I didn’t get groped!

My luck is turning, perhaps thanks to my Lucky Ducks. I breezed through TSA Pre-Check today in about 2 minutes, wearing my shoes and fleece—and nobody touched my buttocks. (Granted, I went through the metal detector rather than the See-You-Naked Machine.)

To celebrate, I had a Dunkin Donut (guess which flavor?) and a large coffee. I noticed that my cup bore a strange resemblance to a mustachioed man. Do you think this is deliberate?  After all, wouldn’t you be happy if you were dispensing coffee to tired travelers?

  1. Randall Schenck
    Maybe after years of screwing up, TSA is becoming reasonable. Besides, most of the bombs go with check in.

  2. Ken Kukec
    If your donut looked like this, there’s trouble at Dunkin Donut.

  3. glen1davidson
    Kissing that face for a coffee doesn’t make it more appetizing.

    I’d still do it for coffee, though.

    Glen Davidson

  4. ladyatheist
    Did you have a frosted donut that looks like Jesus?

  5. Craw
    Betting the odds: chocolate.

  6. Linda K
    Jerry, you are such a human! A lucky one, at that!

  7. Michael Fisher
    That Dunkin Donut Seda “pucker” style lid is famous among those who notice design in their environment. The anthropomorphic symmetry is deliberate & is meant to make us feel a little happier: seeing a smile, makes one smile & smiling [even by accident] lifts ones mood. Fact > 🙂

    I never ever eat/drink while walking so I’ve not seen a lid close up before. I assume the ‘eyes’ in the design can be pushed in to indicate if one has ‘decaf’ or ‘other’ in that particular cup. A pleasing composition.

    Here’s a groovy short vid from NYU Gallatin professor Louise Harpman- a collector of lids:

  8. Michael Fisher
    The “I’m Hot” Lid:
    mouth-coffee-lids-1

    • W.T. Effingham
      Easter Island, here we come!

