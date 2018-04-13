A believer comments: God doesn’t want organ donation

Here’s a comment I got on my post “Social Justice Warrior would rather let someone die than donate her organs, because they might go to rich or “overeducated” people“. That post, which was one of the most ridiculous manifestations of Authoritarian Leftism I’ve ever seen, recounted the views of one Kristel Clayville, a visiting assistant professor of religion at Eureka College and a fellow at the MacLean Center for Clinical Medical Ethics at the University of Chicago. My university! (She’s also a minister of the Disciples of Christ).

Because Clayville believes there are social inequities in the system of distributing harvested organs for transplantation, she took the “Screw it: I’m taking my liver and going home” attitude, saying that she was keeping her damn organs until the system is fixed to her liking. Well, plenty of poor people do get organs, and her attitude is selfish, stupid, and reprehensible.

Here’s one almost as reprehensible; a comment from a reader who says that God doesn’t like organ donation either:

I’ve approved that comment, which you can find here if you want to have a discussion. I am very curious why God doesn’t want organ transplantation since it saves lives. Does he want souls in Heaven with all their organs intact? (But He could have the power to regenerate them–except in dogs; just ask Edward Feser.) And what about the souls that will wind up in Hell; can’t they give their organs to one who is Heaven bound? Even Jehovah’s witnesses, who don’t allow blood transfusions, aren’t opposed to organ transplantation so long as the blood is removed from the organ.

This ability to know the Will of God fascinates me, but I can’t pursue it as I’ll soon board my plane.

  1. chumlyfelix
    Posted April 13, 2018 at 10:36 am | Permalink

    Did not God take a rib from Adam and transplant that to Eve? Is that, in a way, leading the way to organ transplant?

    Reply
    • painedumonde
      Posted April 13, 2018 at 10:40 am | Permalink

      Only if you are of the Chosen People.

      Reply
      • Lorna Salzman
        Posted April 13, 2018 at 12:46 pm | Permalink

        There were no “chosen people” at the time. Adam and Eve were alone in the world. And they had no religion. Jews came much later.
        As Richard Dawkins says, babies are not born into a religion. Neither were Adam and Eve.

        Reply
        • painedumonde
          Posted April 13, 2018 at 12:48 pm | Permalink

          Details, details, everybody knows who the Chosen are even if you try to muddy the issue with your reasons.

          Reply
          • BobTerrace
            Posted April 13, 2018 at 12:49 pm | Permalink

            Of course we all know: Patriots and Red Sox.

            Reply
            • painedumonde
              Posted April 13, 2018 at 12:50 pm | Permalink

              I know some patriots that don’t wear socks at all.

              Reply
              • Ben Ricker
                Posted April 13, 2018 at 12:58 pm | Permalink

                Or underwear either. Eww.

    • Ant (@antallan)
      Posted April 13, 2018 at 11:11 am | Permalink

      Well … a rib isn’t an organ, so …

      /@

      Reply
    • Matt
      Posted April 13, 2018 at 11:40 am | Permalink

      That was more of a form of rhizome propagation.

      Reply
    • Mark Sturtevant
      Posted April 13, 2018 at 12:27 pm | Permalink

      I thought Eve was cloned from a rib.

      Reply
      • Simon Hayward
        Posted April 13, 2018 at 1:07 pm | Permalink

        Sort of depends, in Genesis one god makes man and woman in his own image on the sixth day. But in Genesis two he makes Adam from dust after the seventh day and then subsequently does the rib cloning deal for eve. Go figure.

        Best thing to do with a rib is to rub it and smoke it.

        Reply
        • gravelinspector-Aidan
          Posted April 13, 2018 at 4:50 pm | Permalink

          in Genesis one […] But in Genesis two he [..]. Go figure.

          Thereby explaining the metaphorical consistency of human’s decision making. See, for example, the rock solid certainty with which

          Nope, sorry. Straight- face failure again. I can’t propagate this crap with a straight face.

          Reply
    • gravelinspector-Aidan
      Posted April 13, 2018 at 4:45 pm | Permalink

      id not God take a rib from Adam and transplant that to Eve?

      Not if my memory works. D*g “formed” Adam from Eve’s rib. No, other way round. Something like that, anyway.
      Eve is much closer to something grown from Adam’s stem cells. Or … well a whole organ transplant would still come from Adam being XY, and double up one of the X’s while rejecting D*g’s bounteous provision of a “Y”. Ohh right – that rejection is “original sin” and I CAN’T KEEP A STRAIGHT FACE – PEOPLE BELIEVE THIS CRAP?? AND KILL OTHER PEOPLE FOR NOT BELIEVING IT ???
      I’ll just find a rock to beat myself senseless against. I may be gone some time.

