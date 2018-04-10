Readers’ wildlife photos (and video)

Stephen Barnard is back with some nice pictures from Idaho—and a video. His captions and descriptions are indented:
Cinnamon Teal, Spatula cyanoptera:
Hairy Woodpecker, Leuconotopicus villosus:
Sandhill Crane, Antigone canadensis:
Yellow-headed Blackbird (Xanthocephalus xanthocephalus), king of the roost, and about as yellow as nature gets:
Finally, a HUGE bumblebee that landed on the stripping skirt of my boat while I was fishing. Species unknown. (It was really big.):
A pair of American kestrels (Falco sparverius) are about to adopt a nestbox Stephen built for them. First, a video he took of one of them:
This is the male. He’s calling back and forth with the beckoning female, becoming increasingly aroused until flying off to mate.
At least one reader asked how the kestrel nesting box looked.
This is on the back of the garage. The nest box is east-facing, which is ideal for morning photography. They perch in a bare, dead tree. It’s perfect. I have a feeling that the female is in the box. It will take more observation to be sure.
They seem to be getting more tolerant of me.
Deets and Hitch: “The chasing game”:
Have seen those yellow-headed Blackbirds before and thought I was seeing things. Maybe the bee needed a rest to make it across the water? Dogs must catch a lot of bugs?
Nice! The bee looks to be this species: https://bugguide.net/node/view/1415875, which occurs in your area.
Those look like very happy dogs.
Yep, I was the one who wanted to see the kestrel nest box. It looks like a sized-up version of the one I have for wrens and chickadees from plans from the Mo dept. of conservation. I’m sure plans are available online somewhere. I may have the attempt it someday.
And that is the picture of pure unadulterated dog joy. I do wonder how they manage to avoid biting their tongues though.
Dogs do seem to be one of the animals other than humans who almost certainly play.
Otters and crows too.