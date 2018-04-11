Students continue to blame U of C shooting on failures of the University police and poor mental health care for students

As I reported a few days ago, a University of Chicago student went on a rampage one evening last week, breaking windows and bashing cars with a metal bar. He was wearing a hat and visor covering his face. The University of Chicago police were called, and ordered the student, who was stalking the alley shouting “fuck you!”, to drop the bar. They asked him this several times. Instead of dropping the weapon, he eventually charged directly at a university cop, and the cop shot him in the shoulder. The student, fourth-year Charles Thomas, survived, but is in the hospital guarded by police, facing two felony and two misdemeanor charges.

Why Thomas went on the rampage is unclear. His roommate says that Thomas sought mental health services at the University for academic stress, and they referred him to outside help, as is their custom when more than a few sessions are required. But all we have is one person’s word for that, because, of course, the University can’t comment. Thomas’s mother says there’s a history of bipolar disorder in the family, but that Thomas showed no symptoms.

All of this has been transformed by student protestors into the claim that the University failed Thomas by not providing him with the proper help, and that he certainly was bipolar (see below). But of course we know no such thing. To me it’s possible he could have been on drugs.

Bodycam video by the police (see my report) shows that the cop acted according to protocol: he backed away, warned Thomas to drop the weapon several times, and did not fire until Thomas charged him. That bar could have killed the cop, so this seems like reasonable self defense. The cops didn’t know that the assailant was a student, nor (despite student accusations of racism) that he was biracial (Asian/African-American), for he was wearing a visor that obscured his face.

Nevertheless, there have been several protests on campus over the last week, most of them indicting the University for “failing” Thomas. The implication is that they should have given him proper mental health care that would have prevented his rampage. But there’s no indication that he was “failed” by student care: Thomas was referred, presumably after being seen, to an outside therapist (again, we’re not sure if any of this happened), and that’s the usual protocol. It’s then Thomas’s responsibility to book that therapist, and not the University’s to ensure that he does. What happened is tragic, with a young man losing control of his life, but I don’t see that the University or its police bear responsibility for that. If he is mentally ill, I hope he gets help, and I’m pretty sure he will.

The students continue to beef and protest en masse, however, and I’m not sure why. It appears that they want to exculpate Thomas (perhaps because he’s a “person of color”, or just “one of us”, meaning a student?), and instead want to blame everyone but Thomas for what happened. Not only that, but they also want to parade their own feelings, saying that they’re “heartbroken.” This is archetypal victimhood culture, as seen in one student’s letter to the student newspaper (the Chicago Maroon): “Mental health and the UCPD shooting“. It begins with several tropes: emphasizing the student’s own feelings (the cop, of course, is ignored, and there’s not much empathy for Thomas himself). We also see the usual lists of demands sent out—demands made in almost complete ignorance of why Thomas did what he died:

From the letter (my emphasis):

Agony and rage just as well describe our campus’s reaction to this incident. Students have risen in protest; they have sent out demands. The pressing questions surging through campus vary in scope: Some argue as to whether the officer’s action, in the very moment of things, was at all justified. Others question why the UCPD is given as much power as a municipal police department. [JAC: Because this is what the students and parents want!] We ask these questions because we are confused as to how the very organization meant to protect us has, in fact, endangered one of us. We are hurt, perhaps because we knew Thomas personally, but maybe also because this shooting falls in tandem with the national problem of gun control which has already claimed so many victims. We are heartbroken.

The logic here is bizarre. People are asking, for example, why “the very organization meant to protect us has, in fact, endangered one of us.” The answer is simple. That “organization”, the University police, acted in self defense when “one of us” (the student) charged him brandishing a metal bar. Any police officer would have done the same, and it makes not a whit of difference that the alleged assailant was a student. The letter continues:

In the past week since the shooting, more and more of Thomas’s story has come to light. Thomas’s roommate, Dan Lastres, would reveal that Thomas, buckling under academic stress, had sought help from our very own Student Counseling Service (SCS) weeks prior, only to be referred elsewhere. Friends and family, including Thomas’s mother, expressed bewilderment at Thomas’s behavior, since he had never before acted in such a way. His mother would also disclose that their family has a history of bipolar disorder. Altogether, it became clear that Thomas acted not out of malice, but of a manic episode brought about by overwhelming stress.

Here the narrative moves from a report of bipolar disorder in the family (and none ever shown by Thomas himself) into a clear “manic episode”. That’s far from clear. And even if it was a manic episode, the police had no way of knowing that, nor would they necessarily have behaved differently had they known this was the case. The officer who shot Thomas is reported to have had extensive training in dealing with people having mental health issues.

Finally, there’s this from the same letter:

. . . Charles Thomas was let down by the University in many ways, but most egregiously in the access to the mental health resources he so needed. The catch-22 of our generation seems to be that if we speak out about the necessities of things like mental health resources, or gun control, or curbing police brutality, we are labeled as hypersensitive. Yet, if we ignore these issues, we are the ones who get hurt, which Thomas’s case shows quite literally. More must be done for us—let the painful irony of a student being endangered by his own University speak for itself.

No, there is no evidence that he was let down by the University. He was reported to have been seen and, presumably after assessment, referred to an outside carer. I’m not labeling the student who wrote this letter as hypersensitive. Rather, I am appalled by her willingness to point fingers in the absence of information. That’s ignorance, not hypersensitivity. But there is a sense of entitlement behind her—and the protestors’—reaction. It is indeed possible that the University needs to upgrade or alter its mental health system, but I know that they’ve devoted considerable time and resources to doing this. The fact is that no matter how good such a system is, it can’t prevent every unfortunate outcome of mental illness—especially if the afflicted person fails to take advantage of recommended care.

There’s another student “op-ed” letter in the same issue of the Maroon. While it’s a bit more reasonable, in that it at least admits that the attacked cop had the right to defend himself, it still makes insupportable statements. Here’s an excerpt from “A preventable tragedy“, written by a third-year student:

Still, the fact is that a man was shot during a mental health crisis. People should not be shot during a bipolar episode. There have rightly been protests on campus for days now. The protesters are right that what took place was a failing of police. The failing was by the police as a whole, who did not deal with the situation in an organized manner. They allowed an armed man to advance on one of their officers until he had to fire out of self-defense. UCPD has not, to the best of my knowledge, discharged a weapon in over thirty years before that night. That is good evidence that they tend to know what they are doing in terms of the use of deadly force. But that this officer needed to fire to protect himself from someone armed with a metal pole, seems, in retrospect, entirely unnecessary and wrong. [JAC: what else was he supposed to do?]

Again we see that this is not only “a mental health crisis” but “a bipolar episode.” Have the students not learned to avoid rushing to judgments backed by no evidence? And “a failing of police”? Watch the video (first link above) and tell me if you think the police behaved irresponsibly. The statement, “[the police] allowed an armed man to advance on one of their officers until he had to fire out of self-defense” is risible. The police allowed the man to advance? How were they supposed to stop him save with words, which they tried? This is a prime example of blaming the victim—the cop—for something that was the student’s responsibility.

I’ve pretty much given up on the newspaper itself to editorialize sensibly about these issues. The Maroon not only hasn’t said a word in favor of free speech, nor uttered a peep about Steve Bannon’s scheduled appearance here, which prompted faculty, students, and alumni to call for his deplatforming, but they’ve also remained totally silent on the shooting. It would seem to me that the paper should be pointing out the rush to judgment and the unconscionable blaming of police. But all we get is crickets. The paper’s editors are pusillanimous, and that’s a word that’s too kind.