      Reply
  2. blogfen
    Posted April 13, 2018 at 10:36 am | Permalink

    If you have your body cremated, does that keep it from burning in hell? And if your body is cremated, would that mean that it won’t have any intact organs?

    Reply
    • Douglas E
      Posted April 13, 2018 at 10:42 am | Permalink

      Cremation – your last chance to have a smokin’ hot body!

      Reply
    • Keith Douglas
      Posted April 13, 2018 at 11:34 am | Permalink

      Reading Aquinas on bodily resurrection is hysterical.

      (Also the bit about how we don’t need clothing in heaven but we’ll have “glorious rainment” or something like that to hide our bits.)

      Reply
  3. Douglas E
    Posted April 13, 2018 at 10:42 am | Permalink

    Cremation – your last chance to have a smokin’ hot body!

    Reply
  4. Michael Fisher
    Posted April 13, 2018 at 10:46 am | Permalink

    Shubel Morgan? I think that was the alias of John “body lies a-mouldering in the grave” Brown.

    Reply
  5. jblilie
    Posted April 13, 2018 at 10:49 am | Permalink

    But, how can a GROUND OF ALL BEING ™ have a “will”?

    Reply
  6. glen1davidson
    Posted April 13, 2018 at 10:51 am | Permalink

    God doesn’t want organ donation

    And yet God will take donations for the new organ.

    Make up your mind, God.

    Glen Davidson

    Reply
  7. Tom
    Posted April 13, 2018 at 10:56 am | Permalink

    When I read wacky thinking like this I always ask myself, ‘Are these people simple internet trolls or are they truly that religiously deluded?’
    Either is a plausible answer which makes it hard to differentiate between the two.
    And when you can’t tell the difference between internet trolls and the religiously deluded, that all by itself indicates an additional level of incredulity for religious claims imho. 😉

    Reply
    • Dominic
      Posted April 13, 2018 at 11:04 am | Permalink

      I doubt they have ever had two cogent thoughts, & suppose that they cannot understand simple logic.

      Reply
  8. Yvonne Wilder
    Posted April 13, 2018 at 10:57 am | Permalink

    I’m guessing god doesn’t want organ donations because he has purposefully given the victim whatever malady they have for some divine reason so to provide an new organ is twarting his will. Anyone who has had a loved one die and been told that god must have had a reason to kill them that we just can’t fathom knows this crazy and offensive thinking well.

    Reply
    • Dominic
      Posted April 13, 2018 at 11:06 am | Permalink

      Funny as they think Jesus gave his whole body, & then they eat it & drink his blood. It is a death cult after all…

      Reply
  9. Michael Fisher
    Posted April 13, 2018 at 11:05 am | Permalink

    It’s all just carrion in the end fakename shubel:
    index

    Reply
  10. Randall Schenck
    Posted April 13, 2018 at 11:06 am | Permalink

    After you are dead, the pictures are not ones you would keep on the shelf. What purpose would g*d want with any of it? Just because he is no longer performing the miracles, why should he stop others.

    Reply
  11. barn owl
    Posted April 13, 2018 at 11:06 am | Permalink

    In the song “God Shuffled His Feet,” the Crash Test Dummies asked a related question:

    If your eye got poked out in this life, would it be waiting up in heaven with your wife?

    Reply
    • Michael Fisher
      Posted April 13, 2018 at 11:15 am | Permalink

      lol – I ‘m imagining that weird waiting room in Beetlejuice

      Reply
  12. mikeyc
    Posted April 13, 2018 at 11:08 am | Permalink

    I am not sure why this person thinks they know god’s will, but I once dated a Ukrainian woman who was in an orthodox church and she didn’t believe in organ donation either. She said in her faith that essentially they don’t want to go around looking for their body parts when they are resurrected. That’s one reason why it is so traumatic for survivors in this faith if their loved ones’ remains are missing. I’m serious. This was her family’s belief.

    She was a very nice, lovely person and I did not want to argue. Besides, this was ages ago, when dinosaurs roamed the earth, and organ transplantation was in its infancy.

