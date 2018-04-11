Wednesday: DuckLog

Honey and Frank are still with us, and eating heartily. But I’m of course worried what will happen when I leave for several weeks on Friday. Will there be ducklings? Will they suffer because I can’t feed or help protect them? Well, it can’t be helped, but I’ll still be nervous.

Yesterday the pair got two hearty meals, and I received in the mail another two pounds of mealworms in the vain hope that someone would feed them in my absence.

Here they are waddling toward me for breakfast, having just exited the pond. Frankc constantly makes little gutteral noises, but no full-fledged quacks. Honey has been silent lately.

Ever the gentleman, Sir Francis stands guard over Honey while she eats, looking around and occasionally taking a nibble of corn. The absence of a brown patch on his chest has convinced me that he’s the offspring of a hybridization between a wild mallard and a domestic duck:

A formal portrait of Frank:

And one of Honey: