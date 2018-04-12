Teaching Evolution: George Gaylord Simpson: The major features of evolution

by Greg Mayer

Our third installment of Teaching Evolution is a paper by George Gaylord Simpson, the most influential paleontological contributor to the Modern Synthesis, and one of its key figures. In this paper, Simpson discusses a wide variety of phenomena revealed in the fossil record– parallelism, mosaic evolution, convergence, adaptation, conservatism, variation of evolutionary rates over time, variation of evolutionary rates among taxa, and variation of evolutionary rates among characters, to name a few– as exemplified by a group of South American hoofed mammals, the Notoungulata. The paper analyses these subjects in the context of an earlier discussion of variation and evolution in wasps by Alfred C. Kinsey, in which Simpson finds much to admire:

Kinsey’s review of this subject is the most recent and in many respects the most complete, and it is based on a remarkably thorough and profound study, of an exceptionally large mass of data.

Kinsey was later a famed sex researcher, and few are aware that he originally made his name as an entomologist studying wasps. Besides Simpson, Theodosius Dobzhansky, Ernst Mayr, and Julian Huxley– all influential contributors to the Synthesis– cited Kinsey’s work approvingly. (And Mayr, as he told me himself years later in a conversation in which he related Kinsey’s interviewing methods, was one of Kinsey’s subjects for his first studies of human sexual behavior!)

George Gaylord Simpson (1902-1984) was an American paleomammalogist and one of the crowning figures of the Modern Synthesis. In Tempo and Mode in Evolution (1944), Simpson showed that the patterns and rates of evolution and variation revealed in the fossil record are consistent with the mechanisms of inheritance and evolution that had been elucidated by geneticists and systematists in studies of extant taxa. In particular, Simpson argued that the distinction between microevolution and macroevolution was purely one of scale, and not one of evolutionary process. Educated at the University of Colorado and Yale, he spent his career at the American Museum of Natural History, the Museum of Comparative Zoology, and the University of Arizona. His books include The Meaning of Evolution (1949, revised 1967), The Major Features of Evolution (1953, a major reworking and updating of the themes of Tempo and Mode), Principles of Animal Taxonomy (1961), This View of Life (1964, a collection of popular articles) and The Geography of Evolution: Collected Essays (1965). His life and work are treated in his autobiography Concession to the Improbable (1978) and Leo Laporte’s George Gaylord Simpson: Paleontologist and Evolutionist (2000).

Reading:

Simpson, G. G. 1937. Supra-specific variation in nature and in classification from the view-point of paleontology. American Naturalist 71 (734):236-267. (This link will allow you to read it online with a JSTOR account (which is free to anyone).)

Study Questions:

1. Simpson argues that evolutionary rates vary within the Notoungulata. What evidence does he use?

2. To what other group of mammals do the notohippids show parallel evolution? Why does Simpson think the characters undergoing parallel evolution are adaptive?

3.What does the variability of Henricosbornia reveal about the relationship between infraspecific and supraspecific variation?

4. What do the terms “habitus” and “heritage” mean? What does Simpson do with these concepts?

