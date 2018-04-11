Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ the Patriarchy

The new Jesus and Mo strip, called “forms,” came in an email with this note, “Moses crops up again. Where does he come from? Where does he go? I’m sorry, I don’t know.”

Note that all the faiths are anti-woman, but Islam mysteriously gets a break:

  1. Randall Schenck
    Posted April 11, 2018 at 9:10 am | Permalink

    In the Islamic religion the women are pretty much stuck although a revolt would be nice. I don’t know what the excuse is in the Christian world here. It is beyond belief.

  2. Madgerbil
    Posted April 11, 2018 at 9:45 am | Permalink

    I don’t know that Islam gets a break at all…

    The barmaid suggests it’s the worst of all three faiths for misogyny and then Mo slaps her down – because she is a woman.

    • Randall Schenck
      Posted April 11, 2018 at 9:59 am | Permalink

      And jumps in there with Islamophobic. Did you miss that part?

    • Michael Fisher
      Posted April 11, 2018 at 10:13 am | Permalink

      It is Jesus [Christian] & Moses [Jew] who give Islam a break – when the bar wench gets around to having a go at Islam those two get ‘frowny face’ with her

      • Rik Smith
        Posted April 11, 2018 at 10:36 am | Permalink

        Oh, now I get what Jerry meant. Must be too early or I’ve only had one cup of coffee. . .

  3. Ken Kukec
    Posted April 11, 2018 at 11:10 am | Permalink

    “Moses crops up again. Where does he come from? Where does he go? I’m sorry, I don’t know.”

    Reminds me of what Beckett said in response to questions about Godot — that everything he knows about the characters is in the play; if he knew anything else, he’d’ve put it in there, too.

    • Michael Fisher
      Posted April 11, 2018 at 11:42 am | Permalink

      A good rule when it comes to Beckett [just my opinion] is ignore everything he says about his work, or even better ignore the work altogether.

      Reasons:
      ** It’s in line with his own art which was driving towards minimalism – you’d be carrying on his work by ignoring it!
      ** He’s Irish – enjoys a good joke at the expense of all about
      ** He helped James Joyce research stuff for what would be Finnegans Wake…
      ** Wiki Quote:

      …In November 1930, he presented a paper in French to the Modern Languages Society of Trinity on the Toulouse poet Jean du Chas, founder of a movement called le Concentrisme. It was a literary parody, for Beckett had in fact invented the poet and his movement that claimed to be “at odds with all that is clear and distinct in Descartes”. Beckett later insisted that he had not intended to fool his audience…

      [my foot!]
      ** He lived in France mostly & followed the absurdist tradition

      He’s Spike Milligan with the jokes removed – or a Warholist better than Warhol: audience bafflement was his real secret project [IMO]

      Oh, & his poetry is absolute shite 🙂

  4. JonLynnHarvey
    Posted April 11, 2018 at 12:18 pm | Permalink

    None of these religions is stellar in its attitude to women, but post-Biblical Christianity is far worse than anything in the New Testament. You get early church fathers describing women as cesspools of corruption.
    Tertullian: “The curse God pronounced on your sex still weighs on the world. …You are the devil’s gateway”
    Gregory of Nazianzus: “Fierce is the dragon and cunning the asp; But women have the malice of both.”
    A remarkable contrast to Jesus’ relatively egalitarian attitude.
    The Old Testament has 2 books named after women (3 in the Catholic expanded edition), and the New has none. Had Marcionitism won the field, it might be a different story.

