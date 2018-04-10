Poll: Is Trump toast?

What with the unprecedented FBI raids on the office, home, and hotel room of Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen (see here and here for good analyses)—raids that wouldn’t have been authorized unless there was some suspicion of illegal activity—things are looking worse than ever for the First Moron. The raids are apparently in connection with the Stormy Daniels affair, and bear on the issues of illegal campaign contributions, bank fraud, and so on. They’re especially telling because of the normal lawyer/client privilege, which can be broached if there is probable cause to believe that there is illegal activity afoot. And if Mueller and his team or the FBI finds it, Cohen either has to go to jail or blow the whistle on Trump—if the prez is involved.
It’s been nearly 15 months of a disastrous Presidency—one even worse than I imagined possible—and I’m calling this the end of the line for Trump. That is, I predict they’ll find him culpable and he’ll either have to resign or be impeached. Most of you probably disagree with me, but let’s find out. Please vote below:
I was listening to ‘stay tuned with Preet’ a formal Da in New York I believe. He reckons the fact Mueller is talking about writing a report at this stage indicates that he will not attempt to indict Trump on criminal charges but will pass it over to congress to decide on impeachment etc
I’m pretty sure you’re referring to Preet Bharara, the former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York (the district based in Manhattan). There was a scandal early in the Trump administration when the Donald canned Bharara, after first promising to retain him, when Bharara didn’t return Trump’s improper phone calls and didn’t demonstrate sufficient personal loyalty to Trump.
Yesterday’s searches of Michael Cohen’s office, residence, and hotel room were overseen by Bharara’s successor in the SDNY, Geoffrey Berman — a Trump appointee, and Trump campaign donor, and former law partner of Trump’s butt-buddy Rudy Giuliani.
It’s a safe bet they’ve got the goods on Cohen, or this move would’ve never been approved.
Yes that’s the guy- forgive my Mistaken in his title- I am English!
I didn’t know that info that is interesting stuff Re him and Trump.
He is still the best president you have had since Obama.
And the worst, eh?
It’s all up to Cohen at this point. He could easily implicate either from the evidence seized or verbally, that Trump was complicit in crimes, a lot of which may have occurred years ago. It’s hard to know, but Mueller’s team appears to have been engaged in active probing surveillance of Cohen, which is why they raided three locations at the same time. This is usually to prevent destruction of evidence.
Mueller’s report will not be an indictment, but it WILL specify that crimes were committed, and it will defer the actions to be taken to Rosenstein probably with language that a ‘sitting’ president cannot be indicted or that action is withheld on a judgement relevant to that.
A muffin, maybe.
/@
I see a very messy time coming up.
He won’t resign because his extreme narcissism tells him that he is the only one who is right about everything.
He might fire Mueller which will cause civil unrest in the US. I know I will take to the streets if that happens.
Many issues will come out of criminal and constitutional misconduct but the Republicans in Congress are too cowardly to vote for impeachment, even if the Democrats take over both houses in November.
There is a strong possibility that the current administration will cause war(s) with N. Korea, Iran and/or China for the purpose of deflection.
There is a good chance that the US’s democratic, constitutional republic will be permanently damaged. The only fix for that which I can see is a complete coup to replace the entire administration. I don’t see the military supporting the current shit-stain-in-chief.
Not a pretty picture.
Sometimes extreme narcissists will quit things and justify it as it as being no longer interesting, a place where everyone is stupid, etc. So, there is that possibility with Trump. I hope he does leave.
My thought as well; he can then blame everyone else for obstructing his purportedly mandated agenda.
A Roberto Duran-style “no mas” moment.
Yeah, what gamers call a “rage quit” might be a possibility.
I’d hold the door open for him. What can we do to encourage him to leave?
Reiterating a comment that I made a few days ago: at the the moment that Trump resigns, Melania will sue for divorce (with good cause). Trump knows that, so his pride will drive him to resist resignation at any cost either to himself or to the long-term health of the US political system.
