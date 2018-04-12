Students try to shut down CUNY lecture on free speech

Grania brought this tweet to my attention. Josh Blackman, an associate professor of law (and expert in Constitutional law) at the South Texas College of Law at Houston, was invited to speak by the Federalist Society at the City University of New York.

Students at CUNY Law Protested and Heckled My Lecture about Free Speech on Campus https://t.co/HyD3H9MNpVhttps://t.co/diATEWN86G — Josh Blackman (@JoshMBlackman) April 12, 2018

As he recounts in an article on his blog about his experience, Blackman was invited to talk about “originalism” (the judicial philosophy of interpreting Constitutional Law as how the Founders supposedly intended) as part of a panel on constitutional interpretation. As nobody else accepted, he decided to talk about free speech on campus, a talk he’d given several times before without problems.

But, of course, you can’t talk about anything if you’re poltically impure. He was warned that there would be protestors, and the president of the Federalist society explained why:

The President provided an explanation: These students saw first, that this is a Federalist Society event; and second, they saw a few of your writings (specifically a National Review article praising Sessions for rescinding DACA and ACA), and instantly assume you’re racist; and third, our event being titled about free speech is reminiscent of events that claim free speech just to invite people like Milo Yiannopoulos and Ann Coulter.

I’m no fan of Sessions, and I’m a supporter of DACA and the Affordable Care Act, but he wasn’t even going to talk about those. I’d always be interested in hearing a talk on free speech. But the students didn’t see it that way. You can see their protest in the hall, which is fine and apparently within CUNY’s guidelines, but they also interrupted his talk for the first few minutes and were impolite. Eventually they settled down and let him speak (I haven’t yet heard the talk, though I watched the disruption.) Again, we have another instance of the Left disrupting the Right, and, as always, I’ll be glad to post about the reverse situation if I hear about it (it’s rare).

I have to say that attendance was extremely light, and I’m not sure why. Perhaps it was the topic, the Federalist society, or a lack of advertisement.

Here are a few photos of the protestors, including them standing in front of the room as Blackman tries to speak (I consider that disruption). You’ll be familiar with the tropes.

I particularly like this as an example of mush-headedness. One’s existence and another’s opinion are NOT alternatives to be ranked. You can have both!

Here’s the old “hate speech” canard. See if you think Blackman purveyed that in his talk: