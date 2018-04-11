Yesterday’s poll: Prognostications about Trump

My poll yesterday, “Is Trump toast?” came from my feeling—which I still hold—that he won’t last his first term: that he’ll either resign or be forced out of office. I asked readers their opinion, and here are the results as of 8 a.m. today:
Only about 28% of respondents agree with me, 43% think he’ll get in trouble (well, he is in trouble already) but weather it, and 25% think nothing will happen. In other words, 68% think that it’ll be business as usual after the Mueller/Stormy Daniels/other Future Fracases affairs are over. That’s either remarkably cynical (but a justifiable cynicism) or a reflection that people think Trump didn’t break the law. I think he did, but that’s just a guess.
I’d call it a sensible conclusion, not a guess. There’s an awful lot of reason to think he’s engaged in criminal activity.
I hope Trump does survive and serve out his term. I believe that Pence as president would be far worse than Trump. Pence could actually be effective while Trump will likely accomplish nothing.
If, as seems likely, one or both houses of congress go Democratic in the midterms, a president Pence entering office would be hamstrung, especially with all the stank left on him after Trump. Pence has no political base of his own, aside from the Evangelicals (who’ve been thoroughly discredited regarding any type of moral stance by their support for Trump).
Hell, if Trump hadn’t’ve plucked him from obscurity, Pence was a long-shot to get reelected governor of Indiana, after his disastrous first term in office.
Pence’s base is the Koch brothers.
I hope you are right about the dems taking control in the house and/or senate. According to today’s NY Times,Paul Ryan is not going to run again. This could be a good sign of the proverbial rats doing what they do.
I think it is unlikely that drumpf can be reelected in 2020 unless the Dems are stupid and nominate a candidate with tons of baggage–as they did in 2016.
I resolve to begin using the word “stank” more.
I think I first heard it on Family Guy.
trump’s effect is far from nil. He is a creator of chaos, and is disrupting the daily working of the federal government at all levels. He is a crude, vile and mentally unbalanced creature, and his continued occupation of our highest office degrades and demeans the integrity of that office and our institutions. Further, his untempered posturing and chest-pounding is wreaking havoc on our international standing. The only thing standing between us and a war is the fact that the military would in all likelihood disobey trump.
I agree, except as to your last sentence. If there’s one thing sacrosanct in the military, it’s the chain of command. People who’ve climbed the ranks to wear stars on their epaulettes have been conditioned to gnaw off their own feet rather than disobey a direct order from above.
I’m very glad a reasonable man like Jim Mattis runs the Pentagon these days. But if our last resort is disobedience of a direct order from the commander-in-chief, we’re really in perilous shape.
I was a nothing, but it was pure cynicism. Thanks orange draft dodger is Teflon, and remarkably a huge number of Republicans are unwavering supporters.
In fairness, your cynicism is based on evidence. He has a record of dishonesty and disregard for compassion and decency. His followers appear not to care and many within the government appear either unwilling or to frightened to endorse Trump’s early departure.
I am not normally a cynical person, but was among the “nothing” voters on this issue based on existing evidence. I do believe that Drumpf himself, his family and his fellow travelers are either criminals or, at the very least, life-long abusers of the laws. Anything that is thought to be to their advantage. But, wealthy patrons have far more power re Drumpf than we peons.
I’m with the 68% out of justifiable cynicism. I wish I could be optimistic that Congress will finally stand up for us all, but feel that if the Dems don’t fill every available seat in the midterms, we’re in for two more years of the same.
I am not surprised with the results. The majority of the comments here have been wrong in the past so why should they change now. I feel that most are either not really so well informed which is fine because there are other things to do besides follow this disgusting political era we are going through.
But Trump will not last and this is pretty well known in many circles. The republican party is a very dead party, it just has not laid down yet. Trump is so corrupt his future is maybe in the Russian mob in NY, I have no idea. But he will be gone before 2020.
Just follow it today. The Spineless, gutless Paul Ryan is giving it up. The hand writing is on the wall and the rats are leaving the sinking ship.
I wish I shared your optimism. But the Republicans are not going to just walk away and the Democrats are not good at winning.
But you are not correct. The republicans are just walking away in large numbers. Many have chosen not to run. And please review the special elections in various states so far. I guess you can wait until November to be surprise and become optimistic. If the democrats manage to get control of the house and Senate, Trump will be on his way.
I wish I was incorrect, but right now I still see the marked difference between what ought to be and what is. Where are the republican politicians and voters walking away, leaving openings for progressives?
