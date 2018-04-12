Readers’ wildlife photos (and videos):

As I’ll be traveling till the end of the month starting tomorrow, there will be a hiatus on my saved wildlife photos until I return. But if you send me a batch when I’m on the road, I might put it up then. One never knows. At any rate, we have photos AND videos from a new contributor, reader Fritz. His notes are indented:

These pictures are from my yard in the Weinviertel ~50 km from Vienna. I also have two movies. The sitting bird is an Eurasian tree sparrow whose gender can’t be determined by appearance alone whereas the attacking bird is a female house sparrow (communication from an ornithologist friend). So the witnessed behavior can most likely be explained as a case of inter species aggression resulting from competition for an attractive food resource.

The other movie lacks gender labels: “Sparrows in the morning sun”:

The pictures were unidentified, but readers might fill in the gaps: