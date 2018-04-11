Yesterday’s poll: Prognostications about Trump

My poll yesterday, “Is Trump toast?” came from my feeling—which I still hold—that he won’t last his first term: that he’ll either resign or be forced out of office. I asked readers their opinion, and here are the results as of 8 a.m. today:

Only about 28% of respondents agree with me, 43% think he’ll get in trouble (well, he is in trouble already) but weather it, and 25% think nothing will happen. In other words, 68% think that it’ll be business as usual after the Mueller/Stormy Daniels/other Future Fracases affairs are over. That’s either remarkably cynical (but a justifiable cynicism) or a reflection that people think Trump didn’t break the law. I think he did, but that’s just a guess.