Poll: Is Trump toast?

What with the unprecedented FBI raids on the office, home, and hotel room of Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen (see here and here for good analyses)—raids that wouldn’t have been authorized unless there was some suspicion of illegal activity—things are looking worse than ever for the First Moron. The raids are apparently in connection with the Stormy Daniels affair, and bear on the issues of illegal campaign contributions, bank fraud, and so on. They’re especially telling because of the normal lawyer/client privilege, which can be broached if there is probable cause to believe that there is illegal activity afoot. And if Mueller and his team or the FBI finds it, Cohen either has to go to jail or blow the whistle on Trump—if the prez is involved.

It’s been nearly 15 months of a disastrous Presidency—one even worse than I imagined possible—and I’m calling this the end of the line for Trump. That is, I predict they’ll find him culpable and he’ll either have to resign or be impeached. Most of you probably disagree with me, but let’s find out. Please vote below: