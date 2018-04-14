Caturday felids: Siberian farm cats, Big Cat Scan, Aleppo cat rescuer

First up we have some cats hailing from Siberia where they sleep in hen-houses and protect the farm from rats and mice. They’re a tough posse,

Several readers sent me this:

The lion in question, 14 year old Tomo, needed a scan to examine infection in his gums.

The infection was then treated with oral antibiotics.

Finally, a heartwarming story of paramedic Mohammad Alaa Aljaleel who had built s cat shelter ion Aleppo but was forced to evacuate the city after heavy shelling. He has rebuilt and now has a veterinary clinic which treats all types of animals for free and people of all ages can visit to play with the cats.

He has a Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/TheAleppoCatMan/

