his pardon of say, Cohen, would do much good considering much of his problem will be with the state of New York. Also, Flinn has already flipped so he probably won’t get one.
I want to see this Cohen trip to Prague all worked out because that will be the killer.
Worst thing Trump could do now would be to pardon Cohen (or Manafort). They’d lose their 5th Amendment self-incrimination privilege, meaning Mueller could immediately put ’em in front of a federal grand jury. If they refused to testify, they’d be held in contempt; if they lied, they’d be prosecuted for perjury. The only play for Trump is to wait it out to pardon them until just before they have to go away to do time. That means they have to perform in protecting Trump now, then trust him to come through for them on the back end with pardons. They both oughta know Trump well enough to understand that’s like frontin’ money to a carny.
No way can Trump pardon his way outta this mess — and I doubt he can “you’re fired” his way out either. His only hope (which could, unfortunately, prove true) is that there aren’t enough honest, patriotic Republicans in congress to run his ass outta office.
Believe you are right on all counts. Suspect the ultimate finding will be overwhelming enough to melt those patriots in congress. If Cohen should happen to flip, the game is over and Trump is toast.
Trump can’t pardon Cohen since he faces state charges, not federal…is that right?
Yes, he cannot pardon him from the state charges but also what Ken says, once you are pardoned you cannot take the 5th, so he certainly does not want to pardon them prematurely. Accepting a pardon is like saying – I’m guilty.
I think there may also be federal charges such as lying to the FBI and campaign finance violations. Trump can pardon these.
Trump can’t pardon Cohen (or anyone else) for state crimes, only federal, but it’s a federal investigation by the US Attorney’s office for the Southern District of NY that Cohen is currently under (although he may have also violated NY state statutes).
A president also cannot pardon anyone for future</i> crimes.
May I ask, in all honesty, what, exactly should the response to get another chemical attack on civilians should have been? Back in the Obama presidency, when the first chemical attack happened, conservatives (excepting McCain) refused to back any actions whatsoever, probably on political grounds, meaning anything Obama is for, they were against.. The liberals also rejected action, seeing it as another Iraq-style rabbit hole, and a generally less hawkish ideology. We’ve had many chemical weapons attacks since, with many civilians killed and wounded. We’ve had Russia aiding Assad, Turkey attacking our allies, the Kurds, and the liberal response seems to be “We shouldn’t get involved, civilians will get killed”. But not getting involved IS getting them killed, too. And again I see the reaction based more on political ideology than actual concern over the lives of civilians. I’m not saying I know what the best response is, I lean heavily towards pacifism myself, but there is more than a whiff of hypocrisy by both parties, and meanwhile, Putin, Erdogan, and Assad keep piling up the bodies of the innocent. I don’t hear anyone willing to ask the hard questions, what can we do and what should we do about these three violent leaders, that doesn’t come from a position of partisan politics.
What should the US response be? Since chemical weapons have been banned for almost 100 years, personally taking out Assad is what the response should be. How that is accomplished is not up to me, but the strongest military in the history of the world should be able to handle it.
After that is accomplished, the next leader of a country to consider using chemical weapons will think about it differently.
I agree with all this.
Seems like the only rational strategy in Syria at this point is to let Assad finish mopping up the rebels but insist that he not perform any atrocities while doing so. It is way too late to assist the rebels and/or depose Assad. The US and its allies might even be able to reach an agreement with Russia and Iran on this.
Insist? How, in a tweet? Christopher is asking, if you just reflexively condemn military action, what do propose to do. “Insist” is cant for “do nothing” unless it’s backed up by military force.
Like Christopher I don’t know what happened, or what the options were, but neither does anyone here. So I think the kind of strident denunciation I see here is premature, and as Christopher suggests, partisan.
I agreed with Christopher’s analysis of the history so I am not sure what “strident denunciation” you are talking about. Denunciation of Christopher’s point or of Trump’s actions?
As to what I meant by “insist”, I meant in an agreement, backed up by force if it was violated.
Trump’s administration has not told of us of their plan and, if I had to guess, they haven’t one. Trump is only doing this as a distraction from his other troubles or he wants to play the strongman, probably both.
I too agree. War is terrible, but there are rules, and if nothing is done then even more lives will be lost in the long run.
Trump is the worst President the USA has ever had, in my opinion, but the only response that leaders like Assad understand is force. Just because Trump ordered it one should not have a knee jerk reaction against it.
Pacifism is just sophisticated cowardice. A pacifist without courageous friends doesn’t live long in this flawed world.
yeah, well my mother admitted that as a child she thought I wasn’t strong enough for this world, and she was probably right. As I said, I lean towards pacifism, I never wish to use force to get my way or to impose my will, and very much feel that if I have to use force to get my point across or get my way, them my arguments were lacking and the fault was mine. I feel that resorting to violence is very much a failure of sorts and I’m often ashamed of the past instances when I’ve lost my temper, even without the physical violence. However, leaning towards pacifism doesn’t mean I won’t do my best to f**k someone up if they try to do the same to me, it just means I won’t resort to a “preemtive strike”. Never confuse pacifism with weakness and never confuse violence with strength.
Otherwise, yeah, I agree.
How short the memory of anything can be. We all point back to the terrible Obama, just look what he did…nothing. He, by the way, did what a president is suppose to do. He went to the congress and asked for permission. You know, kind of what that thing called a constitution would call for. But he did not get it.
