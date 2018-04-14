Caturday felids: Siberian farm cats, Big Cat Scan, Aleppo cat rescuer

First up we have some cats hailing from Siberia where they sleep in hen-houses and protect the farm from rats and mice. They’re a tough posse,
Several readers sent me this:
The infection was then treated with oral antibiotics.
Finally, a heartwarming story of paramedic Mohammad Alaa Aljaleel who had built s cat shelter ion Aleppo but was forced to evacuate the city after heavy shelling. He has rebuilt and now has a veterinary clinic which treats all types of animals for free and people of all ages can visit to play with the cats.
See the video here: https://www.memri.org/tv/aleppo-catman-rebuilds-cat-shelter-after-fleeing-aleppo
He has a Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/TheAleppoCatMan/
h/t: Ivan, Michael, Stephanie, Malgorzata
I *love* the fur on those Siberian kittehs. I guess they need it in winter. They’re a magnificent-looking bunch of moggies.
Definitely Clan MacPherson. Motto : “Touch not cat but a glove” (with a silent “for fear of fingernail trimming to the shoulder”)
One of the top ones looks as though he’s sampled a hen in the henhouse.
The Great Woolly Kitties.
Glen Davidson
A mate has a siberian (or vice versa). He is a really nice cat. They are big old things though. Definitely feel it when he decides to sit on you.
The lion had a scan, and only then antibiotics were admininstered? Why not the other way round? Much cheaper, and less risk to the life of the lion from the sedatives. There must be more to the story.