Students try to shut down CUNY lecture on free speech

Grania brought this tweet to my attention. Josh Blackman, an associate professor of law (and expert in Constitutional law) at the South Texas College of Law at Houston, was invited to speak by the Federalist Society at the City University of New York.
As he recounts in an article on his blog about his experience, Blackman was invited to talk about “originalism” (the judicial philosophy of interpreting Constitutional Law as how the Founders supposedly intended) as part of a panel on constitutional interpretation. As nobody else accepted, he decided to talk about free speech on campus, a talk he’d given several times before without problems.
But, of course, you can’t talk about anything if you’re poltically impure. He was warned that there would be protestors, and the president of the Federalist society explained why:
The President provided an explanation:
These students saw first, that this is a Federalist Society event; and second, they saw a few of your writings (specifically a National Review article praising Sessions for rescinding DACA and ACA), and instantly assume you’re racist; and third, our event being titled about free speech is reminiscent of events that claim free speech just to invite people like Milo Yiannopoulos and Ann Coulter.
I’m no fan of Sessions, and I’m a supporter of DACA and the Affordable Care Act, but he wasn’t even going to talk about those. I’d always be interested in hearing a talk on free speech. But the students didn’t see it that way. You can see their protest in the hall, which is fine and apparently within CUNY’s guidelines, but they also interrupted his talk for the first few minutes and were impolite. Eventually they settled down and let him speak (I haven’t yet heard the talk, though I watched the disruption.) Again, we have another instance of the Left disrupting the Right, and, as always, I’ll be glad to post about the reverse situation if I hear about it (it’s rare).
I have to say that attendance was extremely light, and I’m not sure why. Perhaps it was the topic, the Federalist society, or a lack of advertisement.
Here are a few photos of the protestors, including them standing in front of the room as Blackman tries to speak (I consider that disruption). You’ll be familiar with the tropes.
I particularly like this as an example of mush-headedness. One’s existence and another’s opinion are NOT alternatives to be ranked. You can have both!
Here’s the old “hate speech” canard. See if you think Blackman purveyed that in his talk:
Quoting from the blog:
“Indeed, though there were only five people at the start of the event, by the time it concluded, I counted about 30 people. I learned that some students were either ashamed, or intimidated, and did not want to be seen as attending the event. A number of students thanked me after the event, and explained that conservative speech is stifled on campus not by the faculty, but by the students. The students swarm on anyone who does not toe the progressive line.”
“My existence > your opinion” == “My opinion > your opinion.”
Freedom kills. Well, your freedom kills, so I’ll kill your freedom if I can.
It’s back to the microaggression problem, what is designated by self-appointed ignoramuses cannot be allowed, and since free speech can involve microaggression, it’s a bridge too far. Rather than discuss and understand, just ban what you don’t like. Theocracy in secularized form.
Glen Davidson
It’s the delusional stuff Heather MacDonald talked about. Her existence is threatened!
“…so I’ll kill your freedom if I can”
I find these signs unbelievably stupid, but to be fair to the protesters I don’t see them as having disrupted the talk or stopped the speaker from speaking.
And it’s not a “secularized theocracy” is it? That’s an absurd thing to say. No-one’s being stoned to death or chucked off a tower block. It’s a bunch of nasty, obnoxious students behaving like they own the campus. Not good, and to be challenged whenever possible, but it’s some distance from Iran or Saudi Arabia, or Stalin’s Russia.
Apart from anything else, this protest offends me on an aesthetic level.
Who the hell makes these placards?
If a five year old brought one of these home from school you’d make him apologise to the teacher for wasting crayon.
You just don’t appreciate artisanal craft. Each placard is a unique and hand-crafted artifact.
It’s only the ideas that are pre-fab and cookie-cutter.
They look like they are advertising home made meth.
Also, hold them across your chest or raise them above your head, don’t cover half your face.
And clean your toom.
My mess > your opinion
One sign that especially annoyed me was:
Conservative Hate [does not equal] Intellectual Debate
They make the assumption that conservative = hate. Conservatives do not see their pov as hate, and calling someone a hater up front is not going to get them to change their views. Intellectual Debate is exactly what’s needed to expose how and why conservative views are wrong.
Actions like disrupting a speaker (protest is fine of course) give conservatives the moral high ground.
“Intellectual Debate is exactly what’s needed to expose how and why conservative views are wrong.”
Or who knows, it might even show how and why (some) leftist views are wrong…or is that inconceivable?
As for the equation of conservatives with hate, from where I’m sitting it looks as though the hate is coming overwhelmingly in one direction, and it isn’t from conservatives.
You can tell by the self-satisfied smiles and cheery poses that the protesters are truly in fear for their lives. As they point out, their very existence is under threat.
Ugh. I’m no fan of the right-wing glomming onto this stuff and carrying out their bad-faith exercise in hypocritical outrage – the political equivalent of shouting about a couple of dogs fucking, while ignoring the giant, bewigged orange orang-utan rampaging through the city – but these photos of these protesters, and their awful, cringe-inducing banners and slogans just make me so utterly enervated by the direction these people have taken. Instead of considering for a nanosecond whether these kinds of displays, these kinds of stupefyingly vacuous slogans, might have actually contributed to Trump winning, they have instead decided to double or triple down on the same divisive, smug, crass rhetoric that puts off white members of the electorate from voting for the left.
And they can thump their fat little fists while sat in their moral high-chairs as much as they want, but unfortunately politics involves appealing to people they might not like. It’s not a game of who can out-woke the next person. You have to actually draw in people who voted for Trump, as much as that might make you grind your teeth to nubs. And all the right have to do at the moment is put up their showreels of stuff like this. We are doing their PR for them.
“Legal objectivity is a myth.”
Sez a bunch of future PDs.