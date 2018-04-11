Wednesday: Hili dialogue

Good day, mates: it’s April 11, 2018, otherwise known as National Cheese Fondue Day (I’d rather have raclette, but both are Cultural Appropriations.) It’s also International Louie Louie Day, celebrating the 1963 hit by the Kingsmen that was actually written by Richard Berry, born on April 11, 1935. I’ll never forget where I first heard that song. I was in junior high school in Germany, an Army brat, and a friend and I had hiked to another Army base for fun. There, in the cafeteria, I first heard “Louie Louie”. It wasn’t until years later that I found out the words weren’t obscene.

According to Wikipedia:

In addition to new versions appearing regularly on YouTube and elsewhere, other major examples of the song’s legacy include the unsuccessful attempt in 1985 to make it the state song of Washington, the celebration of International Louie Louie Day every year on April 11, the annual Louie Louie Parade in Philadelphia from 1985 to 1989, the LouieFest in Tacoma from 2003 to 2012, and the ongoing annual Louie Louie Parade and Festival in Peoria.

It was a thin day in history. On this day in 1689, William (III) and Mary (II) were crowned as co-rulers of Great Britain, and of course they established my eponymous alma mater four years later. On April 11, 1727, Bach’s St. Matthew Passion was premiered at St. Thomas Church in Leipzig. In 1909, the city of Tel Aviv was founded, and in 1945, it was on April 11 that American forces liberated the Nazi concentration camp at Buchenwald. Here’s a short video of the liberation, with some grim scenes of the dead:

On April 11, 1951, the Stone of Scone (above which Scottish kings were crowned) was recovered in a Scottish Abbey after it had been stolen the year before from Westminster Abbey. Queen Elizabeth (II) was crowned over it, but it was, after recovery returned to Scotland, where it belongs, in 1996. Finally, on this day in 1976, the Apple I computer was created. 63 of them remain, but only 6 in working condition. And they’re worth a pile! The one below, according to Mashable, was auctioned for $355,500 just last year:

Notables born on this day were few; they include Leo Rosten (1908), Viola Liuzzo (1925), Ethel Kennedy (1928), zoologist John Krebs (1945), and the “silent twins” June and Jennifer Gibbons. Their story is extremely bizarre, as they would speak only to each other (in speeded up English) until at last one of them died at 30. I’ve put an hour-long documentary, which is fascinating, below:

Notables who died on April 11 include John O’Hara (1970), Dolores del Río (1983), Enver Hoxha (1985), Primo Levi (1987), Kurt Vonnegut (2007), and Jonathan Winters (2013). Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is frenetically editing Listy:

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn,

A: Do you have a moment? Hili: No, I’m very busy now.

In Polish:

Ja: Masz wolną chwilę?

Hili: Nie, jestem teraz bardzo zajęta.

A tweet from Matthew showing the world’s most awesome swimming trunks. (I found that can get a similar pair here; and, Ceiling Cat help me, I did!)

Hands down, the best swim trunks I’ve ever owned. pic.twitter.com/mY8vnuwnsx — Steve !@ PAXEast (@stevecrse) April 10, 2018

Illusory pavement: it appears bumpy but actually is flat!

You call that an appendage? Now here’s an appendage!:

WELL BUCKLE UP BECAUSE SOMETIMES SCORPIONS CAN GROW TWO TAILS! https://t.co/sPo7dsKrN9 @BioDivLibrary pic.twitter.com/3A0EFIkm2G — Derek Hennen (@derekhennen) April 11, 2018

From Matthew, who notes, “This tweet from the Museum of English Rural Life went viral.”

look at this absolute unit. pic.twitter.com/LzcQ4x0q38 — The Museum of English Rural Units (@TheMERL) April 9, 2018

I despise rhubarb, but it does make noise when it grows (video and audio below):

Forced rhubarb grows at such an alarming rate—as much as an inch a day—that it actually makes squeaks, creaks, and pops as it gets bigger. It makes for sweeter rhubarb, growers say. And, not to mention, some sick beats https://t.co/Hsi22UO5m0 — Atlas Obscura (@atlasobscura) April 11, 2018

Yes, you’ll want to hear it growing, so here you go:

From Grania, the new New Yorker, sporting its very first musical cover (and I bet the notes are from real songs):

This week’s cover, “Soundtrack to Spring,” by Tom Gauld. (It’s also our first musical cover.): https://t.co/nUCOcM02IP pic.twitter.com/GKYSvmKPhD — The New Yorker (@NewYorker) April 10, 2018

More evidence for my theory, which is mine, that ancient painters simply couldn’t paint cats, and just drew human faces on distorted cat bodies:

Meanwhile life goes on for my favourite medieval cat

[Amiens, MS 200, 15th c.] pic.twitter.com/0AEwo2dhdv — Damien Kempf (@DamienKempf) April 10, 2018

From reader Barry: This is indeed a very creepy cat!