There is AZ senator Jeff Flake who is resigning out of principle, but all indicators are that his elected replacement will be chosen by voters who have not given up the cause one iota. If there are other vacancies they will be replaced by the same old same old, b/c that is the kind of creature that the republican base wants.
In Randall Schenck we trust! I am counting on you being right.
What would be the mechanism for Trump leaving office? Impeachment is highly unlikely and a resignation even more improbable. He’s already running for re-election.
As much as we can wish he was gone, I can’t see a path where that wish is fulfilled before Jan 20, 2021.
November is coming.
Yes, November is coming. Please spell out how that equates to Trump leaving office. Wishes don’t make reality.
By all measures we have, there is a huge change in Congress that is about to take place. Thereafter, conditions will be better for tRump’s removal.
Is this hard to comprehend?
Yes, 2/3rds of the senate is needed to convict after an impeachment. This is very unlikely to happen. Republicans don’t vote on principles, they vote party.
Republican senators have been able to hide behind the House where Ryan & Company can block impeachment activity. When that blockage is gone, and without the ability for the no-doubt-gigantic trail of illegalities being exposed in a trial, enough Republican senators will vote to convict. They will still have a Republican president.
But I agree… they don’t vote on principles.
If you are hinting that the Democrats will take control of both houses so that an impeachment will take place, then I wish you luck. It is not likely that the Dems will take control of the House. No Articles of Impeachment will come without that control.
Even if the Dems should win the House, it is even less likely that there would be 67 votes in the Senate for a conviction.
Trump will weather this onslaught. The realistic hope for his removal will come through the 2020 presidential elections.
I’m not hinting, I’m saying it. I’m not alone. I think Paul Ryan agrees with me.
Of course I could be wrong.
My analysis is that the 2/3 vote in the Senate necessary for removal of a president (after the House impeaches) makes Trump’s departure after the 2018 elections is iffy at best. Because there are so many more Democratic senators than Republicans up for re-election this cycle it is possible the Republicans may pick up a few seats. Regardless of the composition of the Senate in 2019, probably around 20 Republicans will be necessary for removal. I think there would be a handful of conservative Democrats who would not vote for removal. To get 20 Republicans to vote for removal would require a complete collapse of Trump’s approval with his base. I don’t think this will happen, regardless of what Mueller does or if the Democrats take control of the House, which is a realistic possibility. I also don’t think Trump will resign; his ego won’t allow it. So, my money (but not a lot of it) is on the nation being cursed with Trump until January 20, 2021.
I think you fail to see the blue wave but mostly you and everyone else do not know what Mueller and company are going to bring forward. My understanding is that reports will be created and forwarded to Rosenstein in parts. The first one is likely to be on obstruction. That one is a slam dunk. The next is probably on collusion but then there will be other corruption issues like money laundering, campaign finance violations and others. Let us see how the spineless republicans stand up in the face of actual charges and get away from all this talk and pure speculation. It is easy to stand behind the corruption and play the dumb congressman or women when nothing is out there showing all the evidence. But just like science, it is evidence that makes the difference in a criminal matter, is it not.
There will be no blue wave in the Senate because I believe there are 25 Democrats up for re-election and only 7 Republicans (give or take one or two). At best, the Democrats will pick up a handful of seats. Yes, the Mueller report will probably damn Trump. How the “spineless Republicans” in the Senate will react is unknown at the present time. As I’ve said before, they will turn on Trump only if his base of support collapses. If it doesn’t, they won’t vote for removal. So, come next January, could there be 20 Republican senators ready to vote for removal (assuming the House impeaches)? We’ll just have to wait and see. My guess would be no. My study of politics makes me chary of making predictions with absolute confidence.
I agree with much of what Historian says. Nevertheless, if Republicans suffer a major defeat this Fall because of Trump, and if Mueller issues a scathing report regarding Trump’s nefarious activities, then the 22 GOP senators up for reelection in 2020 (which includes nine who were first swept into office in the 2014 midterms, some from states Clinton carried in 2016) may decide that their own political survival depends upon abandoning Trump.
I agree that, if it comes down to a senate vote, much will depend on the evidence adduced by special counsel (and by Democratically led committees in congress) and on the American public’s reaction to it.
I think he most likely broke the law, but So far every prediction that he would already be gone has been wrong. Most notable being tne ghost writer for “The Art of the Deal”. Several of my friends said he would be gone before the end of last year. That said, if the economy sours, his faithful followers (evangelicals) will be the first to bail IMO.