Here is a hard question – what do you want us to do in Syria and whatever it is, give us the long range plan, how to get there and then what? In fact, tell us what we are doing in Afghanistan or in Iraq. Maybe nothing but what we have been doing for the last 16 years or so. Trump has been pretending to be president now for over a year. What the hell is his foreign policy?
I agree. Obama gets the blame for following the rules that We the People have mostly agreed upon. And of course, the abuse of power, intelligence, and military force perpetrated by the Bush administration in the lead-up to the Iraq War (and the subsequent abandonment of the goals in Afghanistan) led directly to our disgust at possible action in Syria. History came back to bite us in the arse. Those of us here knew it at the time; we were squandering our moral capital and surrendering the moral high ground.
This is exactly the sort of situation that I think the U.N.(and the League of Nations before it) was supposed to have been created to deal with, rather than leaving this weighty issues up to one or a few leaders. However, as the U.N. has the Achilles heal of veto power (why?!), it has been (pardon the mixed metaphor) effectively hamstrung.
Don’t know where that leaves us. Arguing about “legality” when we have no effective international law or law enforcement? Stuck with a president whose foreign policy is that he hates foreigners? Twitter diplomacy?
What is clear is that so long as tRump, Putin, Erdogan, Assad, any of the House of Saud, any Ayatollah, and any of the Kim family are in power, large parts of the world are at risk, and without agreement between democratic nations, there will be no way of protecting any form of long lasting peace. And we so long as we can’t agree on how to protect ourselves against such madmen, via the U.N. or some similar as yet undreamt of world power, we will be at their mercy. Perhaps this is the human condition, perhaps there is no answer, no end to the moral arc, no secure enlightenment, only endless cycles of mostly hairless apes taking breaks between bashing each other over the head. and then there’s the heat-death of the universe and it won’t matter anyway. I need a drink. “cheers”.
Or you can take the Pinkerian long view. Everything is still getting better but it might take a while.
Maybe one big thing we fail to see in much of this is the religious war. We went to Iraq for all the wrong reasons and no plan. It then became a pure religious war. The Syrian war has been a religion event since day one. We should not be involved in any religious wars. And more important, we should never go to war without a specific reason, a long term plan of what we expect to accomplish and the backing of the people. When was the last time that congress declared war. WWII maybe.
And if you say, they declared war on terrorism, that is a joke. The Vietnam war taught us everything we needed to know about how to not go to war and we learned nothing.
Sub
Show business, nothing more. But the morons supporting Trump will compare him to Harry Truman.
Well, HST did have an unpopular policy regarding the Korean peninsula and historically low approval ratings, convincing him not to seek his own second term, so there’s that. 🙂
It is also funny how far up the presidential ranking Truman has come since those days. However, before going farther – to mention Truman and Trump at the same time is a bit sick.
People now, after much further consideration have concluded that yes, maybe the Korean war was a win. It is certain that without Truman there would be no South Korea. The length of that conflict was more the result of MacArthur’s action than anything Truman did. The morons as he says may compare Trump to Truman but I say he couldn’t hold a candle to Truman. To think otherwise is ridiculous.
This is scary because Trump is the kind of guy who could kill millions and it wouldn’t bother him at all. Toddler with huge power.
As long as he could claim it as a “win.”
‘Mission Accomplished”, we’ve heard that before indeed, in 2003 (iirc). What was exactly accomplished?
Note, I’m not even really convinced that that gas attack on Douma was by the Assad regime.
What has Assad got to gain there? He basically is winning the civil war, at a tremendous cost, btw., (how many Alawite males aged between 18 and 28 are left?). Why would he risk turning some ‘luke-warm’ opponents into ‘hot’ ones? Makes no sense.
On the other hand I see the ‘rebels’ having good reason to carry out such an attack and blaming it on Assad. They are losing the war, and would desperately use any straw that could weaken Assad.
For all clarity, I do not say it was not Assad, and I do not say it was the ‘rebels’, just that I would not put it beyond any of the parties involved, and that I’m not fully convinced it was the Assad regime.
I. Can’t. Believe. He. Used. Those. Words.
OK, I can. He clearly has no idea what they evoke. I’m sure he doesn’t even know about the event to which they refer.
Lies upon lies upon lies out of our government.
“That’s not the way the world really works anymore. We’re an empire now, and when we act, we create our own reality.
And while you’re studying that reality – judiciously, as you will – we’ll act again, creating other new realities, which you can study too, and that’s how things will sort out.
We’re history’s actors … and you, all of you, will be left to just study what we do.”
– Karl Rove, Deputy Chief of Staff in the Government of George W. Bush.
I contemplate how the U.S. would have responded had rebels in Saudi Arabia risen up as part of the Arab Spring. There are surely not a few citizens who wish that the kingdom (regime) were a democratic republic.
Is a child asphyixiated by chemical weapons more dead than a child asphyixiated in a bombed out building? We seem to be ok with the slaughter of Innocents if it’s done a certain way. The decision to intervene now, after so many years of bloodshed, seems completely arbitrary.
It does seem odd, I must agree. But there is in fact rules against gassing people. There are good reasons for the ban, and if the so called civilized world will not enforce even this rule then the tyrants of the world will be emboldened to break even more rules and cause even more death.
Trump is a thin skinned narcissist, but he was correct to order this strike.
This can’t possibly be the first rule broken in this conflict.