Readers’ wildlife photos

Reader Ken Phelps sent some sea life (his notes are indented):

Returning from fishing off Cabo San Lucas. Local pelicans and sea lions chase the boats in hope of treats. We didn’t provide any, but a bit of arm waving attracts them for a portrait. The sea lions hop up onto the swim grid with no apparent effort.

 

4 Comments

  Michael Fisher
    Posted April 11, 2018 at 10:01 am

    That might be Pancho the sea lion
    Or the locals call all the sea lions who do this by that name
    I hadn’t noticed before the bulge in the forehead – yet they don’t echo-locate

    Reply
  Kevin Henderson
    Posted April 11, 2018 at 10:02 am

    Seems like a happy sea lion. His whiskers look more like cartilage than hair.

    Reply
  paultorek
    Posted April 11, 2018 at 10:29 am

    Aren’t sea lions honorary cats? How irresistible.

    Reply
  Paul Doerder
    Posted April 11, 2018 at 11:01 am

    Great shots. The old Peterson field guide referred to pelicans as “large, ponderous” birds. Yet, they appear so graceful floating in air over waves, as in the photo. Its fun to watch them feed, plunging head first into the water.

    Reply

