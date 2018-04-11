Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ the Patriarchy

The new Jesus and Mo strip, called “forms,” came in an email with this note, “Moses crops up again. Where does he come from? Where does he go? I’m sorry, I don’t know.”
Note that all the faiths are anti-woman, but Islam mysteriously gets a break:
In the Islamic religion the women are pretty much stuck although a revolt would be nice. I don’t know what the excuse is in the Christian world here. It is beyond belief.
I don’t know that Islam gets a break at all…
The barmaid suggests it’s the worst of all three faiths for misogyny and then Mo slaps her down – because she is a woman.
And jumps in there with Islamophobic. Did you miss that part?
It is Jesus [Christian] & Moses [Jew] who give Islam a break – when the bar wench gets around to having a go at Islam those two get ‘frowny face’ with her
Oh, now I get what Jerry meant. Must be too early or I’ve only had one cup of coffee. . .
Reminds me of what Beckett said in response to questions about Godot — that everything he knows about the characters is in the play; if he knew anything else, he’d’ve put it in there, too.
A good rule when it comes to Beckett [just my opinion] is ignore everything he says about his work, or even better ignore the work altogether.
Reasons:
** It’s in line with his own art which was driving towards minimalism – you’d be carrying on his work by ignoring it!
** He’s Irish – enjoys a good joke at the expense of all about
** He helped James Joyce research stuff for what would be Finnegans Wake…
** Wiki Quote:
[my foot!]
** He lived in France mostly & followed the absurdist tradition
He’s Spike Milligan with the jokes removed – or a Warholist better than Warhol: audience bafflement was his real secret project [IMO]
Oh, & his poetry is absolute shite 🙂
None of these religions is stellar in its attitude to women, but post-Biblical Christianity is far worse than anything in the New Testament. You get early church fathers describing women as cesspools of corruption.
Tertullian: “The curse God pronounced on your sex still weighs on the world. …You are the devil’s gateway”
Gregory of Nazianzus: “Fierce is the dragon and cunning the asp; But women have the malice of both.”
A remarkable contrast to Jesus’ relatively egalitarian attitude.
The Old Testament has 2 books named after women (3 in the Catholic expanded edition), and the New has none. Had Marcionitism won the field, it might be a different story.