No, only those predictions that he would be gone by now have been wrong. Most predictions that I’m aware of are “gone before the end of his first term”. That is nearly three years away. There’s plenty of time for most of the predictions to be right.
That’s true I suppose, but could you let me know some of the people who have said by end of term. It seems every day some news outlet (mainly left) says the end is near…and then it isn’t.
I don’t exactly have the bandwidth/resources to collect a representative sample of prognostications from the past year+. So we’ll need to just agree that our subjective impressions are different.
I’ll point out, though, that your last sentence relies on two things that are suspect… One is an unclear definition of “near”. The other is the logical fallacy of concluding that such a statement made recently can possibly be shown to be false without waiting some (unspecified) time. For emphasis… only those who said he would be gone by today have been wrong.
As for me, I can’t believe he will last another almost-three years. But I could be wrong.
I don’t think it is just prediction because the prediction, whatever it is, should be based on the accumulated date (facts). And the data is piling up now. His fixer is in a big fix. Some of his people are indited. Some have flipped. You can now create a large pile of Russians from Putin down. We have absolute obstruction of justice and will soon know about the collusion.
This next election will signal the end of the republican party as you know it. The blue wave is coming if you are paying attention. The rats are leaving.
I am not sure what you are basing your belief on accept it has not happened yet. That is kind of thin.
I’m not sure an economic downturn would affect the right’s loyalty. The right’s primary tenet seems to me to be: “tribe above all else”. We are all tribal to some degree, but their tribalism is nuclear-powered.
I voted “nothing” because, in my opinion, many who voted for him already knew that his behavior is shady.
Bottom line: so long as the wealthy get their tax cuts, social conservatives get their right wing judges and the rest get to enjoy watching him “punch hippies” (tell off feminists and other SJWs and not even pretend to care that they are angry), they are fine with him.
The rest is “TL;DR…they all do it anyway…”what about Hillary and Uranium, Obama and “fast and furious”, etc.”
The two questions are sort of the same – nothing will happen and he’ll get in trouble but weather it
I voted nothing, but can see the other being compelling
“He’ll survive” is pure cynicism on my part.
I voted for “He’ll get in trouble but will survive.” I voted before watching last night’s Frontline episode on PBS, “Trump’s Takeover,” which only confirmed my choice. Disgusting to watch McConnell, Hatch, Ryan et al. osculate Trump’s rump after the tax bill approval. I think the program is worth watching, but you’ve been warned. Maybe take some Pepto-Bismol in advance. 😛
Trump’s been a complete scoundrel his entire public life, and there’s no plausible innocent explanation for all the facts already known in the public sphere (let alone everything Mueller’s team has been sedulously investigating in secret for near a year now). So the goods are almost certainly there.
This nation is headed for its worst constitutional crisis since the Civil War. Trump has a morbid fear of being tagged with the scarlet L-word — “Loser.” There is no American institution he will not tear down, no norm he will not violate, no desperate measure he will refuse to take to avoid it.
Or we may luck out, and he will rage quit, throwing up his hands à la Roberto Duran’s “no mas” — if he thinks he can do it while claiming some type of victory in his victimhood, and if he sees a way to monetize the move with the sad suckers who constitute his devoted base.
I don’t know how, or if, Trump has avoided the label, “LOSER” heretofore. It is very clear from his personal statements, what’s known of his biography and his business, and legal transactions that he was, is, and will be a “LOSER” of the first order. But, perhaps, that is exactly what much of the populace knew, and wanted. Someone who knows how to manipulate a “s****ed up” system.
As they say, “Hope for the best, but expect the worst.”, which is why I voted ‘survive’ instead of ‘out of office’.
My money is still on rage quit with pardon.
Trump clearly broke the law. He already admitted publicly that he fired Comey over the Russian investigation. That is obstruction of justice.
I used to believe, like our host, that Trump would be ousted before his first term was up. But after seeing how far the GOP will go to cover for him, and how little the American public seem to care about grave misdoings by our President, I’ve started to think he can do almost anything and get away with it. Sadly.
As of Jan. 1 the Irish oddsmaker and online gambling site Paddy Power had the odds that Trump would be impeached in his first term at 5-4. A lot of terrible things have happened for Trump since Jan. 1. I can’t believe the odds have gotten better for him.
