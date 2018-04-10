How you can tell if your Facebook data were given to Cambridge Analytica

Now there’s not much you can do about it now if your Facebook data was given to Cambridge Analytica. If you’re on FB, an icon will eventually appear at the top of your screen (it isn’t yet on mine). Here’s the skinny according to CNN Tech:

On Monday, the social media giant began rolling out a “see how you’re affected” tool at the top of News Feeds to inform users if they’re among the tens of millions of people who had their data improperly harvested by Cambridge Analytica. The link will take them to a Help Center page that says if and how their data may have been misused. The full roll out will happen over time, so not all users will see the link at the same time. Users who were not affected will see a different link highlighting which apps are connected to their Facebook accounts and what data those third parties can see. The link also directs users to a tool that allows them to disconnect apps from accounts. Every user will eventually see a message, according to a Facebook spokesperson. The company shared a preview of what the messages look like, though added that they may be tweaked during the roll out.

Up to 87 million users could have been affected by this theft:

The data obtained was originally collected by University of Cambridge professor Aleksandr Kogan who used an app called “thisisyourdigitallife,” which offered a personality test. Facebook users who downloaded the app granted it permission to collect data on their location, friends and things they Liked. The data collection was allowed by Facebook at the time. However, Facebook has said that Kogan violated its terms of service by giving the information to Cambridge Analytica. Facebook banned Kogan and Cambridge Analytica from its platform last month ahead of a New York Times investigative report about how the data was passed on.

Mark Zuckerberg is testifying before Congress today, and it will be interesting, if nothing else, to see him in a suit instead of a gray tee-shirt.