You may be right Diana, I was thinking that he has invested so much time into his presidency that it would be too hard for him to abandon it. A sunk presidency fallacy if you will.
A “complete coup” will definitively mean the end of democracy. As bad as Trump is, this action would even be worse than him remaining in office. That you can even contemplate this idea is indicative of the sad state of the American political system.
I lived through Watergate and this seems much worse. I expect it will take more than simple obstruction of justice, tho. I also expect there will be more.
And he has already been whining about how this is a witch hunt. Good grief.
Yeah, it’s a witch hunt — and the Trump administration is Act 1, Scene 1 of Macbeth.
“False face must hide what the false heart doth know.”
It is worse than Watergate. Back then, I watched the Watergate hearings virtually every day. The bipartisanship that existed then is simply not present today. In addition, the whole Watergate mess was due to a cover up by Nixon and his crew of a petty crime: the break-in of the DNC headquarters at the Watergate complex. Trump, on the other hand, is the head of a crime family, who has brought his criminal ways to the presidency. Trump is a messianic figure to his cult and, therefore, represents a much greater threat to democracy than ever Nixon did. When Nixon resigned, the nation was relieved. There was no violence or even demonstrations in his support. If Trump leaves before the end of his term, some of his cultists may resort to violence. The constitutional structure of the American government would tremble.
Trump resign … spfff. Denial is not just a river in Egypt any more. C’mon.
Also, that raid was undertaken by the FBI, not Mueller’s team, as the subject didn’t fall under Mueller’s mandate, so Mueller isn’t involved. The FBI had to look at the evidence and determine if there was cause for the raid, then they had to convince a judge there was sufficient cause for the raid, so there is something serious there … at least for the hapless lawyer.
Trump will just tweet that “everyone knows none of the good lawyers will work for me, so this is all his fault, the guy’s a shyster.”
This is a two-step process: 1. lift bus, 2. throw the guy under it.
An important distinction but Trump’s statements already show that it is either lost on him or he is choosing to ignore it because it doesn’t fit his narrative.
Actually, it can also be spun the other way. Mueller is so anti-Trump that he went out of his way to take action something outside his purview as special counsel. This might even be true. It is hard to believe someone like Mueller, who has defended the rule of law for his entire life and who Trump has bad-mouthed incessantly, would now want to protect Trump. He may be fair but he’s still human.
From what I’ve read, Mueller didn’t find anything that had to do with his investigation, he found criminal activity that he had to turn over to the SD of NY.
Speculation: By fling state charges against Cohen, he cannot be pardoned and may be pressured to reveal information in exchange for a deal.
I don’t foresee congress doing anything to remove tRump from office.
Right now, the Cohen matter is still under federal jurisdiction, inasmuch as it was conducted by the FBI under the auspices of the local US Attorney’s office and Main Justice in DC.
If Trump tries to subvert the process by pardoning Cohen, I think it likely that the State of New York, under NY attorney general Eric Schneiderman, will pursue charges against Cohen or anyone else implicated by the evidence seized from Cohen. (I understand there’s been some coordination already between Mueller’s team the NY AG’s office.)
“By fling state charges against Cohen, he cannot be pardoned and may be pressured to reveal information in exchange for a deal.” I’m no lawyer, but I don’t think these are state charges — unless the New York Attorney General’s office files them, so I think that Cohen could indeed be pardoned. If he were brought up on state charges, that’s another matter. And I’ve heard some in the know opine that Muller is hoping, at some point, to involve the NY AG, Eric Schneiderman, whose office has been filing scads of suits against “President Donald Trump’s administration or congressional Republicans.” In addition to the other reasons I’ve read for Muller’s decision to use the NY FBI office to conduct the raid, it would help cement connections between Federal and State authorities re present and future indictments against Trump’s associates because Trump can’t pardon someone indicted on state charges — the NYAG’s office is already investigating Manafort; and if Trump himself were brought up on state charges re business in New York, he couldn’t pardon himself.
