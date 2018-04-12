Readers’ wildlife photos (and videos):

As I’ll be traveling till the end of the month starting tomorrow, there will be a hiatus on my saved wildlife photos until I return. But if you send me a batch when I’m on the road, I might put it up then. One never knows. At any rate, we have photos AND videos from a new contributor, reader Fritz. His notes are indented:
These pictures are from my yard in the Weinviertel ~50 km from Vienna. I also have two movies. The sitting bird is an Eurasian tree sparrow whose gender can’t be determined by appearance alone whereas the attacking bird is a female house sparrow (communication from an ornithologist friend). So the witnessed behavior can most likely be explained as a case of inter species aggression resulting from competition for an attractive food resource.
The other movie lacks gender labels: “Sparrows in the morning sun”:
The pictures were unidentified, but readers might fill in the gaps:
Wonderful pictures. The second photograph is beautiful. It might be a paper wasp (Polistes gallicus). I’m not sure.
The lizard looks like a male sand lizard (Lacerta agilis) and the frog like the common tree frog (Hyla arborea), both common central European species. And looking more closely, I see a second lizard in the first lizard photo, which being less green, should be a female sand lizard. I would assume they were courting or actually mating at the time the photo was taken.