    Reply
    • Jenny Haniver
      Posted April 13, 2018 at 12:42 pm | Permalink

      I wonder what sort of Orthodox rite she belonged to, because I read that the Greek Orthodox position is pro-organ donation; but there are other rites, and Roman Catholicism supports supports organ donation.

      Her reason doesn’t even make sense to me because what then about those who have lost body parts and died later, or someone blown to bits. Must they go around trying to find their missing body parts? (How in heck would a dead person go around looking for anything?)

      Reply
      • Jessy Smith
        Posted April 13, 2018 at 1:45 pm | Permalink

        And what about people who are eaten by bears and other animals? When they rise do they have to spend eternity looking for the right scat, or the insects that ate the scat?

        Yes, it not only makes no sense, it’s the opposite of what a just God would do. It sounds like an eternal torment for dying wrong.

        Reply
        • mikeyc
          Posted April 13, 2018 at 4:39 pm | Permalink

          Yes it makes no sense. I didn’t pursue her thinking on it because…well….I sincerely doubt there was much at all. Besides, I liked her even with the silly ideas. We all have them.

          As to her Orthodox denomination, I don’t recall. It wasn’t Greek (she was Ukrainian) but I am not knowledgeable enough about the various Xtian cults to narrow it down further.

          Reply
  13. Steve Ruis
    Posted April 13, 2018 at 11:12 am | Permalink

    Ah, but He works in mysterious ways. He tells us that we cannot know the mind of God and tolerates all kinds of people telling us what the mind of God is. Aren’t those people supposed to be struck down by lightning or something or other, you know, for blasphemy.

    Would claiming to know the mind of god fall as blasphemy under anti-blasphemy laws? That would sure clear up a lot and drive a stake through many a religious career.

    Reply
    • Dominic
      Posted April 13, 2018 at 11:58 am | Permalink

      maybe god is not organized…

      Reply
  14. heyQ
    Posted April 13, 2018 at 11:20 am | Permalink

    Orthodox Judaism rejects both cremation and organ donation since the body (dead – though impure at that point – or alive) is considered sacred and should not be tampered with.

    Reply
    • loren russell
      Posted April 13, 2018 at 2:40 pm | Permalink

      Aside from the boy-bits that God demands to be tampered with.

      Reply
  15. Brian Curtis
    Posted April 13, 2018 at 11:21 am | Permalink

    This isn’t the same bunch that recoils from blood transfusions, is it? Or maybe I’m thinking of a different death-crazed cult, there are so many to keep track of.

    Reply
    • whyevolutionistrue
      Posted April 13, 2018 at 11:39 am | Permalink

      As I said in the post, the Jehovah’s Witnesses, who oppose blood donations, don’t oppose organ donations so long as the donated organs are purged of WICKED BLOOD before they’re put in the recipient.

      Reply
      • Ken Kukec
        Posted April 13, 2018 at 3:37 pm | Permalink

        Wasn’t the difficulty of such a procedure how Portia convinced Shylock not to collect his pound of flesh from Antonio?

        Reply
  16. hownottogoextinct
    Posted April 13, 2018 at 11:25 am | Permalink

    God seems to like donations of foreskins.

    Reply
    • mikeyc
      Posted April 13, 2018 at 11:57 am | Permalink

      😀 !

      Reply
    • Jenny Haniver
      Posted April 13, 2018 at 12:43 pm | Permalink

      Har-Har! Hills of ’em.

      Reply
    • whyevolutionistrue
      Posted April 13, 2018 at 2:15 pm | Permalink

      I can’t resist adding an old Jewish joke here (source here):

      After sixty years, a mohel decides to retire. Taking the box of foreskins he has collected over the years of doing circumcisions, he goes to a leather goods manufacturer and says to the man, “Can you do anything with these?”

      The man says, “No problem, come back in two weeks.”

      After two weeks the rabbi returns to the shop, and is presented with a wallet. In total dismay, he says to the craftsman, “After sixty years, the best you can do is a wallet?”

      The man replies, “Don’t worry, just rub it a few times and it will grow into a suitcase.”

      Reply
      • Douglas E
        Posted April 13, 2018 at 3:24 pm | Permalink

        Yup, that joke was the basis for my comment – my father loved telling that one!