Here’s an interesting article about Schneiderman and Trump (who hates S with a passion) http://www.businessinsider.com/new-york-attorney-general-files-100-trump-lawsuits-2017-12. This article also discusses the Muller-Schneiderman association and strategy. BTW, Schneiderman’s suit against Trump “University” was just settled — Trump lost, must pay millions, so you know that verdict just increased Trumpls hate for Schneiderman exponentially.
Further, It seems to me that at least in one area, Trump has attempted to disassociate himself from Cohen by declaring that he knew nothing of the payoff to Stormy Daniels. I write “attempted” because the raid might turn up records that show he knew about and/or abetted the payoff.
I didn’t see Ken Kukec’s response before posting mine, it was sitting in the comment template as a draft for a while before I sent it. He’s a legal eagle and expressed my point far better and more succinctly than I.
I thought you done pretty good, counselor. 🙂
At this point, I am loathe to make predictions. Under our current primary-driven electoral system, my guess is that the GOP majorities in Congress will do nothing – too afraid of offending “the base.” And I doubt Muller will indict – remember that Nixon was only an unindicted co-conspirator. So the focus needs to be on November 2018 – the only obvious way to move forward is to relegate the GOP to minority status in one or (preferably) both houses.
I voted “yes” but I don’t think he will be gone this year. As long as Republicans control Congress they will cover for him regardless of how bad it gets. Unless the Republicans are so totally demolished in the fall that they reconstitute themselves as responsible conservatives, he will continue to slime his way along.
I actually voted that he’d get in trouble but somehow survive. Slime is right. He’ll just slime along. I don’t think he will be forced out anytime soon. I think if he leaves, he will quit when things get too hot for him personally and he’ll blame everyone else and say he is stepping down because he is surrounded by morons and mean people that pick on him all the time. Otherwise, he’ll just stay.
My thoughts exactly, stated in a very articulate way. He may well resign before his term is completed, but it’s impossible to predict if any given misconduct will bring him down.
If he’s toast, his hair is marmalade.
Glen Davidson
Ha ha good one!
I would rather think he is S.O.S. I want his beef to be creamed.
That is good, maybe excellent.
Aw. I like SOS but not with marmalade.
Prediction: Trump will get in trouble, but if he’s impeached, there will be a “cold dead fingers” rebellion from his hardcore supporters. Not pretty.
If the evidence against Trump regarding money-laundering and corrupt ties to Russia gets as bad as I suspect it might, we may see the Republicans fracture into hardcore deplorable Trump supporters and more traditional Republicans looking for a cave higher up the hillside to escape the rising floodwaters. It could spell the end of the GOP as we known it.
I find myself wondering, do traditional Republicans even exist these days? And what does ‘traditional Republican’ even mean?
I would have hoped traditional Republicans would have exited the party a decade ago and the last year would have driven out any left that were sitting on the fence.
There’s probably one somewhere or other. Couldn’t tell you how to find it though.
These are the people who threatened violence if he didn’t win the election. Yeah, it won’t be pretty.
It’s not really up to Mueller or Cohen or Manafort or Stormy or anyone other than the massive blue tsunami in the midterms that will give the Democrats control of the House and the Senate. If that doesn’t happen the lunatic will finish his term, because the Republicans will do nothing no matter how damning the evidence.
+1
I am betting (with myself( that the Dems will manage to not do that well in the midterms, since we are pretty good at snatching defeat from the jaws of victory.
If the Dems take the House this Fall, the Judiciary Committee will commence unrelenting televised public hearings after the new congress is seated in January. I doubt Trump will weather that type of exposure.
That would be so great! I haven’t enjoyed daytime tv since the watergate hearings.
Trump is a criminal. He has committed high crimes and misdemeanors. He should be removed from office, but first he has to be indicted, tried and convicted. The man has no ethical compass and is completely unfit to hold public office. He is out to destroy people’s confidence in government and the democratic process. This agenda fits the agenda of the economic elite who hate government and democracy. I fear a side show of military activity will be undertaken to get the spotlight off of Trump and his crimes.
John J. Fitzgerald
I voted “no opinion”. I don’t know, and think it can go either way. Trump stays as long as useful for the powerful, but now that he signed the papers and seems to pose a risk, they might think he needs to go. I think the truth doesn’t matter, at all. I don’t believe rule of law plays a role in this.
Looks like the storm will sink Trump’s ship…
To clarify, Mueller did not do this hit on Cohen. He may benefit, depending on what is found but his boss, the Asst. Attorney General is the guy, and his office who determined that the raid would be done by the Federal Attorney in NY. What was it Trump called this yesterday. A break in on his lawyer’s place, and a disgrace for the whole nation.
I suspect Cohen’s days as an attorney are now over and he may be in deep trouble, but he will take a bullet for Trump and he won’t flip. Too bad. He never was much of a lawyer, he was the fixer, running around cleaning up after the great leader.
Unless stopped by other circumstances Mueller will continue until the job is done. I just don’t see Trump making it to the next election in 2020. The results of 2018 will kind of tell us how long.
Cohen might take the “bullet” for drumpf, but maybe not. These guys are all without honor. Cohen may well have done himself in. If the criminal activity has anything to do with the payment to Stormy Daniels, Cohen has said that he did it on his own, not at the behest of a client. Thus, there is no attorney-client privelege.
True but attorney or not, I just don’t see Cohen ratting on Trump. If he does go that way Trump is in deeper stuff than even he thought. This guy knows where the bodies are buried.
With 10 months remaining in Obama’s presidency, Republicans successfully blocked his constitutional power to replace a Supreme Court justice. Keeping Trump in his seat until his term expires in 2020 would be trivially easy, and they will, with the certain complicity of chicken-shit Democrats, who have never seen a good fight from which they wouldn’t retreat. There is no doubt about this whatsoever.
What Trump can’t do is win re-election (not that the fat-assed narcissist would try, of course.)
^This. Though I wouldn’t put it past him to rage quit at some point before 2020.
I voted “no opinion”. I don’t know if Trump has anyone he actually takes advice from. Doesn’t look it, but if there is, then that might work.
Otherwise, the “rage quit” idea (above) is a possible outcome.
I worry though about the 30% or whatever of the hard core supporters, especially with the firearms situation.
I voted yes but will acknowledge that nothing is a given with the current configuration of Congress. I have thought for a while that Mueller’s investigation would turn up dirt on Trump, likely related to his business dealings, that would lead either to resignation or impeachment. I think it’s more likely Trump will simply get sick to death of the constant questioning of his fitness for office, the duties of the office, and the potential for being impeached and will resign. Republicans will abandon him if they think he’s wrecking their chance at holding on to the House and Senate. Who knows? I hate to predict anything with much confidence given the craziness of political life right now.
This will prove good for Trump.
Very likely.
By the way, how many voted Trump is toast in the last such poll? Or the one before that?
On the day Trump was inaugurated, I made him no better than even money to finish his term of office. And within minutes of Trump’s firing FBI director James Comey, I said Trump had set himself on a course for his eventual removal from office. I’d happily double down on those bets right now.
So little of what goes on with this administration makes sense to me that I cannot make a prediction about its future with any confidence. That’s not entirely true. I predict this administration will continue to piss me off well beyond its conclusion, whenever that may be.
Don’t underestimate tRUMP’s resourcefulness. We’re talking about someone the bankers placed on a measly $400,000 a month allowance back in the austere 1990s.
So here’s a legal question that I have not heard answered by the TV legal pundits.
We know that Mueller referred this issue to Justice as whatever they found was indicative of a crime having been committed but wasn’t directly pertinent to his investigation. Whatever they discovered is now being pursued independently of the Mueller investigation. Can the investigation of Trump’s lawyer and the Stormy Daniels affair later find something pertinent to Mueller’s investigation and refer it back? Perhaps they will find that Trump’s lawyer committed crimes that are relevant to the Mueller investigation.
