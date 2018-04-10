Readers’ wildlife photos (and video)

Stephen Barnard is back with some nice pictures from Idaho—and a video. His captions and descriptions are indented:

Cinnamon Teal, Spatula cyanoptera:

Hairy Woodpecker, Leuconotopicus villosus:

Sandhill Crane, Antigone canadensis:

Yellow-headed Blackbird (Xanthocephalus xanthocephalus), king of the roost, and about as yellow as nature gets:

Finally, a HUGE bumblebee that landed on the stripping skirt of my boat while I was fishing. Species unknown. (It was really big.):

A pair of American kestrels (Falco sparverius) are about to adopt a nestbox Stephen built for them. First, a video he took of one of them:

This is the male. He’s calling back and forth with the beckoning female, becoming increasingly aroused until flying off to mate.

At least one reader asked how the kestrel nesting box looked.

This is on the back of the garage. The nest box is east-facing, which is ideal for morning photography. They perch in a bare, dead tree. It’s perfect. I have a feeling that the female is in the box. It will take more observation to be sure. They seem to be getting more tolerant of me.

Deets and Hitch: “The chasing game”: