Thursday: Hili dialogue

Good morning on Thursday, April 12, 2018, National Licorice Day (I don’t much like the stuff, except for Licorice Allsorts in the UK, which I love). It’s also the International Day of Human Space Flight, celebrated because it was on April 12, 1961, when Yuri Gagarin became the first human to go into space, orbiting the Earth once (see below).

On this day in 1861, the Civil War effectively began, with the Confederates firing on Fort Sumter in Charleston Harbor, South Carolina. On April 12, 1877, the UK annexed the Transvaal. And here’s something you may not have known; as Wikipedia reports for this day in 1928, “The Bremen, a German Junkers W 33 type aircraft, takes off for the first successful transatlantic aeroplane flight from east to west.” This wasn’t a solo flight (it had three crew members), but was only a year after Lindberg’s solo crossing in the opposite direction. On this day in 1934, the strongest gust of wind recorded up to that time, 231 mph (372 kph) was recorded atop of Mount Washington in New Hampshire. But that’s been surpassed; again Wikipedia: “The fastest wind speed not related to tornadoes ever recorded was during the passage of Tropical Cyclone Olivia on 10 April 1996: an automatic weather station on Barrow Island, Australia, registered a maximum wind gust of 408 km/h (220 kn; 253 mph; 113 m/s).” On April 12, 1945, Franklin Roosevelt died in office; he was at his vacation home in Georgia, which I visited a few years back, and his mistress was there. She quickly took off after the death (cerebral hemorrhage) so that the press and Eleanor Roosevelt wouldn’t get wind of his dalliances. On this day in 1955, after a field trial of over 200,000 volunteers, Jonas Salk’s polio vaccine was declared “safe and effective.” Exactly six years later, Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin became the first human in outer space, orbiting the Earth one time in his Vostok 1 spacecraft. Finally, exactly two decades after that, the first launch of a space shuttle—the Columbia—took place.

Notables born on this day include Henry Clay (1777), Imogen Cunningham (1883), Jan Tinbergen (1903), Benjamin Libet, who disproved free will (1916), Ann Miller (1923), Tiny Tim (1932), Herbie Hancock (1940), David Letterman (1947), David Cassidy (1950) and Claire Danes (1979). Those who fell asleep on this day include Clara Barton (1912), Franklin D. Roosevelt (1945; see above), Joe Louis (1981), Alan Paton (1988) and Abbie Hoffmann (1989).

Cunningham is another favorite photographer of mine; here is her portrait of Frida Kahlo taken in 1931:

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is sitting next to a folk carving of Jesus, but she’s not buying it:

A: What are you doing? Hili: I’m sitting and doubting.

In Polish:

A: Co tam robisz?

Hili: Siedzę i wątpię.

Grania found a tweet which sounds funny, but I worry about what happened to the cat:

Cats are the best at practical jokes. (Marshfield News Herald, 1958) pic.twitter.com/eA44M7F8wm — Undine (@HorribleSanity) April 11, 2018

Here are old Soviet posters decrying war and nuclear weapons:

Soviet anti-war posters – it's actual more than ever unfortunately.

/cc @sovietvisuals @JuCheGuevara We demand peace!

Arms race — death race.

The voice of the planet: NO — to a nuclear madness!

Into the XXI century without a nuclear weapon! pic.twitter.com/VxeEsQ1frs — IT proletarian (@ia_) April 11, 2018

Kitten pals, and there’s nothing cuter:

When you’re so happy to have a friend, you just can’t help but bite them pic.twitter.com/bRb9OLdA9c — VIDEO CATS 🎬 (@videocats) April 1, 2018

Frog telling other frogs off (sound up, please):

I’ll scratch your back; you scratch mine:

kitty cat massage 📹: family_colin pic.twitter.com/kFOszizIyk — Emergency Kittens (@EmrgencyKittens) April 11, 2018

A hiccuping cat; note that the eyes dilate during the hiccup:

She did a hiccup pic.twitter.com/RZoXCk8E8i — VIDEO CATS 🎬 (@videocats) April 3, 2018

Philomena boasts of her special privilege, but was apparently doing this on the sly:

Look at this polite but efficient British policeman, using a taser to take down a knife-wielding man:

The incredible bravery of these police officers… pic.twitter.com/i7DY8nJnAZ — LBC (@LBC) April 11, 2018

Tweets from Matthew, this one with Malurus coronatus:

This is part of a series showing how ancient manuscripts that were damaged were fixed by people living at the time:

A thread on the creative and beautiful ways that the artists of the past repaired the flaws in torn and damaged manuscripts. pic.twitter.com/81YSAhKGot — Paul 🌹📚 Cooper (@PaulMMCooper) April 10, 2018

For the geophysics geeks, of which Matthew is one:

Wow! As the Moon pulls Earth's salty ocean water through the planet's magnetic field, it generates a small electric field which in turn generates a secondary magnetic signal. @ESA_EO #Swarm mission has mapped this tidal magnetic signal in remarkable detail. #EGU18 pic.twitter.com/Tl7XjLCuk4 — Jonathan Amos (@BBCAmos) April 10, 2018

Do read the letter in the second tweet if you have time:

I share this regularly around this time. The letter home my great uncle wrote when he arrive at Belsen as an Army doctor. https://t.co/TphY8qypW7 — Jonathan Bliss (@JonathanBliss) April 11, 2018

For evolution nerds, there will be a play about W.D. Hamilton and John Maynard Smith and their claim to have “discovered” kin selection. George Price doesn’t seem to be featured.

Following their amazing play "Calculating Kindness" about G. R. Price, this May @uk_undercurrent will explore the dispute between W. D. Hamilton & John Maynard Smith over their respective contributions to #kinselection, in collaboration w/ @britishlibrary https://t.co/j4S3XbJdSY pic.twitter.com/rstAbdSISl — Andy Gardner (@drandygardner) April 11, 2018

And from reader Dom, a cat—drawn properly at last!

Engraving by Cornelis Visscher, 1657, of a large snoozing cat (and a cheeky little mouse!) #NationalPetDay pic.twitter.com/rP3XUORM1k — Ashmolean Museum (@AshmoleanMuseum) April 11, 2018

From reader Barry, an excellent tweet. I am betting this took place in Turkey:

Everyone would like to train their cat to do this. Charles Mingus, the great jazz musician, in fact wrote a book about how to toilet train your cat.

MA CHE BRAVA SIGNORINA,,,😯😺🐱 pic.twitter.com/nUID6gi9bW — Matteo Galli (@Dr_MatteoGalli) April 11, 2018