I think they would be obligated to send anything relevant to Mueller. Otherwise they would be concealing evidence.
I agree with that and, let’s say Trump thinks he can jump up and pardon Cohen. He has no way to pardon what the NY Fed has on him.
I am not so sure they could use it because of attorney-client privilege. My guess is that whatever they found would have to be, by itself, evidence of a crime likely to have been committed. Just finding something helpful to Mueller’s investigation would be insufficient.
As one legal pundit pointed out, it is not for the FBI to determine what is privileged but a judge much later. Once some tidbit has been uncovered by searching Cohen’s stuff, it is going to get known to the other investigation and, even if it can’t be used directly, it is going to point them in the right direction though they would have to avoid a “fruit of the poisonous tree” accusation.
By all accounts Mueller is considered to be very good at his job. I’d guess, or is it just hope(?), that he would not make such a mistake.
I agree but it would be hard to unknow something that is discovered inadvertently or told to you by someone on the other investigation. No one is going to be so disciplined as to avoid following up something they know to be a fruitful direction even though they can’t actually use the fruit in court or should forget that it exists.
The answer is yes.
I think it likely that Cohen has exposure on the Russia investigation. He and Trump’s Russian partner-in-crime, Felix Sater, were neck deep in Trump’s effort to build a Trump Tower Moscow as late as January 2016 — which included some hinky emails between Cohen and Sater about using the deal to secure Putin’s support for Trump’s presidential run. Cohen also carried some type of bizarre Ukrainian “peace plan” from the Russians to then-National Security Adviser Mike Flynn, in an effort to lift US sanctions on Russia. I’m sure Mueller is interested in both those incidents.
I also suspect that Deputy AG Rosenstein referred the Cohen investigation to the local US Attorney’s office in part to set up a double safeguard that Mueller’s team would not be tainted by exposure to any material from Cohen’s office that might be protected by Trump’s attorney-client privilege with him.
First, I think Trump’s survival instinct is to fight all the way — he’s immune to prosecution while in office.
As others have said, no expectation that Rs would have the guts to impeach, even if they would vastly prefer Pence at this point.
And, if Trump does eventually resign [only in the face of impeachment from a huge D wave in congress, he will do so poisonously. Just as he expected to do after the election, claim every kind of fraud, and invite his followers to the streets.
In the next months, whether he fires Mueller, he almost certainly will drive the US into one or several wars, by intent or incompetence. Bolton has been waiting for this for 15 years, and has the list.
Whether Trump goes before the end of his term largely depends on one thing: the support of his cult, i.e., the Republican base. Republican support in Congress will be needed to impeach and remove Trump, even if the Democrats take control of both houses after the November election. Republican candidates need the support of the base to win the nominating primaries. If the polls show significant erosion for Trump, the Republicans will turn on him in a minute. But this erosion of support must take place first. Republicans in Congress are such moral cowards that only saving their own hides will make them denounce Trump and his crime family. Trump could save everybody a lot of trouble by resigning, but I think there is much less than a fifty percent chance this will happen within the next year. In his delusional and paranoid state, he thinks that the majority of American people support him.
Yes, Trump thinks the entire justice department and the FBI is crooked. Certainly not him so the witch hunt goes on. He even sees it as a democratic conspiracy although the top people after him are all republicans. Someone probably has told him this and that just makes him crazier. If trump is going to go nuclear on this, Rod Rosenstein is the next to be fired but I don’t see how that gets him to Mueller really.
Can somebody please explain to me why the Stormy Daniels affair is even a thing? What crime was possibly committed (other than the recent allegations that she has been threatened by mysterious Trumpians).
See this article in USA today for a discussion of the potential criminal implications of the Stormy Daniels affair.
https://www.usatoday.com/story/opinion/2018/03/26/stormy-daniels-creates-more-legal-problems-donald-trump-column/457275002/
First, it may be proof that Trump is a “pussy grabber” and it wasn’t just “locker room talk”. He has consistently denied every sexual accusation so catching him in one throws shade on all the others.
