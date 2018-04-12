I had a dream

I can remember dreams only when they occur right before I wake up for good. That happened this morning, and I thought I’d recount another weird one.

I was on a football team, playing on a big field in a stadium. All of a sudden a big wind swept all the players up and dumped our team in a foreign land, which I somehow knew was Mexico. As we lay on the ground, all but two of the players vanished, leaving me and one other. Shortly thereafter, two Mexican women, both very pretty, came to us, and each of us had one take his arm and lead us away. My impression was that they were supposed to take care of us.

My “date” said something like, “You look hungry. Let’s get you some good food.” She took me to a place where a man was standing before a big pot of boiling oil. In the oil he was cooking hollow cylinders of dough, about half the size of a churro but more like shredded wheat, so you could see through them. I was told that this was excellent comfort food, but woke up before I could try it.

I have no idea, of course, what this means.