Anyone who is absolutely convinced that Trump will not be impeached should mortgage their house, withdraw their retirement savings, and go to Paddy Power. The odds get better every day.
(I wish I could see the current odds, but Paddy Power is blocked in the US. Maybe someone in Ireland can help out? Grania?)
When you say impeached, do you actually mean removal from office by the Senate? Impeachment and removal are two different actions. If the Democrats take the House in November then impeachment is a real possibility. But, removal by the Senate is much less so. And if Trump is not removed then impeachment by the House is nothing more than a symbolic act, such as was the case with Bill Clinton’s impeachment.
I know that, but I’m not sure Paddy Power does. 🙂 I got the wording second-hand from a NYT article.
Electionbettingodds.com has the chance currently of winning with “Trump out early” at just 33%, although I imagine the chance of winning with impeachment is higher. As we all know, impeachment does not mean departure.
However, I do suspect the chance of a rage quit is high if he is impeached.
trump is going down. Regardless whether the Russian connection can be traced all the way to his person, the obstruction of justice is a slam dunk. The Stormy Daniels pay-off may also prove to be his undoing in itself.
He’s now a serious liability to the mainstream GOP, which didn’t like him in the first place. If the Dems can take the House and indict, there’ll be enough votes in the Senate to convict.
trump is a narcissist, so he will never resign. I predict impeachment followed by trump pardoning himself, and a forcible removal of his person being dragged out of the White House.
Glad to see I am not alone here. Lets also not forget the findings from the raid on Cohen will likely bring much evidence back to Mueller as well as give the New York federal authorities plenty to indite Cohen. He may be a tough one to flip but who knows. He has a wife and kids and just like Gates, he may see his life flashing before him.
I see three or four counts of obstruction of justice just on Trump alone – the firing of Comey, also asking Comey to just let Flynn go and a couple of pretty well documented attempts to fire Mueller. People need to ask themselves – is Trump acting like an innocent person here.
If Mueller can depose trump, the arrogant & motor-mouthed narcissist will boast & brag and fully incriminate himself. To be able to watch that depo would be the greatest entertainment event of the Century.
Mueller can serve a subpoena on Trump to compel his appearance before a federal grand jury — if the Nixon and Clinton cases establish anything, it’s that a federal grand jury is “entitled to every man’s evidence” (as the saying used to go). Much would depend on how long Trump could stretch that process out with spurious court challenges — and on whether Mueller remains as special counsel, and Rod Rosenstein as the Justice Dept. official in charge of the investigation (which seems increasingly unlikely, as Trump stews and festers).
I think there’s also a distinct possibility that, when all is said and done, Trump would assert his Fifth Amendment privilege against self-incrimination in front of the grand jury. (Given Trump’s proclivity for lying, he’d be crazy not to — which, ordinarily, would be politically fatal, but with Trump, who knows?)
The most depressing thing to me is the most positive outcomes for our country and our democracy, as put forth in the comments here, depend on the Democrats this November.
We are so screwed.
I voted that nothing will happen, because that seems to be what Republicans are betting on. As I understand it, it would be up to Republicans to make any of Mueller’s findings public, and they seem to be preparing for a big lock down if necessary.
I would not be all that surprised to see Cohen, Kushner and Don Jr exploring the ventral anatomy of a bus, but I wouldn’t be betting on that either necessarily.
As a non-American, all I can say is that I am very impressed with the way Mueller is running the investigation. But it all looks to me like an elephant that’s trying, with a spectacular show of strength and dignity, to pull itself out of a swamp.
I vote for “justifiable cynicism” being the reason for the outcome of the vote. Members of the GOP have indeed proven their perfidy and moral turpitude to be unbounded. I heard a report this morning that something on the order of 85% of Republi-con voters approve of The Drumph.
Impeachment would require a motion in the House Judiciary Committee, which is unlikely to pass, given its makeup. It then requires a majority in favor in the House. Republican House members mostly come from Trump-friendly districts who would lose in the next primaries were they to vote in favor, so they won’t.
Even if it did pass the House, Trump won’t be removed unless 2/3’s of the Senate vote in favor. That also is far-fetched.
This isn’t cynicism, it’s reality.
I think the mechanism for Trump’s removal will be that he resigns, to head off the complete revelation of all of his wrong-doings.
At some point, it will become clear that he can no longer govern, and that sticking around will just make matters worse for him. Better to “leave on a high note, for the good of the nation,” with an automatic pardon, than to have all the skeletons in the closet paraded in public.