Second, it may be a campaign finance violation. Search elsewhere for explanation of how this works.
Third, Trump may have authorized the threat on Stormy Daniels. This may be hard to prove though she claims she would recognize the threatener so it is possible he could be found and, via plea deals, the order followed up the chain of command.
Regarding that threat on Daniels, I heard her lawyer saying last night that going out with a likeness or drawing of this guy who threatened her was next on their list. I think he said this would be made public in the next day or two and there would be a reward if anyone can id the guy.
Her lawyer has been a master at spoon-feeding the public in order to maintain maximum media and public attention. She also comes off as authentic as one in her position can be. It will be interesting if people recognize the person. Also interesting is if the person, if real, is still alive.
We don’t know if this is only, or mostly about l’affair Stormy. Most pundits seems to believe that this is a combination of bank fraud/money laundering, and possible violation of election law [we still have a few limits], as in paying off stormy and other embarrassments before the election with campaign funds, or laundering and commingling foreign, campaign, and foreign funds. The only thing we really know is Cohen’s claim that he paid off Stormy with $130000 in personal funds, and that alone may either represent an illegal campaign contribution. Or if reimbursed, from where. And the raids make it likely that FBI knows or beleives there were other similar payments to other parties. Roughly, all the above lead to the sort of charges that brought down John Edwards in the 1990s.
Should a change in the US Presidency occur before the 2020 election, we should not forget that behind the Trump creature lurks the Pence creature…
Who seems to be somewhat like Brazil’s Michel Temer — an old-line amoral pol and loyal lapdog of the rich but one who does have the basic competence of knowing how his system works as well as where the bodies are buried.
Thus, the arrival of the Pence creature seems extremely unlikely to halt or even to mitigate the chaos fomented and unleashed by the Trump Creature, its deluded followers, or the collective obscenity that is today’s Republican Party (a group that includes some who call themselves Democrats as well).
Never before, not even during the Civil War, has the USA been in such a pathetic condition. One wonders if it is going to end its days as a nuclear-armed banana republic.
I’ve not voted yet. I’m waiting to see which way Putin tells me to.
I’m not all that intelligent so I’m not going to try to sound smart. But I don’t think “The Grump” (as I call him) will ever get his. He never gets in trouble the way most people would for the crimes he’s committed. He’s sort of the Lindsay Lohan of the Business World.
I’ll be relieved if he isn’t reelected in 2020; I honestly think that he will.
But maybe, just maybe, stuff like this will hurt his reelection chances. But right now, his approval among Republicans is about 79 percent among Republicans:
http://news.gallup.com/interactives/185273/r.aspx?g_source=WWWV7HP&g_medium=topic&g_campaign=tiles
I meant: “his approval rating among Republicans is 79 percent.” Oops. I had a covefe moment.
No matter what happens Putin gets what he wants. Chaos in America. Either in the political system, or worse.
And Republicans are complicit.
There is a point many seem to miss I think. If you want to charge a man the worst thing you can do is raid his lawyer’s office. The slightest glitch or error and it’s all fruit of the poisonous tree. It’s also appeal fodder. This suggests the suspected crimes are not Trump’s.
As I said above, I think Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein may have referred this investigation to the US Attorney’s office for the Southern District of New York, in part, to create a double “Chinese Wall” between any privileged information seized from Cohen’s office and Mueller’s investigation.
The US Justice Department has a pretty elaborate system in place for dealing with searches of lawyers’ offices, including creation of a separate “taint” team to screen seized materials to ensure they are not disclosed to the agents and prosecutors conducting the primary investigation. There’s a section in the U.S. Attorney’s Manual addressing the topic, 9-13.420.
This will all be litigated to a fare-the-well before anything gets turned over to the special counsel’s office.
I would prefer a fare-them-ill to a fare-the-well.
Keep in mind that, were attorney’s offices immune from search warrants, it would encourage criminals to stash all their incriminating documents there. Indeed, many organized-crime figures have tried this ploy over the years by hiring “house counsel.”