        Reply
  17. JonLynnHarvey
    Posted April 13, 2018 at 11:45 am | Permalink

    Here’s a Christian who is enthusiastically FOR organ donation.

    http://perspectives.adventist.org/en/questions-answers/questions/go/2017-11-04/is-organ-donation-an-abomination-against-gods-creation/

    The Catholic church officially allows it: “Organ transplants are in conformity with the moral law if the physical and psychological dangers and risks to the donor are proportionate to the good sought for the recipient. Organ donation after death is a noble and meritorious act and is to be encouraged as a expression of generous solidarity. It is not morally acceptable if the donor or his proxy has not given explicit consent. Moreover, it is not morally admissible to bring about the disabling mutilation or death of a human being, even in order to delay the death of other persons.”

    However, the abuses in the organ trade were condemned by Pope Benedict (who was apparently less concerned with the abuse of children)
    https://www.reuters.com/article/us-pope-transplants/pope-slams-human-organ-trade-warns-on-transplants-idUSTRE4A658820081107

    Here’s a Christian who thinks it is a matter of individual choice
    http://www.patheos.com/blogs/christiancrier/2015/09/12/is-organ-donation-a-sin-should-christians-donate-their-organs/

    My conclusion: IF there is a God, Her will is that we should learn to think for ourselves.

    Reply
    • mikeyc
      Posted April 13, 2018 at 11:57 am | Permalink

      IF there was a god, why in the world would you think it had a gender?

      Reply
      • JonLynnHarvey
        Posted April 13, 2018 at 12:30 pm | Permalink

        IF there is a God, I would expect she/he to not be anthropomorphic, and at most to be androgynous in character.

        However, I wish to annoy traditional religionists and thus use feminine pronouns.

        Reply
        • Jon Gallant
          Posted April 13, 2018 at 12:42 pm | Permalink

          Thomas Huxley famously pointed out that God must have a soft spot for order Coleoptera, which includes the largest number of species. He did not go on, as he should have done, to postulate that God must BE a beetle.

          Reply
          • Curt Nelson
            Posted April 13, 2018 at 1:10 pm | Permalink

            John, Paul, George, Ringo, and God.

            Reply
          • JonLynnHarvey
            Posted April 13, 2018 at 3:21 pm | Permalink

            Coleopteramorphic instead of anthropomorphic!!

            Reply
          • Pierluigi Ballabeni
            Posted April 13, 2018 at 4:07 pm | Permalink

            Wasn’it Haldane who said it?

            Reply
    • W.Benson
      Posted April 13, 2018 at 1:36 pm | Permalink

      Brazil is among the world’s most Catholic countries and is very big on organ transplants. Just a little propaganda — the transplant part — for Brazil, a place that frequently gets bad press.
      http://www.abto.org.br/abtov03_ingles/Upload/file/BrazilianTransplantationRegistry/Ingles2016-lib.pdf

      Reply
  18. BobTerrace
    Posted April 13, 2018 at 11:52 am | Permalink

    I definitely believe in orgasmic donations!

    Oh wait, you said…

    Never mind.

    Reply
  19. laingholm
    Posted April 13, 2018 at 12:21 pm | Permalink

    The next thing you end up with, is a Frankenstein, with a soul from god knows where!

    Reply
  20. Curt Nelson
    Posted April 13, 2018 at 12:28 pm | Permalink

    Some of still believe in utter nonsense that wholly and completely and entirely and completely makes us look like loons.

    Reply
  21. Mark Sturtevant
    Posted April 13, 2018 at 12:29 pm | Permalink

    Organ donation is bad, but test tube babies are ok?

    Reply
  22. Quadrivial
    Posted April 13, 2018 at 1:53 pm | Permalink

    Religion Dispatches has a new article by Ms Clayville wherein she both conducts an ad hominem attack against Jerry and tries (rather unsuccessfully)to defend her original position.

    Reply
  23. jhs
    Posted April 13, 2018 at 2:21 pm | Permalink

    God gives Shubel free will, therefore Shubel’s will is the will of God.

    Oh… I am so proud of my argument. 🙂

    Reply
  24. Torbjörn Larsson
    Posted April 13, 2018 at 2:38 pm | Permalink

    I am fascinated by the religious who absolutely *must* show for the gazillion’th time that religion is fundamentally immoral. (But less so over time as it is forced to adapt to the secular society.)

    What are they thinking!?

    Reply
  25. grasshopper
    Posted April 13, 2018 at 3:39 pm | Permalink

    It appears that Shubel Morgan is the world’s first surviving brain-donor.

    Reply
  26. BJ
    Posted April 13, 2018 at 4:12 pm | Permalink

    Is this person a Christian Scientist? This logic should extend to any and all medical treatment.

    Reply

