Tuesday: Hili dialogue

Good morning; it’s Tuesday, April 10, 2018—the 100th day of the year—and I’ll be leaving for Florida and Southern New Mexico on Friday. If any readers are in NM (south of Albuquerque) between April 19 and 26 and want to say hi, email me; I’m traveling but am not sure of my schedule. It’ll be a few degrees above freezing in Chicago today, climbing into the fifties (Fahrenheit) by Friday, but the Cubs opener yesterday was SNOWED OUT! They’ll play it today.

It’s National Cinnamon Roll Day (I love ’em!), and National Siblings Day, celebrating those with whom you share 25% to 50% of your genes (or 0% if your siblings are adopted).

On this day in 837 (AD), Halley’s Comet appeared, making its closest approach to Earth (5.1 million km or 3.2 million miles). On April 10, the first copyright law, the “Statute of Anne“, came into effect in Great Britain. On this day in 1865, one day after surrendering to Grant at Appomattox, Robert E. Lee addressed his troops for the last time. Exactly 11 years, later, the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) was founded in New York City. And it was on April 10, 1912, that the RMS Titanic took off from Southampton on its maiden voyage—and its last voyage. On April 10, 1925, F. Scott Fitzgerald’s novel The Great Gatsby, was published in New York by Scribners. I don’t know if it’s read in high school any more, but it was a staple of our English classes, and remains one of my favorite books. On this day in 1963, 129 U.S. sailors died when the nuclear submarine USS Thresher sank at sea. Here’s a reconstruction of what people think happened:

On this day in 1970, Paul McCartney quit the Beatles. All great things must come to and end. And, on this day twenty years ago, the Good Friday Agreement was signed in Northern Ireland.

Notables born on this day include William Booth (1829, he founded the Salvation Army), Joseph Pulitzer (1847), Omar Sharif (1932), and Paul Theroux (1941). Those who expired on April 10 include Kahil Gibran (1931), Pierre Teilhard de Chardin (1955), Evelyn Waugh (1966), Walker Evans (1975), and Dixie Carter (2010). Today’s Google Doodle honors the life of Omar Sharif, who would have been 86 today (he died in 2015, and his real name was Michel Dimitri Chalhoub. You will remember him as Ali from Lawrence of Arabia, and as Zhivago from Doctor Zhivago. He was one of the world’s best contract bridge players, and smoked 100 cigarettes a day.

Walker Evans is another of my favorite photographers, and took many pictures of people hit hard during the Depression and the Dust Bowl. Here’s his “Sharecropper’s family, Hale County, Alabama”, photographed in 1935:

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is up to no good:

Some tweets from Grania, including a kindle of twitching kittens:

This truly is a spectacular photograph, and the caption tells how it was made:

Possibly the greatest aerial shot of any city in the world, ever. Alfred G. Buckham's matchless Aerial view of Edinburgh (1920). In order to get dazzling shots like this, Buckham would hang out of the aircraft with his leg tied to the seat with a rope 📷 https://t.co/6zJ7FQUA6n pic.twitter.com/F0IzmaJgjm — National Galleries (@NatGalleriesSco) April 7, 2018

A wonderful story about the adoption of a feral cat (sound on!):

No one thought this feral cat could be adopted — but her mom knew exactly what she needed to be happy 💚 pic.twitter.com/CpHO54YRih — The Dodo (@dodo) April 9, 2018

Paleolithic cave art in Greece (Crete):

GREECE HAS PALAEOLITHIC ART The earliest known Greek art has been identified in a cave on the island of Crete. Depicting extinct animals, it has been found to date to the end of the last Ice Age and is more than 11,000 years old https://t.co/m65zcl33vM pic.twitter.com/FBLlXfVlFW — The Ice Age (@Jamie_Woodward_) April 8, 2018

Comparison of the cave art to fossil data demonstrates that an extinct endemic deer (Candiacervus) is represented at Asphendou Cave in Crete. This is the earliest figural art yet discovered in Greece. See the evidence and arguments here https://t.co/niRFVOHgFK #IceAgeArt #Greece pic.twitter.com/EdIJILqRMA — The Ice Age (@Jamie_Woodward_) April 8, 2018

And the movie “Aliens”, compressed into just one minute:

Matthew found a guy who did what I was unable to do: rear my botfly out to an adult (mine died in the pupal stage). Look at that beautiful fly!

Biologist Parrish Brady poses with a little bot fly friend he accidentally carried back from Belize in his leg. pic.twitter.com/D8gjklEPFw — Alex Wild (@Myrmecos) April 9, 2018