Caturday felids: Siberian farm cats, Big Cat Scan, Aleppo cat rescuer

First up we have some cats hailing from Siberia where they sleep in hen-houses and protect the farm from rats and mice. They’re a tough posse,

 

 

*********

Several readers sent me this:

The lion in question, 14 year old Tomo,  needed a scan to examine infection in his gums.

PIC FROM Grahm S. Jones / Columbus Zoo and Aquarium / Caters News – (PICTURED:Tomo, the 14-year-old African lion having a CT scan at The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium

The infection was then treated with oral antibiotics.

*********
Finally, a heartwarming story of paramedic  Mohammad Alaa Aljaleel who had built s cat shelter ion Aleppo but was forced to evacuate the city after heavy shelling. He has rebuilt and now has a veterinary clinic which treats all types of animals for free and people of all ages can visit to play with the cats.
He has a Facebook page here:  https://www.facebook.com/TheAleppoCatMan/

A visitor communes with the cats

h/t: Ivan, Michael, Stephanie, Malgorzata

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on April 14, 2018 at 8:00 am and filed under Caturday felids. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

6 Comments

  1. infiniteimprobabilit
    Posted April 14, 2018 at 8:12 am | Permalink

    I *love* the fur on those Siberian kittehs. I guess they need it in winter. They’re a magnificent-looking bunch of moggies.

    cr

    Reply
  2. Merilee
    Posted April 14, 2018 at 10:22 am | Permalink

    One of the top ones looks as though he’s sampled a hen in the henhouse.

    Reply
  3. glen1davidson
    Posted April 14, 2018 at 10:44 am | Permalink

    The Great Woolly Kitties.

    Glen Davidson

    Reply
  4. kevind
    Posted April 14, 2018 at 1:17 pm | Permalink

    A mate has a siberian (or vice versa). He is a really nice cat. They are big old things though. Definitely feel it when he decides to sit on you.

    Reply
  5. grasshopper
    Posted April 14, 2018 at 1:45 pm | Permalink

    The lion had a scan, and only then antibiotics were admininstered? Why not the other way round? Much cheaper, and less risk to the life of the lion from the sedatives. There must be more to the story.

    Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: