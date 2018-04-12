This is why the idea of “hate speech” is unworkable

Yes, there can be “hate speech” that unreservedly expresses hatred for a person or a group, and while I deplore that, I also don’t think it should be illegal. That’s because the concept truly is a slippery slope, for expressing criticism of religions, countries, movements, and so on can always be construed as “hatred”. (“Hate speech” is also protected by the First Amendment, probably for that very reason.)
Here’s an example. This picture, posted on Facebook in 2015, shows Miriam Ciss, the daughter of Julius Ciss, executive director of Jews for Judaism in Canada. Facebook flagged it as offensive and removed it. The flagging, removal, and reinstatement, which may have been recent, have just been made public.
Here’s what Julius Ciss wrote about the incident, which he allowed to be made public two days ago:
Last week I posted the following regarding how Facebook had tagged the attached photo as “insensitive”:
“It seems that someone complained to Facebook about this previously posted photo of my daughter at Auschwitz Concentration Camp. When I posted it, I stated:
“My daughter, Miriam Ciss, was in Auschwitz Concentration Camp today. My mother Helena and Aunt Dolly survived Auschwitz Birkenau. This is just one of the amazing photos she took. Shabbat Shalom and Happy Passover.
“What I didn’t say was that aside from my parents and aunt, the Nazis murdered both my father’s and mother’s entire families.
“Well, today I received the following notice from Facebook: ‘Your photo wasn’t removed because it doesn’t violate our community standards, but it has been marked as insensitive because it could offend or upset people.’
“What do you think?”
This above posting went viral and in seven days, from April 9 – 15, 2015:
Reached 1,886,456 people,
Was Liked by 69,751 individuals,
Commented on 26,211 times,
Shared by 19,816 persons.
I guess enough friends complained because Facebook has now issued the following apology, just in time for Yom HaShoah (Holocaust Rememberance Day):
“It has come to our attention that a piece of your content was mistakenly flagged by one of our reps. This was a mistake and we’ve reversed the action taken. We apologize for our error.” – Eleanor, Community Operations, Facebook
I thank Facebook for acknowledging this mistake.
There’s more, including a touching excerpt from Miriam’s diary about her visit, but I’ll leave you to read it. Besides that, the point is that if this is considered “hate speech”—at least a photo sufficiently “offensive” to warrant some functionary removing it from Facebook—then there’s hardly anything that can be exempt. After all, this doesn’t even say anything about Palestine; it’s just a remembrance of the Holocaust along with the flag of the land established for Holocaust survivors. It’s can be “offensive” only to anti-Semites.
Well… I’m sure it was offensive for holocaust deniers and/or fans of Jewish conspiracy theories.
…or it could just be anti-semites, looking for ammunition to spring out and take pot-shots at a little girl making a statement.
I can see non-anti-semites having a problem with that image, because people have a problem with *everything* expressionwise.
And that’s the real problem with “hate speech” – is that there is no clear boundary.
That is a striking photograph, contrasting the brilliant blue of the Israeli flag against the monochrome Auschwitz background.
Recalls the girl in red in Schindler’s List.
That’s why censorship is such a slippery slope, it’s so easy to offend or upset some people. It’s also easy to pretend to be offended or upset.
And it’s often the truth that makes an idea offensive, after all.
Glen Davidson
Kindly intended criticism is not hate!!
When my grandfather’s driving abilities deteriorated to the point where he could not drive, we staged an intervention to get him to stop driving. This was not hate, but compassion.
Consider All those right wingers in the 70s with bumper stickers saying “America: Love it or Leave It”. Do they really know the meaning of love?
Criticizing Scientology is not hate speech, but compassion for the people trapped inside it.
If you are going to have laws against hate speech, you had better have a detailed, precise, and narrow definition of hate speech, such as advocating genocide, but if you leave it up to the vagaries of individual judges and public opinion, you are in very deep trouble indeed.
I see little prospect of anyone coming up with an adequate definition.
It is more nuanced than that. This photo of an Israeli flag in front of the Auschwitz gate is not offensive. However, imagine an Israeli flag waving above the same gate. While it can be interpreted as a triumph of the Jewish people over the Nazis (as the photo in question was intended to be interpreted), it can also be viewed as saying that “Israelis are the new Nazis” as pro-Palestinians are wont to say. And the latter is definitely offensive.
In a way the interpretation depends on the identity of the person parading the flag. If an anti-Zionist juxtaposes the Israeli flag with the Nazi death camp, it is offensive bordering on anti-Semitic. If a Jew does the same, it symbolizes the survival of the Jewish people. If a Jewish anti-Zionist does it…
Very true, but anyway you slice it, it should constitute protected speech.
Oh, I agree it is protected speech under the First Amendment. On the other hand, Facebook as a private company may have other ideas and is certainly within its rights to remove it.
We need to be more critical of that assumption. Yes, Facebook is a private company, but Facebook and Twitter have such dominant, near-monopoly positions, that they could be required to adopt “public” standards.
It’s well accepted that near-monopoly private companies need regulating or breaking up.
+1
Public carrier.
I think we should break up all such huge companies under vigorous antitrust.
I don’t agree. Breaking up Facebook, Google, Amazon, Twitter, etc. would not result in more competition or better products. The breakup of the phone company was due to it being a true monopoly that supplied a vital service. This is not true of these companies – their services are NOT vital.
If you break these up, you would have to break up all pharmaceutical companies who don’t really compete with each other and have a stranglehold on protected drugs. That would stifle drug research.
Looking into careful regulation might be a better way to go about this, but of course, the current administration and the Republicans would never do this.
Google regulatory capture.
Speaking of google, they have more market share than Standard Oil ever did.
But Google’s services are not vital, they don’t even charge for most of their services. It was tough to get to work without gasoline from Standard Oil.
FB’s real business is advertising. It gets 98% of its revenue from that source. Does anyone seriously think FB has a monopoly in selling advertising?
When Zuckerberg was testifying the subject of hate speech came up and all the effort they are doing on that. I did not hear anyone say, why don’t you leave it alone. Who are you to determine hate speech and when it should cause you to do something. This is one of the reasons I have no use for face book. He has no clue on this subject and he spoke of it as if everyone knows what it is.
I don‘t see what could be possibly offensive about it. But it features charged symbols that might trick the intuition that something should be offensive about it, even when nothing is.
However, I disagree about hate speech laws. Too broadly interpreted laws don’t invalide them in principle. For example, if Facebook deletes ordinary criticism as “defamation”, the problem is their take on defamation, not illegal defamation in principle.
Even though there is always some grey area, I believe some warranted restraint on expressions is justifiable, circumscribed and as crisp as possible, to prevent chilling effects, and observed by judges.
Calls for violence against people or individuals (what I consider typical hate speech) cannot be allowed. People in free democracies can expect to go about their lives without constantly worrying about a fatwa hanging over their heads. This also includes threats against politicians or groups, that gallows, guillotine or gas chambers are waiting for them. There is no good reason to protect such vile expressions.
To prevent overreach, such hate speech must be understood fairly literally. The law cannot capture dog whistle and ever evolving codes. It can only set a general baseline, and fairly straightforward expressions. Bigots may be bigots, and may need to get creative, but at least straight forward threats are ruled out.
It’s not just what FB calls hate speech. They willy nilly remove whatever they want as soon as people complain. I’m part of an atheist breast cancer support group on FB, which is a small, closed group. Women have posted pictures of their operations there & they have been removed by FB when others have complained that they are offensive.
I agree that all speech, including hate speech is protected speech, guaranteed by the 1st amendment. No one has the right to not be offended.
The exception to this is hate speech that causes direct, immediate harm to someone.
On the other hand, I do feel that there are hate crimes. I define those as regular crimes that are committed primarily due to hatred towards a sub-section of humanity such as race, ethnicity, gender, geography of origin, etc. I approve of adding penalties and charges in addition to the underlying crime.
I bet a lot will find this offensive.
