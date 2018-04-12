Thursday: DuckLog (with added mating!)

**COPULATION UPDATE!!** After today’s afternoon repast, the ducks swam around the pond, and all of a sudden both of them went completely underwater and disappeared. Then they surfaced far from where they disappeared: they’d apparently swum very quickly underwater. Then they did it again, except this time only Frank surfaced. When I looked closely, though, he was on top of Honey, who was almost submerged. It was clear that they were mating, and the deed was over in a few seconds. The warm weather (I went outside in just a light shirt) has made them frisky, and this presages some ducklings!

I hadn’t seen mating before, so this is a new one on me.

***********

These will be my last duck photos for a while, as I’m leaving tomorrow. The good news is that I’ve found a ducksitter—actually two: a new assistant professor here whose mom I know, and the grad student of that prof. I’ll put up photos of them later if I get their permission. They are both animal lovers, so I’m leaving Honey and Sir Francis in good hands. I showed the student the ropes this morning, and she’s taken to the task like a duck to water.

Here’s Frank coming ashore to get his morning corn (Honey had already eaten):

Honey doing postprandial preening on the duck island (I’m promised that the water level will be lowered, making more islands available):

Frank on the water:

And I was told by a resident of the Botany Building that he saw the ducks flying down to the pond from a second-floor window this morning. I had no idea, but apparently Frank and Honey nest up there, right above the soft vegetation of the bank, to keep the nest away from predators. And if that’s the case, then, like wood ducks, the mother will fly down and incite the newly-hatched ducklings to plummet from the nest to the ground. Since they’re so light, that fall won’t hurt them, and they’ll be in the pond within seconds.

Stay tuned for duckling news. (I don’t think they’ve yet laid eggs, and it will be a month before any eggs hatch.)

I’ve circled the putative nest, which looks like a pile of leaves: