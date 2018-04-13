Friday: Hili dialogue

It’s Friday the Thirteenth: April 13, 2018. If one were superstitious, one would be loath to begin a journey today, but I’m off this morning to Florida and New Mexico for two weeks. It’s National Peach Cobbler Day, an estimable comestible, as well as [Thomas] Jefferson’s birthday in America. (Note that it’s also Christopher Hitchens’s birthday.)
On this day in 1742, Handel’s Messiah made its debut in Dublin, Ireland. And on April 13, 1861, Fort Sumter in South Carolina surrendered to Confederate troops. The Civil War had begun. In Amritsar, India, on this day in 1919, the infamous Jallianwala Bagh massacre took place, with British troops killing at least 379 protestors and wounding over 1200 in an enclosed space: another nail in the British coffin in India. On this day in 1943, the graves of 22,000 Polish civilians and resistance army were discovered—they were part of the Katyń Forest Massacre ordered by Lavrenty Beria and his Soviet secret police. On this day in 1964, Sidney Poitier became the first African American male to win the Best Actor award (Lilies of the Field). Hattie McDaniel won for Best Supporting Actress in 1939 (Gone with the Wind), and Halle Berry nabbed the Best Actress Oscar for her 2001 performance in Monster’s Ball.
On this day in 1976, the U.S. Treasury reintroduced the two-dollar bill as an official note; Jefferson’s portrait was on his bill, and that was his 233rd birthday. 26 years ago on this day, basements throughout the Chicago Loop was flooded (I remember this well), closing the Board of Trade and the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Finally, it was on April 13, 1997, that Tiger Woods became the youngest golfer to win the Masters Tournament: he was only 21.
Notables born on this day include Catherine de’ Medici (1510), Guy Fawkes (1570), Thomas Jefferson (1743), Butch Cassidy (1866), Samuel Beckett (1906), Eudora Welty (1909), Madalyn Murray O’Hair (1919), Seamus Heaney (1939), and Christopher Hitchens (1949). Those who died on April 13 include Emil Nolde (1956), Wallace Stegner (1993), and Günter Grass (2015).
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is being extra demanding:
Hili: What time is it?A: 6:30 a.m.Hili: Prepare breakfast. I will come in a moment
Hili: Która godzina?
Ja: 6.30
Hili: To zrób śniadanie, ja zaraz przyjdę
From Matthew: a Sphynx in its luxurious bath:
This thread contains some hilarious geographic mistakes. Just go to one of the two tweets and read down on the site:
A meta-joke:
Put the sound up on this one:
Another illusion from Matthew, who says, “Look at one, see what happens to the other”:
From Grania. I would LOVE to have a pot thrown by a cat!
And here’s the story of Flame the Firehouse cat, sent by both Grania and Heather Hastie. A lovely story (sound up):
And a heartwarming story of a huggy cat who finally found a home (sound up):
Panda-monium:
Cobblers!
Between the errors, ignorance, and bias, can anyone uncritically accept the news reported on cable?
Google ngram graph of exponential growth from 1800 to 2008:
https://books.google.com/ngrams/graph?content=exponential+growth&year_start=1800&year_end=2018&corpus=15&smoothing=3&share=&direct_url=t1%3B%2Cexponential%20growth%3B%2Cc0
It looks like the pandas bamboozled him.
🙂
