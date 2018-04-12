This is why the idea of “hate speech” is unworkable

Yes, there can be “hate speech” that unreservedly expresses hatred for a person or a group, and while I deplore that, I also don’t think it should be illegal. That’s because the concept truly is a slippery slope, for expressing criticism of religions, countries, movements, and so on can always be construed as “hatred”. (“Hate speech” is also protected by the First Amendment, probably for that very reason.)

Here’s an example. This picture, posted on Facebook in 2015, shows Miriam Ciss, the daughter of Julius Ciss, executive director of Jews for Judaism in Canada. Facebook flagged it as offensive and removed it. The flagging, removal, and reinstatement, which may have been recent, have just been made public.

Here’s what Julius Ciss wrote about the incident, which he allowed to be made public two days ago:

Last week I posted the following regarding how Facebook had tagged the attached photo as “insensitive”: “It seems that someone complained to Facebook about this previously posted photo of my daughter at Auschwitz Concentration Camp. When I posted it, I stated: “My daughter, Miriam Ciss, was in Auschwitz Concentration Camp today. My mother Helena and Aunt Dolly survived Auschwitz Birkenau. This is just one of the amazing photos she took. Shabbat Shalom and Happy Passover. “What I didn’t say was that aside from my parents and aunt, the Nazis murdered both my father’s and mother’s entire families. “Well, today I received the following notice from Facebook: ‘Your photo wasn’t removed because it doesn’t violate our community standards, but it has been marked as insensitive because it could offend or upset people.’ “What do you think?” This above posting went viral and in seven days, from April 9 – 15, 2015: Reached 1,886,456 people,

Was Liked by 69,751 individuals,

Commented on 26,211 times,

Shared by 19,816 persons. I guess enough friends complained because Facebook has now issued the following apology, just in time for Yom HaShoah (Holocaust Rememberance Day): “It has come to our attention that a piece of your content was mistakenly flagged by one of our reps. This was a mistake and we’ve reversed the action taken. We apologize for our error.” – Eleanor, Community Operations, Facebook I thank Facebook for acknowledging this mistake.

There’s more, including a touching excerpt from Miriam’s diary about her visit, but I’ll leave you to read it. Besides that, the point is that if this is considered “hate speech”—at least a photo sufficiently “offensive” to warrant some functionary removing it from Facebook—then there’s hardly anything that can be exempt. After all, this doesn’t even say anything about Palestine; it’s just a remembrance of the Holocaust along with the flag of the land established for Holocaust survivors. It’s can be “offensive” only to anti-Semites.

h/t: Malgorzata